Throwback Thursday: Winona County Courthouse past and present … is there a future?

The district courtroom with its high ceilings, has a definite acoustical problem. A portion of the room was walled off to make space for a law library. The library space, without a ceiling, seems to act as a vacuum of sorts — attorneys cannot use it when court is in session, every sound is magnified and carries into the courtroom proper. The leaded glass windows have beveled due to the heat of the sun, and the colored glass has faded. According to Borkowski, to replace broken windows with colored glass costs some over $200 each.

Many of the rooms have no electrical outlets, and because of the solid brick and stone walls, any rewiring must be placed on the outside of the wall. Although an additional toilet facility was added, the facilities are still inadequate.

And in the winter, the storm windows are so large it takes two men to put them on. The work must be done on a completely windless day, Borkowski said, otherwise the huge windows act as kites. The second floor, housing all of the other governmental offices also houses the vaults for county papers. The vaults are small, each one has a window which is closed by metal shutters. They are overflowing and stacked ceiling high. Clerks must use ladders to get papers from the top.