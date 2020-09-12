Treatment Court graduate eyes a future in helping those like her

While her initial plans involved becoming a lawyer, her plans have turned close to home.

“I’m gearing toward a drug and alcohol counselor,” Borjas said. “And who knows, with this opportunity to be a part of the Grace transitional shelter, I could be a drug and alcohol counselor through them.”

Being on the outside of dependency, Borjas is able to empathize with those who are still using and also offer some advice on how to quit.

“I would tell them not to lose hope and not give up,” she said. “There are people out there who actually do genuinely care. I would suggest treatment court to anybody, because it’s a great program.”

“Yes, they’re very structured, even I fought it and I think most of us do and that’s just because of what we’re coming out of -- we don’t like being told what to do,” Borjas added. “But everything they have put in place is for a reason. They do genuinely care. If it wasn’t for treatment court, I don’t know where I would be. Probably prison, to be honest.”

Borjas also directed her attention toward those she might have left behind when she started using drugs.

“I’d like them to know I’m truly sorry I didn’t reach out and that I chose to numb my senses rather than try to get help and try to get therapy,” she said. “But I also want them to know that if I didn’t go through what I went through, I wouldn’t be the person I am today and I wouldn’t be striving for a better me every day.”

