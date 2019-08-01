Editor’s note: This article originally was published in 2006.
It was the top headline in the Aug. 7, 1946, edition of the Winona Republican-Herald: “Goodview Votes for Village Status.”
On Aug. 6, residents of the “Goodview Addition” voted 119-37 to incorporate their cluster of homes and businesses into a village.
On Sept. 10, 1946, residents voted 50-6 “to become an election and assessment district separate from the township of Winona,” the Herald reported. This was a “result of action taken by the village council Tuesday night at a meeting in the garage of Herman Dunn.”
It was only appropriate that Dunn was elected Aug. 20 to serve as the village’s first council president. In 1962, the city changed its governance to a mayor with council members.
The city began with 334 people. Four years later, it had 778 residents — a 133% increase. In that time, additions named Wapasha, Borkowski, Dunn, Davis, Becthold and Shafer were added.
This pattern became the fledgling city’s principle for sustenance — the kind of growth that kept taxes low and exploited available land to the north.
Goodview’s existence really began in 1927, when Catherine and Clarence Witt platted the Goodview subdivision, just six blocks west of the city of Winona’s boundary. In July 1934, Hulda and Ernest Farendholtz began the Farendholtz addition, followed in 1941 by the Odegaard addition.
The area was growing, but it was not part of Winona to the east or Minnesota City to the west. It was statutorily still an unincorporated rural community of Winona Township.
In 1945, Fred Naas, George Hahn, Bill Lauer, Harvey Gordon and Robert Bauer organized a committee to explore incorporating their community. In July of that year, a meeting was held at Club 61 to set forth ideas. It was decided that incorporation might have to wait until residents could be coaxed into the idea.
In the spring of 1946, the committee launched a lobbying campaign to get residents to back the idea of forming their own village, to attain the benefits of localized government, control taxation and zoning, and to create a “distinct community.”
In June 1946, another meeting was held at Club 61, where the committee signed a petition asking Winona County to order an election for incorporation.
Residential sentiment was fiercely proud. Prior to the scheduled vote, cardboard signs were hung in shops and homes, to get the vote out and foreshadow the outcome. The signs read: “A date to remember: Aug. 6, 1946.”
The campaign succeeded in convincing three of every four citizens to approve creation of a new city called Goodview. In 1949, Anthony Rollinger was elected mayor. His stipend as part-time government leader was $36 per year. That year it was reported that as of Nov. 1, the city carried no outstanding debt and retained a balance of $1,500, as well as $4,000 in assets in a municipal liquor store.
The city today still owns a liquor store, The Bar. The first one opened in 1947, with the city stepping in to control drunkenness, noise and sale to minors, it was reported at the time.
The city enjoyed its own newspaper in 1950. “The Goodview Times” was a free weekly published by volunteers with the Goodview Civic Club, which formed in 1947. The publication was formatted more like a newsletter, and was tagged as “The Voice of Goodview.” Its volunteer editor was Frederick S. Thompson, and it enjoyed office space in the Kumar Press Building at Broadway and Junction Street in Winona. The last issue was published Dec. 15, 1950, with a farewell to readers from Thompson.
Perhaps no one has been more involved with the city’s success than city administrator Daryl Zimmer. A mathematician by trade, he started with the city in 1973 — he has helped govern the city for half of its history. A 1981 article in the Winona Daily News called Zimmer a “jack of all trades.”
That same year, 1981, the city had 2,613 residents. The 2000 census shows the city has grown to 3,373 — Goodview has gained an average of 40 people per year for the past 20 years.
The fierce pride that established its sovereignty likely doomed an attempt in the late 1990s to consolidate Goodview and Winona. Despite data suggesting increased efficiencies by combining the cities, Goodview citizens and their government eventually snuffed the idea — standing behind an idea that began in the garage of its first leader, Herman Dunn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.