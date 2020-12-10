Throwback Thursday: Winonans march in support of jailed Georgia civil rights workers

Many of the students who appeared for the demonstration were carrying banners. “Take Your Stand,” “Americus or American,” “I Want Justice in the Justice Dept.” and “Ask Me What I’m Doing Here” were the slogans of many of the banners.

The demonstration started at 1 p.m. when the group marched south on Main St., east on Fifth St., and then north on Center St., and then to the demonstration area in the park.

Dr. Kendrick said integration was an individual social responsibility.

“We are here to express our sympathy to the four students imprisoned at Americus, Ga.,” he said. “I want to go on record before the world that I favor a speedy integration of all men.

“It’s an individual responsibility of all men. Private enterprise feeds and rears our children. Private enterprise made our nation what it is.

‘We have three considerations to make,” Dr, Kendrick stressed. “First we must pursue responsibility for our fellow. Second, we must prove that all men are equal, and third, we must integrate universally. If we believe the human race is one we must do it for this cause.

“It is only with boldness the human race will jump forward,” he warned.