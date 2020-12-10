Throwback Thursday: Winonans march in support of jailed Georgia civil rights workers

This story originally appeared on Oct. 27, 1963, written by Frank Brueske for the Winona Sunday News.
“We hated the Nazis because we saw in them our own image,” said Dr. Clyde Kendrick, chairman of the department of sociology at Saint Mary’s College as he spoke to 125 persons who participated in a sympathy demonstration at Central Park Saturday afternoon.
The object of all the activity are four men: Zev Aelony, Minneapolis, a worker for the Congress of Racial Equality, and three other men, field secretaries for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. The men were arrested in Americus, Georgia, during a civil rights demonstration Aug. 8. Under a Georgia law dating back to the Reconstruction, they are being charged with “inciting to insurrection.” The charge carries a possible death penalty, and persons so indicted are not eligible for bond.
Most of the persons in the demonstration were college students from Saint Mary’s, St. Teresa’s and Winona State College. There were two elderly women in the group along with several children and other curious spectators.
The demonstration however was a quiet affair and turned out to be more like a rally than a demonstration.
“We were sick of the Nazis and ourselves,” Dr. Kendrick said. “We wanted to turn our back on them. But some of us have already turned back to our former ways, he said.
Many of the students who appeared for the demonstration were carrying banners. “Take Your Stand,” “Americus or American,” “I Want Justice in the Justice Dept.” and “Ask Me What I’m Doing Here” were the slogans of many of the banners.
The demonstration started at 1 p.m. when the group marched south on Main St., east on Fifth St., and then north on Center St., and then to the demonstration area in the park.
Dr. Kendrick said integration was an individual social responsibility.
“We are here to express our sympathy to the four students imprisoned at Americus, Ga.,” he said. “I want to go on record before the world that I favor a speedy integration of all men.
“It’s an individual responsibility of all men. Private enterprise feeds and rears our children. Private enterprise made our nation what it is.
‘We have three considerations to make,” Dr, Kendrick stressed. “First we must pursue responsibility for our fellow. Second, we must prove that all men are equal, and third, we must integrate universally. If we believe the human race is one we must do it for this cause.
“It is only with boldness the human race will jump forward,” he warned.
“We must show our charity to the Negroes and to the white men in the South. When we look at the white men of the South we also see our own image.
“Let’s not only make our world safe for democracy but make our type of democracy safe for the world.”
Robert Kueppers, chairman of the student sympathy demonstration, spoke to the group.
“Give me 10 able-bodied Americans who aren’t afraid to have a conviction or express an opinion, and I’ll have the major part of a standing army of strong individuals.
“Regarding the case of the four civil rights workers: We urge you, communicate your protest to Cong. Albert H. Quie, express your protest against the police brutality and help provide a legal defense by contributing to a Student Sympathy Account that has been opened at the Winona National and Savings Bank.”
Kueppers said afterward that money already has been paid into the account.
“It is easy to dodge our responsibilities, but we cannot dodge the consequences of our irresponsibilities. How many times must a man turn his head pretending he just doesn’t see?”
Kueppers suggested a three-point program for continued study on integration: Our schools and colleges must undertake a realistic program on informing their students in matters dealing with racial equality and social justice; civic organizations and fraternal groups of the community must initiate a similar program, and local news media must continue to give good coverage to national issues of racial equality and interpret the facts in the light of a Christian ethic.
Kueppers met earlier in the day with Con. Quie. He presented him with a protest and asked him to carry it to the Justice Dept. Quie said he would.
Quie was asked to participate in the demonstration but he said he felt he was hot well enough informed to participate.
Information meetings held at St Mary’s and Winona State College Thursday night attracted few students, but Kueppers said that at least at the St. Mary’s meeting the cause seemed to gain more sympathy. Approximately 45 students gathered at St. Mary’s College to hear Kueppers and two ether students explain the intentions behind the planned demonstration. At Winona State, only around 10 students showed up.
A silent observer at both of the Thursday night meetings was Edward L. Hittner, Winona police department inspector.
Chief of Police George H. Savord met briefly with Kueppers Thursday afternoon in order to learn more about plans for the demonstration. He declined to comment today, however, saying that an official position or statement from his department was unnecessary.
Postmaster John Dugan Thursday morning had refused the students permission to demonstrate on post office property but told them he had no control over what they might do on public sidewalks. He said then that “the chief wants a peaceful demonstration.”
Saturday’s demonstration is one of many that have been held throughout the nation by groups affiliated with the National Federation of Catholic College Students. The organization passed a resolution calling for such actions at its national convention in Minneapolis this summer.
Kueppers is president of the Minnesota Region of the federation.
He said today that the Justice Department has a “basis for federal intervention” in the case of the imprisoned integrationists. Application of the Georgia law in the case denies the constitutional rights of the jailed four, he asserted.
The student council of the College of Saint Teresa Thursday night unanimously passed a resolution encouraging individual students to take part in the protest march.
A statement by Ted Villinski, president of the student senate at St. Mary’s said in part, “I sincerely hope that all students and citizens who feel this need for individual commitment to the tenet of ‘liberty and justice for all’ will actively support the Student Sympathy Demonstration.”
The Winona State College Student Commission earlier had refused to take any official position on the demonstration. It decided simply to allow the protest to be publicized on the Winona State campus, leaving it up to individual students to decide whether to take part.
