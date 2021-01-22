Throwback Thursday: Winona woman dies, 4 overcome, when soot plugged chimney fills house with gas

After opening some windows, as he reported it, shutting off the oven of the gas kitchen range, Baumann dashed to the police station a block and a half away. There he met Patrolman Joseph Bronk, who was just coming into the station in a squad car. It was now 6:40 a.m.

Bronk and Sgt. Sylvan Duellman accompanied Baumann to the Taylor residence. On the way, they radioed for another car and the two cars arrived at the house almost simultaneously.

The officers found the downstairs just as Baumann had left it. They reported that Taylor and the children were all overcome by fumes in the house. There was a strong toxic odor present.

After forcing a locked upstairs door in the northwest corner of the house, police found Miss Hoffman lying on the floor, overcome by the fumes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Taylor’s mother was found in her bed in a southeast corner bedroom, apparently dead.

Officers rushed the children to Winona General Hospital in a squad car. On the. way they administered oxygen from portable, seven-gallon oxygen bottles carried as standard equipment in the cars.

Chief of Police George H. Savord said the boy’s lips were blue and his tongue was coated white when they found him. Savord said both children responded to the oxygen immediately.