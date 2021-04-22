Throwback Thursday: Winona grows to be a city of parks

This story originally appeared on October 31, 1976, in the Winona Daily News.
There always were parks in Winona’s makeup, but the city’s residents didn’t start to get organized about park development until around the turn of the 19th century.
The City Council which was first organized in Winona in 1857, had the original responsibility for city parks, but it did little about them. The block-square parks for each city ward were part of the city plats, however.
Winona’s government was reorganized in 1887, however, with the city getting a legislative, as opposed to a home-rule, charter. And by a legislative act of 1889, the Winona Board of Park Commissioners was created. It was the second in the state, after that in Minneapolis.
The Legislature provided that, after the initial five-member board was named, the mayor should appoint one park board member every third Monday in April, to a five-year term. Park commissioners had to be citizens and property owners.
This was all very neat, and the city’s first park board was formed in April 1889. The members accomplished little that was visible, however, and the board became dormant from 1891 to 1896, according to a note by Park Board Secretary F.S. Bell wrote in 1914.
It was in 1896 that W.A. Finkelnburg, a Winona landscape architect, began transforming the Winona levee from a dirty waterfront area into a formal park that became the city’s pride. The decline of the river grain trade and the consequent removal of the riverfront grain warehouses had made the public levee land available for park purposes.
Levees Park in those days was flanked on the west by the winding approach to the old high bridge across the river and on the east by the docks of the Diamond Jo steam-packet line. Floods have swept away. much of what made the park beautiful in those days, but a citizens group — The Winona County Action Council — hopes to get federal aid to refurbish the park in connection with completion of a flood-protection wall through it.
Latsch leaves a legacyIt was in the early years of this century that Winona wholesale grocer John Latsch was giving the city lands that still make up the bulk of the city park-recreation department’s system of developed and undeveloped lands.
His gifts included a fairgrounds, athletic fields, a golf course, a bathhouse and beach and more than 3,000 acres of undeveloped park lands, all with a value of more than $1 million.
The fairgrounds, complete with exhibition buildings, has since become the city-owned Westfield Golf Course. The first Winona County Fair was held in Winona at the Prairie House Oct. 28 and 29, 1858; but even then there was rivalry over the fair, between Winona and the rural part of the county Another fair had been held Oct 28 at the Forest home in Warren Township.
The county fair stayed in Winona until the teens of this century, however, when St. Charles interests started a rival fair and eventually bought out the Winona organization. The Winona group dubbed its fair the Tri-County Fair in 1910, including Buffalo and Trempealeau counties in Wisconsin as a counterweight to the St. Charles fair begun that year.
The difficulty of getting exhibits had always plagued the Winona fair, and it could not survive the competition with St. Charles, whose 19i6 brochure invited entries from Winona, Olmsted, Fillmore and Wabasha counties.
The park board had begun playing an active role in park development around the turn of the century and it had help from many of the city’s leading citizens.
The eastern part of what is now Bluffside Park was bought for $1,285.84 from Mr. and Mrs. N.C.A. Munck in 1902. Latsch made a gift of land to the west, completing that park which is south of what is now Highway 61-14 and west of Huff Street.
From swamp to showplaceIn 1900, the park board had authorized the purchase of the land surrounding Lake Winona, which was then a marshy, mosquito-ridden place. The board eventually spent about $12,000 to acquire the land for Lake Park. It floated a $10,000 bond issue |h 1906, and condemnation was completed in 1907.
Leading citizens contributed more than $100,000 during the first 20 years of this century to help pay for land to cover the cost of developing the marsh into a lake surrounded by a park.
The largest single gift — $50,000 — was given by Mathew Norton and William Laird, lumber barons, toward the cost of filling the land surrounding the water for park use. Norton and Laird previously had given $10,000 for surveys and design work by the Chicago firm of O.C. Simonds & Co.
A number of citizens, including Laird and Norton, had formed -the Winona Park and Drive Improvement Association. Before the dredging was begun in 1910 that deepened the lake and created park and residential land south of the Milwaukee Road tracks, the association had contributed $20,000 to construct roadways through Lake Park. The roadways were paved and got curbings in 1922 for $2l,300.
This association did not limit its work to Winona. In 1911, it subscribed for 25 percent of the $41,000. cost of building a concrete highway — Highway 3 — from Winona to Lamoille, Minn. The newly-organized state highway department paid half the cost and the county, with the association’s help, the other half.
The John A. Latsch Memorial Board was founded in 1916 and has played a large role in city park matters since then.
Interestingly, though, more than half the $154,000 it spent in the first 40 years of its existence went to help the city through the Great Depression of the 1930s. During those years, the board gave $65,000 to the city poor relief fund and, $19,500 to Winona General Hospital.
More than that, poor people were allowed to cut firewood on Prairie Island during the Depression years, and 10,000 cords of firewood were taken.
Not just for
strolling any moreWinona’s first parks were used mainly as places to take a walk or to provide, a scenic background for a buggy ride. But that has gradually changed; and since the park and recreation boards were merged in 1950, the city park director has been responsible, too, for activities like swimming, softball and hockey leagues, even square-dancing.
The development of Lake Park included the construction of a bandshell, and that structure is still used for concerts ranging from the light classical music of the Winona Municipal Band to the heavy, rock of other local bands.
Many things have changed in the city’s park system since the 1930s; but the changes perhaps bear out the saying, “The more things change, the more they remain the same.”
Winona no longer has barons of lumber or any other commodity that makes for fabulous fortunes, notes City Park-Recreation Director Robert Welch. Many Winonans continue to take pride, in their parks, and to look for ways to improve them, but the projects tend to be smaller in scale and to involve people banded together in an organization.
The gazebo next to the Lake Park rose garden was donated by the Soroptimist Club; Welch noted; and the fishing: pier on Huff Street where it crosses Lake Winona was built through the help of many groups and individuals, principally the Exchange Club.
The City Council eventually had to pick up a big share of the money cost of the pier, however; and the city has moved a long way from the first park board, which spent $2,500 a year. The park-recreation department’s budget was $81,000 in the mid-1950s; and the recently approved 1977 budget provides $543,000.
In the past 20 years, new parks in the city have included Tillman in the Sunset residential area, the playground at the Thurley Homes, the Eastgate Boat Harbor, the Municipal Boat Harbor on Latsch Island, Wincrest and Belmont-Whitten parks.
The latter two are in relatively new residential areas, and there is land dedicated for park uses in the Knapp Valley residential development that will be opened up as more homes are built, Welch said. Tillman Park is named after Oscar Tillman, a former park superintendent and park department. employee.
The park recreation department now has about 700 acres of developed park land, Welch said, and about 2,300 acres of undeveloped land, including about 1,200 acres in Wisconsin — the Agahaming Park given by Latsch.
Park vandalism has been in the news recently, but Welch says it is something a park director has always with him. Vandalism seems to go in cycles, and it costs his department $5,000 to $8,000 a year in labor costs, Welch estimated
Considering the problems some cities have, he said, Winona is relatively fortunate.