Tornado spotted between Wilson and Stockton Sunday night

Sirens blared in multiple cities in Winona County Sunday night as a likely EF0 tornado was spotted between Wilson and Stockton about 8:40 p.m., the National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed based on reports from trained spotters.
Lewiston Ambulance reported on Facebook that the Lewiston Fire Department witnessed the same tornado touching down between Wyattville and Lewiston at 8:38 p.m.
The storm included hail -- from pea size to dime size and quarter-size hail -- and gusts of wind that included speeds of 60 mph.
NWS confirmed multiple funnel clouds were reported as the storm traveled through southeast Minnesota. Funnel cloud locations included Stockton, Lyle, Elkton and Kellogg.
Dark clouds loomed over Lewiston and the surrounding area Monday morning, a reminder of the severe storm that hit Winona County Sunday evening that included a tornado. While barely any damage can be seen in the Lewiston community, puddles could be seen Monday on the streets.