Training by African American Registry coming to teachers at area schools, colleges

To help strengthen the diversity of the region’s workforce, Red Wing Ignite, the Southeast Perkins Consortium, and Minnesota State College Southeast are working together to bring the African American Registry’s Teacher’s Forum to career and technical instructors in Southeast Minnesota.

“CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs provide exposure and experience for students who are interested in exploring work opportunities across many occupations,” said Brian Cashman, secondary coordinator of the Southeast Perkins Consortium. “CTE programs are the gateway to many high-demand, high paying careers, providing students with transferable skills and firsthand experience.”

The Southeast Perkins Consortium, consisting of high schools in Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore and Houston Counties, helps provide quality technical education, career development, and increased opportunity for students.

“Southeast Minnesota needs to strengthen the diversity of our workforce. There exists a low participation rate of students of color in these career pathways,” said Burke Murphy, Workforce Lead, Red Wing Ignite. “To address the lack of diversity with students in career and technical programs, we are working together to bring a more diverse curriculum into high school and college classrooms.”

To that end, Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing Ignite, and the Southeast Perkins Consortium have secured a grant to provide professional development training by the African American Registry for local high school and college career and technical instructors.

The Teacher’s Forum is a service launched by the African American Registry, the most comprehensive online database resource of African American heritage in the world. From October 2021 through January 2022, the Teacher’s Forum will provide professional development training workshops to schools in the five counties of the Perkins Consortium.

With an emphasis on career preparation, the workshops will introduce instructors to culturally relevant curriculum across all subjects. Attendees will also have year-long access to an archive of lesson plans and resources to use in their classrooms.

“Educators know that seeing is believing. Providing our teachers with a more diverse and inclusive representation of occupations across many professions and careers is a great step in supporting our students, our employers, and our communities,” said Jeannie Meidlinger, director of Secondary Relations, Minnesota State College Southeast.

For further information, contact Burke Murphy, Red Wing Ignite (burke@redwingignite.org or 734-478-0521).

