Throwback Thursday: Winonan shot, river worker jailed

This story originally appeared on Dec. 26, 1935, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Elmer Deters, 40, operator of the Elmer House at Second and Main streets, a hotel patronized largely by transient workers on river projects, is fighting for life at the Winona General hospital today with a bullet wound almost through the middle of his stomach and Frank Barris, 24, a roomer, is being held at the city jail for the shooting, which occurred about 6 p.m. Christmas day.
Deters’ condition is very serious, said the physician who performed an emergency operation on him at the hospital Wednesday night. The next 24 or 36 hours will probably determine whether Deters will live or die from his wound.
A .38 caliber revolver bullet entered the left, front, side of his stomach and passed through the large intestine, making many punctures before it stopped a little short of the surface of the skin at the back a little left of the spine.
The punctures were sutured last night and if peritonitis does not develop within the next 24 to 36 hours the patient has a chance to recover, the physician said. No attempt was made to take out the bullet.
Shooting Witnessed
Barris, who gave his name first as Walter Lukas, is alleged by police and two persons at the Elmer House who said they saw the shooting, to have fired on Deters from close range as Deters advanced on him with a threat to throw him out of the hotel for creating a disturbance.
Deters and Barris had had trouble earlier in the afternoon, and Deters had ejected Barris and warned him not to return.
Questioned today at the police station, Barris exhibited a badly bruised face and said he had been struck and kicked in a fight, of which he could remember little because he had been very drunk. He could remember fighting, he said, but did not remember fighting with Deters, and said he could not recall having fired a gun.
Deters has been operating the Elmer House since August, and before that operated the West Hotel here. He is a former resident of Caledonia, where a brother and several sisters live.
Wife, Daughter Summoned
His wife, who had been living in Arlington, Iowa, was notified of the shooting slat night, by police, and came at once, and a daughter, Miss Helen Deters, 1106 South Fourth Street. La Crosse, also notified by police, arrived early in the evening. Both were at his side through the night.
He was conscious all the time before the operation, and asked a patrolman, George, Fort, whether he would live.
“I don’t like to die, but if I have to I suppose I’ve got to go,” he said when his physician informed him that bullet wounds through the stomach ore “always serious.”
Typical, Says Ruden
The shooting was termed by George T. Ruden, city alderman-at-large, as an example of the kind of trouble Winona has let itself in for in permitting importation of transient labor to work on the river lobs.
“This is the kind of thing,” declared Aldermen Ruden today, “which we feared when we protested against barring local labor from jobs because of the 90% relief labor clause which forced contractors on WPA projects to ship in all kinds of men of whom they knew nothing. We can expect more of the same thing unless we put a stop to this importation.”
100 Men in Building
There were nearly a hundred men in the Elmer House at the time of the shooting, but only two men claim to have seen the shot fired.
The hotel is a barracks-like place rudely furnished with bunks and miscellaneous beds on the second floor of the old Latsch building which is occupied on the ground floor by the Western Motor Sales garage.
A stairway leads up to the hotel from the Second Street side. At the head of the stairs is a kitchen and dining room and to the west are two large rooms filled with bunks and beds.
Deters had used considerable force, lodgers at the hotel said, in ejecting Barris in the afternoon, and Barris was bleeding when he went out.
Broke Window
A little later before six o’clock he was lying in the driveway of the Western Motor Sales garage and service station, was picked up and sent away by Orland Johnson, station attendant, and later staggered into a window at the station and broke the window. Police were looking for Barris to arrest him at 5:45 p.m., but Patrolman Fort and Patrolman Tony Kamla could not find him.
They had just returned to the police station when a call came that there had been a shooting at the hotel. Patrolman Fort and Patrolman Albert Lilla got into a police car and answered the call.
Hiding Under Bed
When they arrived, Deters had already been removed to the hospital in a taxi, but Barris was hiding under a bed. Fort pulled him out by the legs and he and Patrolman Lilla took him to Jail.
Ben Stevens, cook at the Elmer House, and Ed Reed, a brush crew worker who lives there, saw the shooting.
Stevens told of trouble Barris had caused half an hour before the shooting and said he had been troubling another roomer, an elderly man and that Deters hit Barris and put him out with a warning to stay away.
About six o’clock, said the cook, who is known as “Shorty” Stevens, Barris staggered back up the stairs and was still noisy and disorderly, and he notified Deters.
Warned Deters
Deters walked up to Barris, who was sitting on a bed, and said: “I thought I told you to stay out of here.”
Barris warned Deters not to come any closer, but Deters kept advancing on Barris, and when he was close, Stevens told police, Barris pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired once.
“Elmer staggered against the side of a bunk and was holding himself and he said ‘he got me,’” stated the cook. “I was right behind Elmer, and I jumped around him and got Barris by the neck. I think he was trying to shoot again but he went down behind the bed, and Ed Reed jumped in and kicked him in the face a couple of times to keep him down. We got the gun away from him.”
Reed ran downstairs and called a taxi and notified police, and helped get Deters into the taxi and on the way to the hospital.
Support Local Journalism
Patrolmen Fort and Lilla were at the hotel just as the taxi started for the hospital.
Burned Flesh
Deters had been so close to Barris when the latter fired that the exploding powder burned Deters’ flesh. The bullet, entering Deters’ abdomen a little above the navel, coursed slightly upward, the wounded man’s physician said.
Deters told police at the hospital that he “pasted him a couple in the face” after he was shot and took the revolver from his assailant, but Stevens and Reed said he was mistaken about that. “He was too sick to move much,” declared Reed, “and he stood holding himself.”
