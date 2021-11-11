Throwback Thursday: Winona Mayor La France addresses city gathered to honor veterans

This story originally appeared on Nov. 11, 1921, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

More than 1,000 residents of this city came to the armory this afternoon to commemorate the third anniversary of the signing of the armistice and to pay solemn tribute to the men who gave their lives in order to make that armistice and the peace which followed it possible.

The Unknown Soldier is laid to rest

Meanwhile, in the nation's capital, America's unknown hero was at rest forever in his majestic shrine among the quiet hills.

He lies unknown, but not unhonored nor unsung. Laid to rest today with all the honors a grateful nation could pay, the unknown hero from France was bivouacked among the gallant dead in Arlington National Cemetery.

The highest officers of the army and navy walked beside his coffin; none but the hands of gallant comrades of the great war laid hands upon it. President Harding walked behind his bier to do him homage; former President Wilson made his first public appearance in months; General Pershing turned aside an opportunity to ride and trudged behind the body to the last resting place. Representatives of foreign governments reverently laid their highest military decorations on his casket, and with soil from France where he fell unknown, he was laid away.

In Winona, an atmosphere of deep seriousness pervaded the gathering as the audience listened to the opening words of Mayor E.S. La France in which he recalled the joy with which the news of the end of the war was received three years ago and as he expressed the hope that means would be found at the Washington conference to prevent the recurrence of such a struggle.

Tears came to the eyes of many as a silent tribute was paid to the soldier dead after volleys had been fired and taps had been sounded in respect to the memory of those who left here to serve their country, never to return.

Not merely parents and relatives of the soldier dead felt the heavy loss which they had sustained, but old and young in the big assemblage had a sense of the tragedy which the war's toll meant for them and for all others.

Resolution is Adopted

Following an address by the Rev. Dr. Harry P Dewey, pastor of the Plymouth Congregational Church of Minneapolis, a resolution was adopted expressing to President Harding and the United States delegates to the Washington conference "the hope and expectation that a co-operative plan will there be devised that will operate toward the reduction of armament and the abolishment of war."

The resolution, a copy of which will he sent to Washington, was introduced by Webster Davis, principal of the Senior High school.

The Resolution

The resolution as adopted follows:

"Whereas millions of lives were sacrificed in the hope of abolishing war, and

"Whereas, the late war has left many nations rent asunder, internally and externally, by the spirit of suspicion and hate, and staggering under burdensome taxation for armament, and

"Whereas a future war, due to the inventive genius of man, threatens the very destruction of civilization itself, and

"Whereas a conference on Limitation of Armament has been called by the President of the United States to meet in Washington,

"Resolved that we, the citizens of Winona, Minn., assembled in mass meeting express our deep gratitude for the hope manifested by the calling of such a conference, and

"Resolved that we express to the President and the United States delegates to this conference the hope and expectation that a co-operative plan will there he devised that will operate toward the reduction of armament and the abolishment of war."

A Significant Day

That this Armistice Day is the most significant since the conclusion of the war was the belief expressed by Dr. Dewey.

"It is the most significant date for two reasons," he said. "First, because we aro paying special tribute to the nation's unknown dead, who stood for the very highest form of patriotism, and secondly, because today, for the first time since Nov. 11, 1918, there seems to be a definite effort on the part of the nations of the world to make lasting the results of the great war."

Dr Dewey interspersed his remarks with a large number of illuminating and frequently amusing stories and anecdotes His vigorous address apparently pleased the large audience, and drew frequent bursts of applause.

Observance In Two Parts

The observance was divided into two separate and distinct parts. The first was a solemn tribute to the dead, while the latter part was given over to the consideration of the problem of the limitation of armaments, which featured the address by Dr. Dewey

With the armory well filled, the program began at 2:15 p.m. when the firing squads of the American Legion and the United Spanish War Veterans marching to the strains of "The Stars and Stripes Forever," entered. The armory was decorated with the national colors and as the uniformed servicemen marched down the narrow aisle, the audience rose.

Mayor Opens Meeting

"I wish to thank the citizens of Winona for their splendid response in answering the call of this meeting," Mayor E.S. La France, who presided, declared In calling the meeting to order. "I am proud in the knowledge of the splendid public spirit that exists here in Winona.

