Tickets are on sale for the 49th annual Winona County Ducks Unlimited Chapter annual fundraising banquet.
This year's event will be held at the Winona Elk's Lodge in Goodview Saturday, Sept. 14. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. A steak dinner, with a full salad bar, will be served at 7 p.m.
Numerous door prizes, including firearms, wildlife prints and other outdoor items will be awarded to banquet attendees. Live and silent auctions, raffles and other games will be held throughout the evening.
Tickets cost $50 and include the free dinner and Ducks Unlimited membership.
Banquets held during the past 48 years, sponsored by the Winona County Ducks Unlimited Chapter, have raised thousands of dollars that have been used to preserve and develop critical habitat and wetlands for waterfowl and other wildlife species in Minnesota and across the nation.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Wayne Valentine, Ducks Unlimited chapter chair, at 507-454-2762.
People who reserve their tickets by Aug. 30 will have their name entered in an Early Bird Drawing for a chance to win a 12-gauge Winchester model shotgun.
