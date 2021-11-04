Throwback Thursday: Wounded robber, accomplice nabbed after Ettrick burglary

This story originally appeared on Nov. 23, 1949, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

Burglary of an Ettrick, Wis., tavern was thwarted here early today when Lester Dick, 61-year-old co-operator, pointed his 12-gauge shotgun out of the second-story bedroom and let the burglars have it.

He got one of them in the leg, with some 35 pellets, and the other burglar was injured a few minutes later when their car rolled off the road in the escape attempt.

Now they’re both in the Whitehall Community hospital, under guard by Trempealeau County Sheriff Charles Kehholtz and deputies. On hospital records they’re listed as:

- Ernest Culver, 32, of Madison, injured in the accident. He was being X-rayed for chest injuries.

- Leslie R. McDaniels, 34, of Sheboygan, shot by Dick.

District Attorney John Quinn said this noon, after lengthy interrogation of the two men, that warrants would be issued today charging each one of the men with “breaking and entering at nighttime.”

However, Mr. Quinn added, they both deny any part in the Ettrick affair.

“They don’t openly admit anything,” Mr. Quinn said, “but McDaniels particularly is quite proud of his proficiency in his ‘profession.’ He admits making his living at it.”

“McDaniels admits serving time in the pen, and he says that Culver has, too.”

Mr. Quinn was contacting: state crime authorities to ascertain their criminal records if any.

Culver and McDaniels were under fire from two guns as soon as they were surprised in their burglary attempt.

Deputy Sheriff Albert Severson, smoking revolver in hand, chased them down the street and fired some four shots, but the fleeing burglars, reached their getaway Packard before he could down them.

It all happened about 4 a. m.

Just before the frustrated attempt on the Alvin Beirne tavern, operated by Dick and Floyd Burns, the two burglars sawed their way into the James Wall tavern and picked up an estimated $100. The two taverns are adjacent,

After that successful operation, they moved over to the Beirne tavern. First, they tried the back window, and Clayton Casey, who lives in the vicinity, observed that unsuccessful attempt.

He called Deputy Sheriff Severson.

While Deputy Severson was en route the burglars moved around to the front of the tavern and began sawing a hole in the front door so they could reach inside and open the door. The same method had been used at the Wall tavern.

About the time they accomplished entry, Severson arrived and the Dicks, asleep upstairs, awoke.

“I could see them moving inside,” Severson said today, “so I went in. I had my 38.

“But when I got in there I couldn’t see them, so I figured they had gone out the back door. It’s a long building.

“I ran out the front and to the back. Nobody was there.”

About that time the burglars, who apparently had secreted themselves in the tavern momentarily while Severson was inside, came out the front door.

Wounded Man Flees

There they were greeted by the fire of Dick’s 12-gauge shotgun, aimed from a second-story window.

McDaniels was hit, but kept going,

As they came abreast of the building, running along the sidewalk toward their car, Severson fired once from about 50 feet, but missed.

Severson ran to the front of the building. By that time the burglars had reached their car and were roaring away over Creamery Hill. He fired three times at the car.

Three miles out of town, on the highway 53 detour to Galesville, they went off the road on a curve, adjacent to the Edwin Borreson farm. The crash aroused the Borresons As the Borresons got out on the porch to investigate, the wounded and injured burglars came up.

Asked to be Taken to Doctor

“They wanted my husband to take them to Winona and see a doctor,” said Mrs, Borreson today, “but he wouldn’t do that.

“Instead he called the doctor in Ettrick. We took them inside. Of course, they didn’t say anything about Ettrick. We thought they had just been hurt in the accident.

“The one man (McDaniels) could hardly walk, and he complained about his back.”

When the doctor and Dick arrived, the Borresons discovered they were playing hosts to two burglars

Deputy Severson and Sheriff Keilholtz, who had been called by Severson, also came. In the badly wrecked car, they discovered such burglary tools as bit and brace, extra license plates and screwdrivers.

