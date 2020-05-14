Throwback Thursday: Young teacher in southeastern Minnesota shot to death at schoolhouse door

Having made his way thus far cautiously, Petersen declared he was sure Miss Wegman had not heard him enter. At any rate, he raised his rifle to his shoulder, took a careful aim for her heart, and pulled the trigger. The bullet raced through the air over the tops of desks and tables, and went true to its mark, striking the teacher near her heart and killing her almost instantly.

“I had a bead on her heart,” Petersen related in explaining the shooting. “I was excited and thought as long as I had such a good bead I had better pull the trigger.

“I walked across the room,” Peterson related, “and stooped down to see if she was dead. She died in a few seconds, I guess. I turned her over on her back then, and flagged her eyes to see if she was still living.”

Hurried away

The young man said he remained by the body for only a minute or two, not longer, and then hastily picked up his rifle, closed the front door of the building, which had been standing open, and retreated across the woods and fields and pastures to the Nelson farm, where he was making his home.