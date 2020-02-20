The following story was first published in the Winona Daily Republican on Dec. 3, 1881:
The introduction of the Edison electric light in the Winona Milling Company’s establishment in this city marks a new era in the history of illumination in Minnesota, this being, we believe, the first instance in which the method peculiar to Mr. Edison’s system has been practically applied in this state.
The incandescent system of electric lighting, as perfected by Mr. Edison, is especially applicable to the illumination of the interiors of houses and buildings, where a soft, mellow, but withal brilliant light is required.
The carbons are composed of fibers of bamboo, which are carbonized by a certain process and burn in a vacuum. The weight of these carbons is one grain, but delicate as they are they will, in most cases, burn steadily for 1,200 hours.
The system is entirely free from any danger of fire, and it is impossible to obtain tin electric shock by contact with any point thereof.
The running expenses of the machines are alleged to be such as to bring the cost of the light away below that of gas at least 50 percent, and a comparative table before us, based upon careful experiments with both modes of lighting, seems to bear out this claim very fully.
The operation of the Edison electric light, which has just been introduced into the large flouring mill of the Winona Mill Company, was witnessed by a number of spectators on Friday evening.
The dynamo electric machine is placed in the engine room. The instrument is 6 feet in height, 29 by 44 inches square, weighs about 3,000 pounds, and consists of two upright magnets 8 inches in diameter having a revolving armature at the bottom which is driven by a belt from the counter-shaft at 1,200 revolutions per minute.
The wire, which is wound on the armature as it revolves, cutting the magnet force between the poles, creates an electric current in the wire on the armature, which is taken off by brushes on the commutation and makes a complete circuit of the wires throughout the mill.
A portion of this current is shunted through the wire around the magnet, which increases the intensity of the magnet. As the revolutions increase to the maximum amount this action goes on until the magnet is strengthened to its full intensity. When this point is reached there is sufficient to run the full number of lights for which the machine is calculated.
The main lines conducting the electricity throughout the building are attached to convenient points on the dynamo. Each light can be so arranged as to be turned on or off independently of all others. In this mill the lights are so arranged as to turn them on or off from each floor by simply turning a switch. Each light is equal to sixteen candle power and consists of a horseshoe shaped carbonized bamboo fibre no larger than a horse hair, enclosed in a small, pear-shaped glass globe from which the air is completely exhausted, and, under the action of the electric current, emits a continuous ray of brilliant yet pleasing, light that is not trying to the eye.
One of the most important points of the Edison system above all other systems of lighting is its perfect safety, both from fire and any danger by contact with the person from the conductor.
This safety system consists in inserting in the conductive lines short lengths of soft lead wire, graduated to a nicety as to their power for conducting the current. These safety wires are inserted in the circuit of each light and of each line by means of screw plugs, and accidents, which have recently occurred in other. systems resulting in fire, are obviated by this means.
All the wires put up by the Edison Company are insulated in the best manner known to science. A practical illustration of the safety system was shown last evening when the machine was first started.
A little over two years ago — in September 1879 — there cumbered the block at the eastern terminus of the public levee three dingy, one-story grain warehouses, which were sold for $150.
Today, the same site is occupied by the iron-clad flouring mill of the Winona Mill Company, 75 by 100 feet square and 114 feet in height, and engine house, boiler house, storage and coal room. The estimated value of these buildings and the machinery contained in them to-day is $250,000. Since the original purchase of 142 feet front, whereon these buildings stand, the company have made an additional purchases and now own the entire block — bounded south by Front street, east by Market street, west by the public levee and extending south to the Mississippi River.
From the inception of the enterprise it has been the design and aim of the proprietors to make this a model roller flouring mill in all its appointments. With this view a portion of the east half of the mill was fitted up with the very best approved roller-process machinery of sufficient capacity to manufacture from 500 to 600 barrels of flour per day, and commenced manufacturing flour iu May, 1880, under, the superintendency of Mr. A.Q. Mowbray, than whom, we do not think it invidious to say, there is not a more practical expert at the milling business in the country.
Mr. J, H. Vail, who has had charge of putting the lights in the hall, has discharged his duties in a scientific manner that shows his thorough familiarity with the system of electric lighting, and to the entire satisfaction of the enterprising gentlemen comprising the Winona Mill Company.
At present, of course, the use of the electric light is feasible only in large establishments, where a powerful illuminator is required, and until some way is devised to render its use possible on a scale suitable to the smallest household or the ordinary place of business, it cannot supersede coal gas among the great bulk of consumers.
How soon this further improvement may be added to those, already accomplished is a subject for conjecture only, but judging front the rapid strides made by Edison and others, within the past few years in electric lighting, the day is not far distant when this cheap and powerful illuminating agent will be placed within the reach of all.
Meantime, it is to be said in Mr. Edison’s behalf that while other parties have pushed their lights, before the public and have experimented at the public expense, he has confined all his experiments exclusively to his laboratory at Menlo Park, N. J., where he has applied himself sedulously to the perfecting of the incandescent light until he now guarantees his invention as perfect in every particular save the one of which we have made mention.
Editor’s note: Shortly before 1 a.m. on May 15, 1890 fire was reported at the Winona Milling Company mill. The fire, which started in a sawdust pile in the mill boiler room, spread rapidly and within hours the mill and portions of the surrounding neighborhood were a total loss. The mill’s electrical system was not implicated in the blaze.