"Three years have passed since the news of the Armistice was flashed around the world and we rejoiced exceedingly in the knowledge that our sons would be returned to us. We hoped that war in future would be abolished. To this end we are met to commemorate the occasion. Unusual significance is centering upon the nation's capital where, to show the gigantic folly of having recourse to wars, great statesmen are assembled. The body of an unknown American hero is being laid to rest in his native land.

"Our boys fought inspired with the thought that theirs was the last great war. With this in mind, the president has called a meeting today of momentous importance. That gigantic waste of money may be used in the pursuit or peace and happiness. It is with genuine pleasure that I welcome this gathering and I thank the committee for its part in the work."

Tribute is Paid

The Rev. Father J.E. Grabowski then gave the brief invocation and with the audience standing, the firing squads marched to the street outside, where after a volley fired by the United Spanish War Veterans, three volleys were discharged by the Legion squad. "Taps" was then sounded and after two minutes of deep and reverent silence in memory of the dead, the Rev George S. Keller spoke the words of benediction, praying that wars might be prevented in the future.

Followed, a selection by the band, the speaker, Dr. Dewey, was then introduced.

In his address on "The Outlook For Peace," Dr. Dewey gave the large audience a viewpoint of the present problem which may have not been considered. He dealt with the psychological factors in inspiring war or peace as well as the physical and material, and gave all a keener appreciation of the falsity of many of the ideas which are being fostered in the world today.

Would Reduce Armaments

Three great reasons for the reduction of armaments were cited by the speaker as means to abolish warfare

"The first", he declared, "Is that behind the physical reasons for the reduction very materially of the armaments of the world, there are the psychological reasons. If the weapons of war are put away, the taste for war is subdued and the suggestion of conquest is put out of mind.

"Secondly," he continued, "we must get rid of the idea that war is here to stay — that in the very nature of the case, it is ineradicable. That is the idea that is in the back of the heads of many of the representatives at the arms conference, and it is the idea that we hear so often on our streets. It is an idea that imperils optimism and creates the very thing we dread."

Sees Hope For Future

The speaker then showed by an historical review, how much less prevalent war is today than It was in the ages past, and how much mightier the movement for peace.

"We have just as good reason to believe that war can be put out of existence in the not distant future," he declared, "as we had a few years ago that slavery and the liquor traffic could be abolished.

Sees Hope of Reduction

"This is not the time that all navies and armies, can be abolished, but I am of the opinion that a sweeping reduction of armaments can be made which will have its telling effect on the peoples of the world," Dr. Dewey declared.

"A person can hardly restrain a certain belligerent feeling when all is military around him, but so long as you can get rid of the signs and suggestions that make you feel warlike, a great step has been taken in the prevention of future conflicts. Canada and the United States have never warred in the past 100 years and why? Because they were never prepared for it, because there were no battleships on the lakes, no fortresses and no armies patrolling the borders.

Trust Begets Trust

"We have come to the day when we can at least advance this end."

Referring to the conference at William College last summer, the speaker quoted Mr. Root as saying at this conference "that there was never a time when the peoples were more interested in what is right or wrong in international affairs than at the present time." Again quoting Mr. Root, the speaker said that "the governing bodies of the countries are honest, generous, hate war, and love peace, but they are imperfectly informed."

"War has received a doom which is only postponed," the speaker forcefully brought, out. "Fear begets fear as trust begets trust, and. distrust makes for danger. As a man thinketh so is he."

For the first, time in the history of world," Dr. Dewey said in giving the third great reason, "it is evident beyond all question that to go on with military rivalry is the destruction of civilization. Since this is true, there is only one alternative. We are driven to take our chance with the Sermon on the Mount. We must have faith enough in men and faith enough in God to believe that if we try the method of Good Will, and take the full risk of it, the miracle will be wrought and brotherhood and peace will become a blessed reality."

Following Dr. Dewey's address a quartet composed of Blake Nevius, Harry Busdicker, A.K. Rau, and John L. Utermoehl, sang "Land of Hope and Glory," by Elgar.

The assemblage stood as the band played the "Star Spangled Banner," and the gathering was concluded.

