Throwback Thursday: Winona streets take new names

This story originally appeared on March 2, 1921, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
A virtually complete renaming of Winona streets, involving the application of a definite system, was completed last night by the city council. The change was made by ordinance and the new names are effective today.
Hereafter all thoroughfares running east and west will be known as streets and all thoroughfares running north and south will be designated as avenues. The plan practically eliminates all the familiar names that have been applied to Winona’s thoroughfares from its earliest pioneer days.
Eighty-six of Winona’s 91 streets today bear new names. The only streets not affected by the sweeping ordinance are Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth streets, and Mankato Avenue. All the other streets in this city bear new names today.
The System.The new names commence with Center Street, which is now Center Avenue and the dividing line of the city. All thoroughfares located east of Center Avenue and running north and south are now known as “—- Avenue East” All thoroughfares located west of Center Avenue are now “—— Avenue West” There are 23 avenues east, and 33 avenues west.
In the streets running east and west through the city, the numbers start from the river and extend to the lake. This plan leaves the names of business streets of the city unchanged. First was formerly Front Street. Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth streets remain unchanged. Sixth street was formerly Broadway, Seventh Street Wabasha, and Eighth Street Sanborn. This plan is followed to the lake, each street bearing a number corresponding to its distance from the river.
Change Came As Surprise
The passing of the ordinance last night came as a complete surprise to the greater part of Winona. Although it had been discussed freely before in the council and in the press, no one expected immediate action on the proposed ordinances. The special meeting of the council was called yesterday, and last night the aldermen and Mayor Protz assembled in the council chamber and inside of half an hour the city had been “re-made.”
Rules were suspended and the ordinance was passed. Every alderman present voted for the change. Alderman Landon, Husenian, and Zabrocki were absent.
Mayor Signs Ordinance.
After the aldermen took their vote on the ordinance Mayor Protz immediately signed it, putting the new plan of street naming in effect. The ordinance as passed by the city council is published tonight in the Republican-Herald.
The ordinance was introduced in the council last evening by Alderman George L. Kerkow, and seconded by Alderman Ted Eifealdt. All members of the council heartily endorsed the ordinance in the short period of discussion. Mayor Protz made a few favorable remarks for the ordinance. After the final reading, President Krier of the council called for a vote. All members of the council present voted for the measure.
Plan Widely Adopted.The plan has been gaining in popularity and the number of cities using it has increased each year. Minneapolis, Duluth, and Rochester have this system already in operation and residents of those cities highly approve of the plan.
The plan adopted last night differs only in one respect from the plan used In other cities. Other cities have 100 numbers to a block while Winona still has 50 numbers to the block. Many citizens when reached today stated that the city council, last night should have gone the limit and changed the numbering of all houses in the city on the basis of 100 numbers to the block.
Council Discusses Renumbering.This matter was discussed last evening by the council, but because of the fact that a new city directory is to be published within the next month and this change would require the complete recanvass of the city, the aldermen agreed that the renumbering of the houses should not be done at this time.
Representatives of the directory company stated last night that the new names of the streets will be used in the new city directory.
Not So Fast — Referendum To Be Taken In April On Ordinance Re-Naming City Streets
Aldermen Reply To Charge That Majority of People In Winona Are Opposed To New System By Submitting Proposition To Voters at City Election In April — Question Will Be On Repeal of Ordinance — Council Maintains Public Sentiment Approves Change —- Will Be Guided By Verdict at Polls.
Winona Republican-Herald, March 8, 1921
A referendum vote at the city election in April on the question of whether or not the ordinance recently passed by the city council renaming the streets in the city, should be repealed, was decided upon last night following overtures presented by a number of the opposition at the regular council session held at the city building.
Alderman John Czarnowski of the Fourth Ward proposed the referendum after intimations had been made that the council had not acted in the interests of the majority of the people and that the opposition to the ordinance, included the majority of the people.
Alderman Czarnowski denied these intimations. He declared that the council had acted in good faith, and, the council believed, in the interests of the people. The only pressure that could be brought to bear to repeal the ordinance, he said, would be the direct vote of the people.
The question to be voted on, it was learned today is simply whether or not the ordinance should be repealed.
Opposition Presents ArgumentsArguments were presented at the meeting last night against what was described as a “sweeping change,” centering principally about the historical aspect connected with the names that have come down from the very beginning of the city and the rights of the property holders in these names.
It was intimated during the course of the evening’s discussion that the council had not given the matter due consideration before passing the ordinance and that some mysterious influence had been brought to bear. As the different members of the opposition were heard, the different phases of the case were presented and it was learned to the apparent satisfaction of the opposition that the council passed the ordinance in good faith and with due regard for what they considered the interests of the majority of the people.
No Mysterious Influence.It was disclosed that there was no mysterious influence which brought about the council’s action and that the plan was suggested in connection with the changing of certain street names in the western part of the city, to which had appended two or three names. A committee was appointed at the last regular meeting to look after the re-naming of these streets and this committee approved the ordinance that was ultimately passed. It was brought out by City Atty. R. A Randall that the idea of numbering streets was not new here and that the plan had been discussed at various times in past years.
Asks Repeal of Ordinance.Judge H. L Buck, the first speaker for the opposition, asked the council to repeal the ordinance, maintaining that the public is interested in the names and as property owners have a moral right to the names of the streets. He called the ordinance a very unusual measure of vital importance to a great many people who, he said, were not given a chance to present their views to the council before the ordinance went into effect.
Judge D.E. Tawney then discussed the ordinance, intimating that there was some outside influence brought to bear on the council to take what he called this radical action without due consideration. Dr J.W. Gallagher, C.T. Olson, William Galewski, and J.M. Holzmger, concurred in what Judge Buck and Judge Tawney had said and advocated the immediate repeal of the ordinance.
Randall Defends Council.City Attorney Richard A Randall upheld the action taken by the council, saying that the council had acted in good faith and according to its best judgment. He explained that the ordinance was passed promptly in order that the change might be made in the new city directory now almost ready for the press.
Ordinance On Street Names Meets Defeat In City Vote
Voters Express Sentiment Opposed To New System — Repeal of Ordinance Asked — Much Confusion Shown.
Winona Republican-Herald, April 5, 1921
The referendum submitted to the voters Monday on the question of whether the ordinance renaming the city streets should foe repealed resulted in a majority of 734 being recorded In favor of the repeal
As the city council members promised in advance ot the election that they would be governed by the sentiment expressed, the repeal of the ordinance now can be expected.
The way the question appeared on the city ballot appeared to be somewhat confusing to many, as the fact that 1000 fewer votes were cast on the street naming proposition than for the office for which the most votes were received appears to indicate.
The vote for the repeal of the new ordinance was, however, decisive, 2,990 to 2,256, every voting precinct in the city showing a majority against the ordinance so that the decision in favor of the old names was representative of all parts of the city.