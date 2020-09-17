Throwback Thursday: When Winonans hunted big game

Headed for crater

Supplies will be carried as far as possible by motor cars, then by pack animals and finally on the heads of the carriers.

Most of the time will be spent in Ngorongoro Crater, about 200 miles west of Arusha, which is at the end of the railroad. This crater is the largest in the world and the most remarkable zoological garden.

Camped in this crater, 2,000 feet deep, a hole 12 miles in diameter and 35 miles in circumference, all covered with a foot-deep carpet of wild clover, Mr. and Mrs. King will make a selective hunt for big cats which prowl in the crater to make their kills among an estimated wild animal population of 76,000 which never leaves the crater.

A remarkable crater

The remarkable crater where the Kings will make their hunting ground for at least two months came into prominence during the World War when it was discovered that the German soldiers in a critical time were able to keep up their meat rations by hunting wildebeests.

Although Mr. and Mrs. King brought back many lions from their last hunting expedition, a group of six of these now being mounted over a slain wildebeest, they expect to bring back a record bag of specimens of the lion family this year.