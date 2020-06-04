Throwback Thursday: When young Winonans attempted a rescue

Beadles said he pulled open the door and seized the preserver.

But as he ran to the water to throw the ring, he discovered the long attached rope was tangled and would not reach Prell. The boy unkinked the rope and prepared to send the preserver out to Prell, but by that time Prell was not to be seen.

Swims out

Beadles said he then took the preserver and swam out to the spot where he last saw the swimmer.

Meanwhile, Wayne Loth, 14, 526 Huff St., who was atop the boathouse, had seen Prell struggling in the water. He said he heard the youth call twice for help. Loth saw Beadles trying to aid Prell, and so he, too, raced to the scene to help. Loth also dived into the water and tried to find Prell.

Tom Beadles, finding the efforts were in vain, sent Anita Ask and Rhea Culbertson, both 14; who had been bicycling, to call for help. The girls went to a nearby home and phoned the police department. That was at 4:11.

Anita, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Haakon Ask, 626 Olmstead St., said she arrived at the lakeshore just as Prell was going under. Her companion, Rhea, is the daughter of Mrs. Marjorie Culbertson of East Sanborn Street.