Throwback Thursday: Young teacher in southeastern Minnesota shot to death at schoolhouse door

This coverage initially appeared May 23 and June 6, 1930, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Margaret Wegman, 20, beautiful St. Charles girl who this year was teaching her first term of school near Rochester, was killed by a jealous suitor at 4:30 Thursday afternoon, in her schoolhouse 10 miles north of Rochester, because he “could not find the right time to court her and didn’t want anyone else to get her.”
Her slayer, Douglas Petersen, 24, a farm youth of the neighborhood, is in jail in St. Paul, bound over to the Olmsted County grand jury which meets June 3. He confessed the murder when he was arrested while milking the cows at the home of his employer, George Steiger, three hours after the killing.
The St. Charles girl was killed as she stood in the doorway of the Ringe School waiting for a girlfriend who was to call for her and bring her to the farm where she roomed. There was a heavy rain, and Miss Wegman was alone in the schoolhouse.
The young schoolteacher was home Saturday and Sunday, and while there told of trouble with an unwelcome suitor. Peterson, she had previously told her family and some friends, worked for a while at her boarding place and was attentive to her. Last Christmas he gave her a box of candy, and later wrote her what she said was an insulting note.
In the note he complained that she was “no good” because she accepted his gifts and then would have nothing to do with him. As a result of this note, Peterson was discharged, and went to live with an uncle, Franklin Petersen, two miles from the schoolhouse. Miss Wegman roomed half a mile from the schoolhouse.
The young farm laborer talks freely about his crime but said he did not realize what he had done until it was too late.
The plan of killing Miss Wegman was conceived, declares Peterson, a few days after seeing a movie in Rochester which showed a killing, and he made up his mind to shoot the teacher while at the farm home where he worked.
Telling a complete story of the crime in jail here, Petersen said that he took his .22 caliber rifle and started across the fields to the schoolhouse, keeping out of sight. The children were just leaving when he came to the schoolhouse. “I watched them go down the road,” he said, “and then crept up to the woodshed, which is at the back side of the school.”
There, as on a previous occasion, he said, he removed the rusty screws holding a padlock to the back door of the woodshed and entered the assembly room of the school through another pair of doors. Standing near the woodshed door leading into the school room, he saw that the teacher was the only occupant. She was also standing, leaning against the front door of the building, gazing into or reading a small textbook.
Having made his way thus far cautiously, Petersen declared he was sure Miss Wegman had not heard him enter. At any rate, he raised his rifle to his shoulder, took a careful aim for her heart, and pulled the trigger. The bullet raced through the air over the tops of desks and tables, and went true to its mark, striking the teacher near her heart and killing her almost instantly.
“I had a bead on her heart,” Petersen related in explaining the shooting. “I was excited and thought as long as I had such a good bead I had better pull the trigger.
“I walked across the room,” Peterson related, “and stooped down to see if she was dead. She died in a few seconds, I guess. I turned her over on her back then, and flagged her eyes to see if she was still living.”
Hurried away
The young man said he remained by the body for only a minute or two, not longer, and then hastily picked up his rifle, closed the front door of the building, which had been standing open, and retreated across the woods and fields and pastures to the Nelson farm, where he was making his home.
Asked if he was frightened after committing the crime, Peterson said that he hadn’t ‘been, “as I didn’t realize just what I had done, at the time. But when I got home, after running part of the way, I became scared. As it had rained all afternoon, I pulled my shoes and socks off in the house, changing to dry. I didn’t change my clothes. Then I sat around the house for a while, looked in a paper but I couldn’t read, my thoughts were so confused. A little later I went out to milk the cows. When the sheriff came and started to make inquiries I knew it was all over. Then I realized first what trouble I was up against. If he had come later, I would have put an end to myself, but I guess I lost my nerve.”
Sheriff Hauck was on the scene of the crime a short time after it occurred, the body of Miss Wegman having been discovered by a woman friend who had motored to the school house by appointment to meet her. Working on the assumption that young Petersen might know something of interest to the case, since it was common talk in the community of his attentions so frequently paid to Miss Wegman, he went there in the first hour of his investigation.
There was talk of mob violence in the neighborhood, and Sheriff Hauck took Petersen at once to Rochester. The young man admitted the crime at 7:40 p.m., and half an hour later he was bound over to the grand jury. Sheriff Hauck then started for St. Paul with his prisoner, and arrived shortly after midnight.
Few bad habits
While awaiting the law’s procedure, the young man sits in his cell perplexed at the crime he has committed.
“I can’t understand it,” he mused. “I’m not one that drinks. I’ve been drunk but once and that four years ago. I smoke but little. Haven’t any other bad habits. Have always been on good terms with everybody I knew, and behaved myself. But I’ve had those head fevers and headaches. They come on me every summer. I wonder — well here I am in jail now. I’ll have to do what they say.”
Petersen was born in northern Michigan, near Ludington. His mother and father reside on a farm near there. He is one of a family of six boys and four girls, three of the latter residing in California, and one brother in this state, the others living in Michigan. He has lived near and done farm work in the vicinity of Rochester for the last seven years.
Miss Wegman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Wegeman was graduated with honors from the St. Charles High School in 1928 and from the teachers training course last year with second high honors.
Besides her parents, Miss Wegman is survived by two brothers and two sisters, Gerald, John, Helen and Annette. Her father has been city electrician at St. Charles for many years. No funeral arrangements have yet been made but it is likely that they will be held at the St. Charles Catholic church Sunday.
On June 21, 1930, the Winona Republican-Herald reported that Peterson pleaded guilty:
Rochester, Minn. (AP) — Douglas Petersen, 24, farm hand, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder In district court today and was sentenced by Judge Vernon Gates to life imprisonment at hard labor in Stillwater penitentiary.
Since confinement in jail, and in several court appearances, Peterson maintained an air of indifference. Today he said he had planned the crime, killed the teacher deliberately, and was ready to take his punishment.
Alma Hotel
Buffalo City Resort
Chicken Villa
Cock-a-Doodle-Do
County Kitchen
Golden Frog
Golden Gate
Golfview Restaraunt
Happy Chef Cafe
Hillside Fish House
Holiday Inn
Hot Fish Shop
Hotel Winona
Jackson's Riverview
Kresge's Lunch Counter
Linahan's
McDonald's
Ruth's Restaurant
Shorty's Bar Cafe
Sidewalk Cafe
Steak Shop
The Avenue Cafe
The Commodore Club
The Dairy Bar
The Mississippian
The Oaks
Von Rohr Drug
Wally's Supper Club
Wason's Supper Club
Williams Hotel
The Hot Fish Shop, a favorite Winona dining spot for decades, was open for 68 years at 965 Mankato Ave.
The Winona Mall opened in October 1983 after a major remodeling and rebranding of the previous Miracle Mall.
View an ever-growing gallery of photos that documented Winona's rich history of people, places, events, and more.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.