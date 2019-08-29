This story appeared in the Winona Daily News on July 12, 1970
Draft board offices in Winona, Wabasha and two other Minnesota cities were entered overnight Friday in one of the largest draft record raids in state history.
Eight persons, all from the Twin Cities area, were arrested in connection with three of the raids. They are being held in the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis.
The other two cities where offices were entered are Alexandria and Little Falls. The raids were thwarted by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and local authorities in three of the cities as stake-outs at the draft offices proved fruitful.
Only at Wabasha did the draft raiders escape detection, making off with all of the office’s records after covering the walls with slogans.
The words “Minnesota Conspiracy to Save Lives” were scrawled on a window ledge there.
Three men were arrested by FBI agents here, and immediately taken to Minneapolis. They were identified as Brad K. Beneke, 21, Donald Henry Olson, 16, and Peter Allen Simmons, 19, all of Minneapolis.
They apparently entered the local office here, which is located at 51½ W. Third St., by a fire escape at the rear of the building.
According to Winona Police Chief James McCabe, who accompanied seven FBI agents and Winona Patrolmen Roger Harrison and Charles Todd in the local stake-out, the three men then entered an unlocked window into the second-floor hallway at the rear of the building and broke the glass door on the draft office to gain entry.
Agents waited until the three had begun to pry open a filing cabinet before stepping out and placing them under arrest, McCabe said. They were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning. Officers had kept the building under surveillance since about 9 p.m. Friday.
Chief McCabe said Saturday that he “doubted very much” if there was any local connection with the raid here. Local clerk Mrs. Thomas Price said that there was no damage to the office here, other than the broken glass in the door.
Richard G. Held, special agent in charge of the Minneapolis office of the FBI, identified the men arrested at Little Falls as Francis X. Kroncke, 25, and Michael D.Therriault, 23, both of Minneapolis.
Taken into custody at Alexandria, he said, were William Leo Tilton Jr., 22, and Clifton L. Ulen, 28, both of Minneapolis, and Charles Larry Purchick, 23, St. Louis Park, Minn.
All eight men were brought before a U.S. Commissioner in Minneapolis Saturday on federal charges of sabotage. Bond has been set at $50,000 each. They are scheduled to be arraigned in federal district court in Minneapolis Thursday morning.
The names of four of the men taken into custody were listed in the current University of Minnesota student address book, including two of the three arrested here.
No arrests have been made in connection with the Wabasha raid, FBI agents in Minneapolis said late Saturday.
The raid there was discovered at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday by Mrs. J. L. Halverson, executive secretary there, when she went to the office in the basement of the Wabasha Community Clinic building to keep an appointment. She then notified the Wabasha County sheriff’s office.
An investigation revealed that all of the office’s records had been removed, as well as all of the draft board’s rubber stamps. Slogans, such as “Life Not Death” and “No” covered the walls, but Mrs. Halverson said there was no appreciable damage to the office. An anti-war poster had been hung on one wall.
Entrance, according to Wabasha County Sheriff Ed Lager, was gained by breaking a window at the rear of the basement office. A bare footprint was left in the dust on a chair beneath the window, he said.
At Alexandria, five files were broken into before agents moved in and made arrests. Entry was gained by a roof skylight about 12:30 a.m., Saturday. Alexandria police aided in making arrests there.
Little Falls police and Morrison County sheriff’s officers aided in the two arrests made at Little Falls.
Editor’s note: The eight men arrested were arraigned in Minneapolis on federal charges. Subsequently known as The Minnesota 8, seven were found guilty and sentenced to five years in federal prison. All were released after serving 20 months or less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.