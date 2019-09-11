A tornado tore through Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona early Wednesday, with 95 mph winds that toppled trees and damaged a building and headstones.
The storm also knocked down trees and powerlines elsewhere in the city, causing a number of power outages.
Most of the power had been restored by Wednesday afternoon. By 2:20 p.m., Xcel Energy reported there were still 29 customers without power. The outage started at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has determined the tornado that roared through the cemetery was rated EF1 and lasted from 6:23 to 6:24 a.m. Wednesday.
The tornado moved less than a quarter mile. It was approximately 80 yards wide, officials said.
Several trees were damaged by the high winds. Some of those fell onto a building and headstones.
The cemetery is closed until further notice.
Funerals will be arranged depending on the ability to access the burial plots.
