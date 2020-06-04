Throwback Thursday: When young Winonans attempted a rescue

This story, written by reporter Bob Hosokawa, originally appeared in the Winona Republican-Herald on June 15, 1950.
Winona recorded its first drowning of the summer Wednesday afternoon at Lake Winona.
Darrell Dale Prell, 20, a warehouseman at Gamble Robinson Company, drowned while swimming shortly after 4 p.m. A former resident of Kendall, Wis., his Winona rooming address was 222 East King St.
The youth’s body was recovered at 4:27 p.m. by Winona police and firemen using dragging hooks. The body was in water about 12 feet in depth about 35 feet offshore. He had entered the lake about 100 yards west of the boathouse.
Firemen and police attempted to revive Prell with a resuscitator, but he was pronounced dead after 20 minutes by Winona County Coroner Robert B. Tweedy. A crowd of spectators watched the dragging operations and the attempts to revive the youth.
Life preserver
A futile attempt to get a life preserver to the drowning youth was made by Tom Beadles, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.N. Beadles, 105 West Howard St. Beadles was swimming some 50 yards away from Prell when the latter called for help.
Beadles, who had conversed with Prell before entering the water, thought at first that it was only a joke. Then he saw that Prell was in trouble and so he swam for shore as quickly as he could and raced to the life ring box on the shore nearby.
Beadles said he pulled open the door and seized the preserver.
But as he ran to the water to throw the ring, he discovered the long attached rope was tangled and would not reach Prell. The boy unkinked the rope and prepared to send the preserver out to Prell, but by that time Prell was not to be seen.
Swims out
Beadles said he then took the preserver and swam out to the spot where he last saw the swimmer.
Meanwhile, Wayne Loth, 14, 526 Huff St., who was atop the boathouse, had seen Prell struggling in the water. He said he heard the youth call twice for help. Loth saw Beadles trying to aid Prell, and so he, too, raced to the scene to help. Loth also dived into the water and tried to find Prell.
Tom Beadles, finding the efforts were in vain, sent Anita Ask and Rhea Culbertson, both 14; who had been bicycling, to call for help. The girls went to a nearby home and phoned the police department. That was at 4:11.
Anita, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Haakon Ask, 626 Olmstead St., said she arrived at the lakeshore just as Prell was going under. Her companion, Rhea, is the daughter of Mrs. Marjorie Culbertson of East Sanborn Street.
In 16 minutes, the body of Prell, clad in swim trunks, was dragged to the surface and resuscitation attempts were begun.
Beadles, who was recently graduated from Central Junior High school, told police that Prell came to the lake on a bicycle. He said Prell stated he had not been to the lake to swim for the past three days.
He told Beadles that he had just cycled to Latsch bathing beach on the Mississippi, but the water was too muddy for swimming so he had pedaled to the lake.
Prell’s identification was established through a billfold found in the pocket of his pants he had left with the bicycle. Winona police officials notified authorities at Kendall, which is south of Tomah, and requested that they contact relatives.
Ray Moody, manager of Gamble Robinson, said Prell had been employed there on the night shift. He said Prell had started work December 12.
Russell Prell, Tomah, Wis., a brother of Darrell, arrived here about 10 p.m. to make positive identification. The body was taken to Tomah.
Darrell Prell was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Prell of Kendall. Other survivors are four brothers, Russell, Tomah; Clifford and Kenneth of Rockford, Ill.; and Sylvan, Kendall; and three sisters. Mrs. William Nelson, Mrs. Val-Gene Coxey, Hurley, Wis., and Joan, Tomah. He was born February 17, 1930, in Monroe County, Wisconsin.
