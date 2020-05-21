Throwback Thursday: When JC Penney moved in Winona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally was published in the Winona Daily News on June 21, 1970.

Put two football fields side-by-side. Fill them with quality merchandise of all descriptions. Enclose them with a modern structure and keep the prices down.

That is a brief description of the new J.C. Penney Co. store which opens Thursday.

The new one-stop shopping complex covers 115,000 square feet — the area of two gridirons — or three square acres. It is located on a 12-acre lot at Service Road and Pelzer Street and cost $1.7 million to construct. The nine acres which are not used in actual store space will provide sufficient room to park 800 automobiles.

The 68-year-old Penney Co. has nearly 1,700 stores in 48 states, including 57 in Minnesota. Many of Penney’s new lines of appliances and home furnishings will be introduced in this area at this newest store.

The store, which will employ 275, replaces the 48-year-old conventional line store in downtown Winona. The new unit is nine times larger than the downtown Penney’s which closed June 20. Most of the employees will work on a part-time basis.