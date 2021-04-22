Throwback Thursday: Winona grows to be a city of parks

A number of citizens, including Laird and Norton, had formed -the Winona Park and Drive Improvement Association. Before the dredging was begun in 1910 that deepened the lake and created park and residential land south of the Milwaukee Road tracks, the association had contributed $20,000 to construct roadways through Lake Park. The roadways were paved and got curbings in 1922 for $2l,300.

This association did not limit its work to Winona. In 1911, it subscribed for 25 percent of the $41,000. cost of building a concrete highway — Highway 3 — from Winona to Lamoille, Minn. The newly-organized state highway department paid half the cost and the county, with the association’s help, the other half.

The John A. Latsch Memorial Board was founded in 1916 and has played a large role in city park matters since then.

Interestingly, though, more than half the $154,000 it spent in the first 40 years of its existence went to help the city through the Great Depression of the 1930s. During those years, the board gave $65,000 to the city poor relief fund and, $19,500 to Winona General Hospital.

More than that, poor people were allowed to cut firewood on Prairie Island during the Depression years, and 10,000 cords of firewood were taken.

Not just for