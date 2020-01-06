Adequate child care is an economic driver for rural communities across the nation. But many communities, including Winona County, face significant shortages.
The child-care shortage in Winona County is now at 515 slots — an increase of 51% from the previous year. According to a 2018 survey, 33% of surveyed employees missed work due to a lack of child care.
To address this challenge, a Core Team from Winona County has come together to investigate the need in the community. The team hopes to hear from community members as it works toward a child-care system that is accessible, of high quality and profitable for the child-care provider.
A town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Tandeski Center, 1200 Storrs Pond Road, Winona. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
RSVP by calling Winona Area Public Schools at 507-494-0900 or online at http://bit.ly/winona_childcare.
Questions? Contact Ann Riebel at 507-494-0901.
This event is sponsored by First Children’s Finance, the Winona Area Birth to Grade Three Committee and Winona Rural Child Care Innovation Program Team.