Gave Wrong Name
Barris insisted at first that his name was Walter Lukas, but he gave his true name when questioned this morning. His face was puffed and badly bruised. His lips were split open, and there were black and blue bruises and scars resembling burns on his face.
He had worked on a brush cutting crew near Homer about three months, Barris said and had come here from a transient camp near Squaw Lake in Northern Minnesota. He had roomed at the Elmer House all that time except for about a week when he stayed at a boarding house at 276 East Fifth street. He had returned to the Elmer House a week ago.
“Awful Drunk,” Says Barris
Barris told police he could remember nothing about the shooting. “I never had any trouble with Elmer before, as he always treated me all right, and I don’t remember fighting with Elmer. I remember a fight, because I can recall hitting somebody and somebody hitting me, but I don’t know who it was. I was awful drunk.”
The gun he used was an old nickel-plated Iver Johnson 38 caliber six-shot gun. He nad owned this a little more than three months and bought it from a “fellow just like myself in St. Paul.”
Asked what he meant by that, he said he meant a man who was just “floating around without a job.” He paid $2 for the gun, and got about 30 or 35 cartridges with it, but had never shot the gun before Christmas day, he said.
Gun Defective
The gun was defective.
The trigger, after one shot, would not return to position for a second pull, and Barris had fastened a piece of white elastic ribbon on the trigger and trigger guard in a way designed to bring back the trigger.
There were six bullets in the chamber, and only one fired.
The prisoner first said that his home was in Rumford, Me., and that his father, William Lukas, lived there.
Later he said: “I can see I am being investigated and it’s no use in doing anything but telling the truth. My right name is Frank Barris. My father’s name is William Barris, and he lives at Brockton, Mass. My mother is dead and I have no brothers or sisters.”
The man held for the shooting is wanted in Maine, he admitted to police, for breaking jail while awaiting trial on a robbery charge.
Tells of Previous
Trouble
Then he told of previous trouble with authorities. He had entered a grocery store at Redwood City, Calif., in 1931 and stole some groceries, and was convicted for this and served a term of 60 days.
It was in September of 1934, he said, that he robbed a bus station in Portland, Maine, and escaped with $100, only to be captured that night when he got drunk. He was in jail about three months in Portland awaiting trial but escaped about a year ago when he “took a chance and ran right through the guard room,” and succeeded in slipping out of the city after evading a posse which sought him.
“I’ve been hunted ever since and wanted pretty bad, I guess. I never carried a gun on me because I didn’t want to get picked up with one, and I don’t know how I happened to have this gun on me last night. I kept it in my box of clothes. I don’t know when I got it out of there.”
Reveals Details
Barris told the story of his bus station robbery and subsequent capture and escape in detail.
“I had got hold of a gun, and I walked up to the cashier at the bus station and slipped him a note through the cage that told him to hand over his money, and I opened my jacket to show him the gun I had. He said to help myself, and I grabbed $100 and beat it. I ran out into the crowd, ducked around a corner and went into a restaurant, and after a while I was clear.
“But I got caught that night. I got drunk. If I hadn’t got drunk, I wouldn’t have been caught, and if I hadn’t got drunk yesterday this would never have happened. Did I really shoot Elmer? Am I up for murder?”
Deters was living yet, he was told.
Took a Chance
“I served about three months, waiting for trial in the Portland county jail, and it was just about a year ago that I made a break. I took a chance and ran right through the guard room. I was lucky and got.away.”
He had never committed any other crimes, Barris said, except those he admitted.
He was born and raised in Brockton, Mass., he said and finished sixth grade in school there. He never learned a trade and began roaming many years ago. He worked hard on the brush cutting job here, he declared, and was well-liked, by his foreman, “Ace” Sherwood. Sherwood is called Ace, he said, because his initials are A. C. E.
Fellow roomers at the Elmer House said that they knew Barris as a quiet chap and a good worker when he was not drinking. He drank a little every night, but had never before been intoxicated in Winona until Christmas day, the prisoner told police.
State Promises Action
U.P. Zimmerman, state relief administrator, in a long-distance telephone conversation from St. Paul with Alderman-at-large Ruden at noon today, when informed of the shooting at the Elmer House, said he would send a representative here to investigate the affair and promised action by the state in the transient labor situation in Winona caused by river work.
Bub’s beer wagon
League Park
Center and Second streets in Winona
CNW Depot
Horse-drawn mobile home
KQAL radio
Band festival
1884
German Industrial School
Max Conrad
Winona General Hospital
Third and Center streets
Steamboat Days 1966
Sugar Loaf
Chicago-Northwestern railroad bridge
Boxing
Northern States Power Co.
1965 Flood
Jefferson School
Winona interstate bridge
Winona Normal School
1965 Flood
1965 flood
Winona Deposit Bank
Central Methodist Church
Laird-Norton Mill
The Arches
'Winona Experiment'
Becker and Schellhas Brewery
Bay State
Behrens Manufacturing
Westfield Golf Club
Steak Shop
Winona railroads
Wilkie
Downtown Winona
Sugar Loaf
Catherine (Fruit) Goddard Smith
Latsch Beach lifeguards
Levee Park
Chicago and North Western swing bridge
Downtown photo
Watkins
CNW Depot
Benedict’s Poolroom
Parade wagon
1884 Winona
1856 Winona
Larid-Norton mill
Winona fair
East Second Street
Peanut vendor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.