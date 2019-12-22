To our readers:
In the spirit of spending the holiday with family, the Winona Daily News will not publish a print edition for Christmas Day.
Of course, news never takes a holiday. We’ll continue to provide updated news and sports throughout the holiday at winonadailynews.com. An e-edition will be available Dec. 25 for members.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Our print edition will resume on Dec. 26.
From all of us at the Winona Daily News, Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night — and holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.