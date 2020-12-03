Throwback Thursday: Winonan shot, river worker jailed

Warned Deters

Deters walked up to Barris, who was sitting on a bed, and said: “I thought I told you to stay out of here.”

Barris warned Deters not to come any closer, but Deters kept advancing on Barris, and when he was close, Stevens told police, Barris pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired once.

“Elmer staggered against the side of a bunk and was holding himself and he said ‘he got me,’” stated the cook. “I was right behind Elmer, and I jumped around him and got Barris by the neck. I think he was trying to shoot again but he went down behind the bed, and Ed Reed jumped in and kicked him in the face a couple of times to keep him down. We got the gun away from him.”

Reed ran downstairs and called a taxi and notified police, and helped get Deters into the taxi and on the way to the hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patrolmen Fort and Lilla were at the hotel just as the taxi started for the hospital.

Burned Flesh

Deters had been so close to Barris when the latter fired that the exploding powder burned Deters’ flesh. The bullet, entering Deters’ abdomen a little above the navel, coursed slightly upward, the wounded man’s physician said.