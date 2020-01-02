Representatives from Winona County communities will host a Town Hall meeting to develop solutions to the shortage in licensed child-care providers from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Tandeski Center at Minnesota State Southeast, 1200 Storrs Pond Road, Winona.
The event will include a dinner and aims to both acknowledge the social and economic impacts of the shortage, as well as lead the process of solving the shortage.
You have free articles remaining.
The Town Hall is hosted by First Children's Finance and the local Rural Childcare Innovation Program.
To register, contact Winona Area Public Schools Community Education department, 507-494-0900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.