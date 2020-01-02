{{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Winona County communities will host a Town Hall meeting to develop solutions to the shortage in licensed child-care providers from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Tandeski Center at Minnesota State Southeast, 1200 Storrs Pond Road, Winona.

The event will include a dinner and aims to both acknowledge the social and economic impacts of the shortage, as well as lead the process of solving the shortage.

The Town Hall is hosted by First Children's Finance and the local Rural Childcare Innovation Program.

To register, contact Winona Area Public Schools Community Education department, 507-494-0900.

