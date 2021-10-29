Time to get to know Winona's leaders with a new weekly Winona Daily News series

Winona Daily News readers will have the opportunity to learn more about some of Winona's leaders in upcoming weeks through the new Get to Know series.

The Daily News has reached out to local organizations, including the local colleges that have led the way with submissions, with a list of questions that will enable the community to get to know their leaders a bit more on a professional and personal level.

Each Friday a new Q&A submitted video will be posted on the Daily News' website at winonadailynews.com.

The following day, in print, a few of the individual's answers will be featured.

If interested in having a business' or organization's leaders involved, reach out to rachel.mergen@lee.net for more details and instructions.

