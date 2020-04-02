Throwback Thursday: Winona newspapers showed how we coped with 1946 polio epidemic

“Although at present there are no cases of infantile paralysis in this city, parents are concerned about the disease and should know what they can do to keep their children safe from it. Unfortunately, there is no specific means of protection against this disease as there is against diphtheria, smallpox and whooping cough, but certain precautionary measures can be taken.

“Every illness, even of a minor nature, in a child at this time should be considered sufficiently serious to call in the family physician, for early diagnosis and treatment may prevent paralysis or even death.

Precaution cited

“While it is not suggested that the activities in which children are usually engaged in the summer are at present to be discontinued, keep children away from the movies, parties, beaches and swimming pools as much as possible. While our public bathing beach is probably as safe as any public beach can be, recent investigation has shown that the virus of infantile paralysis has been found in contaminated water.