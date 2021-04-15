Throwback Thursday: Winona streets take new names

The plan adopted last night differs only in one respect from the plan used In other cities. Other cities have 100 numbers to a block while Winona still has 50 numbers to the block. Many citizens when reached today stated that the city council, last night should have gone the limit and changed the numbering of all houses in the city on the basis of 100 numbers to the block.

Council Discusses Renumbering.This matter was discussed last evening by the council, but because of the fact that a new city directory is to be published within the next month and this change would require the complete recanvass of the city, the aldermen agreed that the renumbering of the houses should not be done at this time.

Representatives of the directory company stated last night that the new names of the streets will be used in the new city directory.

Not So Fast — Referendum To Be Taken In April On Ordinance Re-Naming City Streets

Aldermen Reply To Charge That Majority of People In Winona Are Opposed To New System By Submitting Proposition To Voters at City Election In April — Question Will Be On Repeal of Ordinance — Council Maintains Public Sentiment Approves Change —- Will Be Guided By Verdict at Polls.

Winona Republican-Herald, March 8, 1921