Tornado spotted between Wilson and Stockton Sunday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sirens blared in multiple cities in Winona County Sunday night as a likely EF0 tornado was spotted between Wilson and Stockton about 8:40 p.m., the National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed based on reports from trained spotters.

Lewiston Ambulance reported on Facebook that the Lewiston Fire Department witnessed the same tornado touching down between Wyattville and Lewiston at 8:38 p.m.

The storm included hail -- from pea size to dime size and quarter-size hail -- and gusts of wind that included speeds of 60 mph.

NWS confirmed multiple funnel clouds were reported as the storm traveled through southeast Minnesota. Funnel cloud locations included Stockton, Lyle, Elkton and Kellogg.

The Winona County tornado was the only one recorded for the storm. Damage and location assessments were ongoing Monday.

Some large tree branches were reported down Sunday night in Lewiston.

No people were injured or killed by the tornado.

NWS reported Monday that it is unknown what top speeds, path length and the maximum width of the tornado were.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.