This originally was published in the Winona Republican-Herald on Dec. 24, 1901.
A New York dispatch to the Chicago Record-Herald gives a detailed notice of the beautiful statue of “Wenonah,” which has been completed in that city by Miss Isabelle Moore Kimball for the fountain in Central Park in this city. The account is more complete than any which has heretofore been given, and is reproduced in full:
Upon invitation of Miss Isabel Moore Kimball, prominent men and women, including art critics and admirers of impressive sculpture, have within the past few days visited the bronze works of the Henry Bonnard Company to inspect a life-size statue of “Wenonah” which has just been cast.
“Wenonah” was the heroine of the legend of the “Maiden Rock” and the Indian girl for whom the city of Winona, Minn., was named. The figure of “Wenonah” was modeled by Miss Kimball and is to be the principal embellishment of a large fountain which is to be presented to the city of Winona by W.J. Landon in memory of his wife and of his late partner R.D. Cone, who for many years was one of the most prominent and public spirited citizens of Winona.
The old legend
“Wenonah” was the most beautiful girl of the Wabashas, a division of the Sioux tribe. She was desperately in love with a handsome young Sioux, renowned for his archery and his accomplishments as a huntsman, but her parents wished her to wed a warrior of another tribe.
Finding that her protests were in vain she ran away from the parental tepee. The warrior who had been chosen to be her husband pursued her toward the Father of Waters, and the maiden, seeing that escape was impossible, climbed to the top of “Maiden Rock” and, leaping into the great stream beneath, was seen no more. This rock is a landmark on the western shore of Lake Pepin, which is merely an enlargement of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and Winona.
The legend is charmingly told by Schoolcraft in one of his books on the life and habits of the Sioux Indians.
“Wenonah,” he tells us, “was the name invariably given by the Sioux to the first born of the family, if a daughter, and hence its application is wider than the legend. It is said, too, that the name was given to the Minnesota city with this fuller significance in mind. Most authorities give Weenonah as the correct spelling of the name, but the chief of the ethnological bureau of the Smithsonian Institution says otherwise. According to the Smithsonian, the Indian name was Winona and therefore in naming the city the original appellation was not corrupted.”
The fountain
The bronze figure of the maiden which Miss Kimball has modeled will stand upon a pedestal fashioned of cream colored stone quarried in the vicinity of Winona. At the base of the pedestal there will be a number of bronze pelicans, throwing streams of water into the basin below. The latter, which also is to be of native stone will be 40 feet in diameter, making this fountain one of the largest in the country. Around the rim of the basin there are several bronze turtles, throwing water into’ the basin, the same as the pelicans. Both water fowl and turtles have been modeled by Miss Kimball and are faithful representations of native fowl and reptiles of the upper Mississippi region, with whose appearance and habits she is familiar.
The fountain as a whole is a superb work of art, simple, symmetrical and beautiful to look upon. The statue of “Wenonah” cannot be praised too highly. The girl is represented as standing upon the rock, ready for the fatal leap. With her right hand, she shields her eyes from the sun, while taking a last sad look at the land she loves so well, while in the other hand she grasps tightly her bows and arrows. She is clad in a dress of deer skin and her feet are encased in moccasins. For ornaments she wears a necklace of shells and wampum, and around her waist a girdle of hammered metal, the latter being a reproduction of the Sioux girdle in the Museum of Natural History in this city. Her wealth of hair is combed straight back, reaching to the waist in a double braid.
A pretty compliment
No greater compliment could be paid to Miss Kimball for her work than to quote the remarks of a New York woman of broad culture and profound admiration for high art, who went to the bronze factory a few days ago to see the statue of “Wenonah.”
“Do you know,” she said, “the figure so fascinated me that I went a second time, fearing, however, that when I reached the foundry the beautiful girl would be gone.” The significance of this remark lies in the realism of the statue. The pose of “Wenonah” is so startlingly lifelike that the beholder expects at my moment to see her leap from the rock.
The fountain will be erected in Central Park, Winona, which is situated in the center of the city. It has already been accepted by the city authorities, and the corporation will provide water for it in perpetuity.
Miss Isabel Moore Kimball, the creator of this fine work, is a western girl, having been born in Mitchell County, Iowa. Her parents were from New England, and among the early settlers of the Hawkeye state. Miss Kimball is an instructor in modeling in Pratt Institute, Brooklyn borough, and has a studio in this city.