The deputy said neither was carrying a gun when captured.

Winona Republican-Herald, November 3, 1951, Ettrick, Wis. — While in jail at Whitehall awaiting his trial, McDaniels wrote the story of his life of crime, which began at the age of eight. He is now serving from one to seven years at Waupun as a result of his escapade here. After reading the sordid tale which McDaniels weaves, one might question whether anyone so steeped in crime could ever mend his ways.

The Viroqua attorney who defended McDaniels believes he will. Attorney M.N. Daffinrud has known McDaniels all his life and says that Leslie was a victim of circumstances, that “he never had a chance.”

McDaniels, according to his life story, was born in poverty, near Viroqua, the youngest of a family of 12 children. He admits that his sex life began at the age of eight when he had relations with a neighbor girl of 15. He also acknowledges that stealing came naturally to him. In 1926, when he was 9-years-old, he broke into a boxcar, stole some bananas and a box of tobacco.

It was a result of this incident that McDaniels was declared a delinquent and sent to the Waukesha industrial school for boys.

From that time on, he has been in penal institutions almost 21 years — at various periods. The story he tells is a sordid one, of escapes from those penal institutions end of many crimes.

Leslie developed a hatred for the law because, he writes, whenever anything happened in the vicinity where he was, the “bulls” or “dicks” would try to “pin the crime on me.”

McDaniels charges that he observed cruelty to inmates of institutions where he was a prisoner. He says he saw a guard beating a boy at Waukesha.

The boy, McDaniels claims, was on the floor being kicked brutally by a guard, and the next day died of an internal hemorrhage.

Heart Failure?

A death certificate reported “heart failure,” however, according to McDaniels. One of the nurses, he said, was keeping company with the guard and through her efforts, a cover-up was managed.

After Leslie’s many escapes from penal institutions, he usually wound up back at Viroqua, his story says. During free periods he admits robbing and stealing cars, often wrecking them.

In 1934, Leslie recalls, his father was found dead on the kitchen floor of their home. Although McDaniels had spent the night at a sister’s, attempts were made at pinning the blame on him, he says.

He was questioned by the sheriff and told to plead guilty. . . to “make peace with God.”

“Brother,” he wrote, “some people can be dumb without half trying!” The real murderer was later arrested and sent to Waupun.

It was during that same year that McDaniels was convicted of entering and robbing a farmhouse and was sent to Waupun for the first time. He describes the prison cellhouse as home for 298 men with gallon jugs as “the plumbing.”

“Men were going Insane at the prison and at a very alarming rate,” writes McDaniels. “One of the factors was the ‘silent system’. Under this rule, there was “absolutely no talking, excepting during the recreation period.

Thoughts turned mostly to the past, Leslie reveals, “and of a possible future. A good many had nothing but the grave for a goal.”

McDaniels witnessed reforms at Waupun in 1939 when a new warden was installed, he relates.

Out of prison the next year, Mc-Daniels teamed up with two men and three women — one but a girl of 17 — and they went on a wild rampage of burglaries.

McDaniels boasts that they had more jewelry at one time than was on the shelves of two jewelry stores they entered.

“Working” in Wisconsin and other Midwest states, the six criminals robbed some “200 odd” persons.

Finally landing at Leavenworth, McDaniels tells of meeting Pendergast, the Kansas City political boss, and others, including a hardened member of the famed Touhy mob.

After his capture here in November, 1949, Leslie was sentenced from one to seven years on two counts — running together. This, he says, was the result of hard fighting on the part of his attorney — the “only person who ever befriended me.”

Attorney Daffinrud believes that Leslie will not be sentenced again. If he were, the veteran law-breaker might get up to 50 years for certain offenses.

The Viroqua lawyer says that Leslie’s intelligence and his faith will prevent him from getting into trouble again.

Time will prove whether or not Dafflnrud’s conviction is right.

