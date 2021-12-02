Throwback Thursday: Winona readies for nuclear war: Where to go if/when they drop the “Big One”

This story originally appeared on Nov. 13, 1966, in the Winona Daily News.

It may never happen... most of us have convinced ourselves it won't, and if it doesn't the countless hours spent by Winona County Civil Defense officials in arranging for and preparing shelters for residents in the event of nuclear attack will, happily, have been a waste of time.

But, IF such an attack should ever be mounted against this country this shelter plan COULD spell the difference between survival and mass destruction.

Under the supervision of Winona County Civil Defense Director George McGuire a plan has been formulated to provide shelter accommodations for 36,000 persons within the city limits of Winona. Elsewhere in the county, similar shelters have been designated to allow every resident of the county to take cover within 15 to 20 minutes after the warning of a nuclear attack has been given.

In the city of Winona, the area within the city limits, including Sugar Loaf, Wincrest and other outlying areas, has been divided into 20 shelter areas, each serving a specific section of the city. These public shelters are in schools, business and industrial buildings, churches and other institutions and provide a total shelter capacity of 34,877. Each resident of the city, depending on where he lives, is assigned to one of these shelters located in his residential area.

In addition, there are 10 other shelters established to accommodate nonresidents who work in the city, visitors and others who might be traveling through the city at a time of attack.

These include the Winona County jail at West 3rd and Washington streets with a capacity of 243; Owl Motor Co., 4th and Main streets, 155; Hotel Winona, 3rd and Johnson streets, 60; Roland Manufacturing Co., plants at 102 Walnut St., with a capacity of 50, and at 152 W. 3rd St., rated for 176; H. Choate & Co., 3rd and Center Streets, 150; Wincraft, Inc., between 2nd and 3rd streets on Lafayette Street, 220; Central Methodist Church, Broadway and Main, 60; Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Wabasha and Center streets, 370, and Central Elementary School, East Wabasha and Market streets, 128. St. Mary's School on West Broadway has been designated as a motor pool headquarters.

The total capacity of the auxiliary shelters is 1,612, giving the city a total rated shelter capacity of 36,489.

Each shelter is stocked with food, water and emergency medical supplies adequate to sustain its rated capacity for a period of 14 days. Civil Defense also has drafted a plan for organization of each shelter community during the period of confinement.

From the time they enter the shelter until the time an all-clear is sounded, the shelterees, for all practical purposes, will be cut off physically from the outside world with which they'll have contact only by radio and telephone messages. They'll be a self-sustaining, self-governing community with a government much like that of any village or city.

The "mayor" or "city manager in each will be a pre-selected and pre-trained person who as manager of the fallout shelter will be responsible for its management during the period of confinement. The "city council" will consist of an advisory committee the occupants will select after they've entered the shelter. The table of organization will include pre-selected and pre-trained persons who will be in charge of such specific areas as supplies and maintenance, feeding and sleeping schedules, health arid sanitation, safety, communications, education and recreation.

McGuire, acknowledges that although the possibility of nuclear warfare is ever-present, many people have so conditioned themselves to believing such a thing can never happen it's difficult to prompt them to any preparations against such an eventuality.

The first and easiest thing any person can do, he observes, is simply to know to which shelter he should go in the event of nuclear attack. This alone would ensure his reaching a shelter safely and at least reduce to some extent the magnitude of the traffic problem that's bound to develop in such a period of crisis.

If there should be a nuclear attack, Winona would be notified of it by a call dispatched to the police station here. Immediately upon its receipt, residents of the city would be alerted by a sustained three to five-minute blast on air raid warning sirens throughout the city. A test signal is heard the first Wednesday of each month and in the case of actual attack this would be the notice for all residents to take cover.

Should notice of attack be received here a call would be made immediately to the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company office where operators would place a pre-determined sequence list of calls to points throughout the county to alert Civil Defense personnel and warning signals would be sounded in each community.

"Even though many believe we'll never experience anything like this," McGuire says, "it would pay every person to give some thought to and make some advance preparations for the time something like this might happen.

"First, he should know to which shelter he should go. Every family should stop and think, too, about just how he will get to his assigned shelter in either day or night." Civil Defense personnel believe the best procedure would be the organization of a transportation plan on a block system to that by pooling transportation facilities as many persons as possible might ride in one car. This would eliminate traffic congestion and parking problems at the shelter areas.

Although food, water and medical supplies are stored at each shelter, special medications and baby supplies would not be available. A family preparing against the time that living in a fallout shelter might become necessary would do well to have packed and ready such supplies as baby food, diapers, and special medications so they'd be available at a moment's notice.

A transistor radio would be among the items that should be brought to the shelter so that occupants can keep abreast of developments elsewhere from emergency broadcast transmissions.

In a time of nuclear attack, Winona city government would be moved to a basement area of City Hall designated as the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). From here all Civil Defense activities would be directed. At this time only designated emergency broadcast stations would be on the air — in Winona KWNO is the designated station — and it would man its emergency broadcast facilities at the EOC. Citizens Band radio broadcasts would be made from the center to relay messages to each of the local shelter areas and amateur radio operators would activate their nationwide network for transmission of messages outside the immediate area.

Right now the local Civil Defense organization is working on a traffic plan to be used in the event of such an emergency.

A system of one-way streets will be devised to facilitate traffic movement, avoid confusion and permit travel to shelters in the shortest possible length of time.

