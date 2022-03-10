Throwback to 1947: Pyromaniac mice not cause of Latsch warehouse blaze

The theory that mice gnawing matches were the cause of the Friday night fire at the J.A. Latsch & Sons warehouse, 50 West Second St., is not practical, Fire Chief H.G. Putnam said. Tests have proved that mice do not gnaw matches, he asserted.

Officials were at a loss today to determine the origin of the fire that resulted in a loss which may reach as high as $50,000

Fire damage was limited to the match room on the sixth floor of the wholesale grocery firm, where the fire broke out. The automatic sprinkler system recorded the alarm at 8:47 o’clock.

Eight sprinkler heads in the match room went off at the same time, flooding the top floor with about 35 gallons of water from each head a minute.

Firemen reached the scene at 8:50 o’clock and battled the smoldering fire until midnight. Two lines of hose were employed on the blaze. About half of the railcar-load of matches was removed to the sidewalk after the sprinkler system had been cut off.

The match room is enclosed by steel sheeting, but the ceiling is constructed of wood. The sprinkler system kept the ceiling from being damaged. Supports holding the steel siding were burned in several places. Firemen cut the steel siding in several places in order to get water streams into the room, which is 15 feet wide and 50 feet long.

Sulphur fumes caused by the burning carload of matches stored in a small room on the sixth-floor made fire-fighting hazardous, but none of the firemen in the three companies called out was overcome by the fumes.

There were no workers on duty at the time of the fire, the last shift haying left at 5 o’clock. Donald S. Curtis, secretary of the Latsch firm, said there were no-smoking rules in effect throughout the warehouse, discounting the possibility that a misplaced cigarette may have resulted in the fire.

Curtis said today that the loss would easily run $25,000 and that it may double that figure. The loss is covered by insurance.

The loss to the match supply will be between $5,000 and $6,000, Curtis aid.

Difficult to Determine

The majority of the damage was caused by water seepage, with merchandise on the second, third, fourth and fifth floors, as well as the sixth floor being damaged. Water had seeped to the ground floor today, but damage there was slight.

“Until we examine all the merchandise, to determine the amount of water damage, we will not be able to arrive at a loss figure,” Mr. Curtis said, “It is impossible to know to what extent the goods are damaged until we fully, investigate.”

Damage Heavy

Although some of the merchandise on lower floors was covered, damage was heavy. The bottom cartons were badly water-soaked. Mr. Curtis said that all wet merchandise, even that in cans, must be removed from the boxes. Canned goods will rust if it isn’t removed and dried, Mr. Curtis explained.

Latsch employs were recalled to help with salvage work, at 9 p.m. Friday. Their efforts were directed to covering as much of the merchandise as possible.

Insurance officials were due today to investigate the fire and make ah appraisal of the loss.

The Latsch warehouse was constructed in 1905 as headquarters for the Latsch wholesale grocery business. It was deeded to the city by John A. Latsch Jr. before his death in 1934. The Latsch firm pays rent to the city for continued use of the building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0