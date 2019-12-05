This story originally appeared in the Winona Daily News Jan. 23, 1961.
The carillon at Central Methodist Church will not play at 5 p.m. today. The church was destroyed Sunday by what Fire Chief John L. Steadman said may be the most costly fire in the history of Winona.
Steadman said the loss would be in excess of $750,0O0 and could be as high as $1 million. Lester Stevens, chairman of the church’s board of trustees, estimated the loss at around $700,000.
The fire broke out near the northwest corner of the church — near the saved Guildhall — sometime between 8:30. and 8:45 a.m. Steadman said this morning that the exact location and cause may never be determined because the building burned so quickly and completely.
The blaze occurred almost exactly 66 years after the fire that destroyed the previous Central Methodist Church Jan. 27, 1895. That also was a cold Sunday.
Dr. Clayton E. Burgess, new pastor of the church, was out of town Sunday. He had preached one sermon in the 65-year-old church. His wife was forced to evacuate the parsonage, next door to the church, when it was threatened by flames and sparks.
Dr. Burgess had attended a Methodist Board of Missions meeting at Buck Hill Falls, Pa., and preached in his son’s church at Cleveland, Ohio, Sunday. He was contacted there and he returned to Winona immediately.
Firemen battled the flames for more than four hours in sub-zero weather. They were able to save the 170-foot-high steeple tower, the Guildhall at the rear of the church and the parsonage at the north side of the church.
The church itself was burned out by furious flames which seemed to break out almost simultaneously in all parts of the structure. The roof, constructed of tile over wood and steel and floors collapsed into the basement and a section of wall in the northwest corner crumbled.
The top of a smaller tower on the northeast corner was burned off and its pointed cap lodged at a crazy angle on a ledge partway down the tower on the Main Street side.
Saved by the firemen were the carillon chimes, which have been heard every Sunday morning since 1907 and every evening in recent years. They are in the main tower and steeple. The bells were frozen in ice and the console was damaged by heat, but apparently no flames entered the console room.
James Dean, 1109 W. Howard St., a cab driver, saw smoke coming from the basement as he drove by on Broadway Sunday morning. He radioed his control office, which relayed the information by phone to the fire department.
Capt. Martin Peplinski received the call at the Central Fire Station from the cab driver at 8:47 a.m. and moments later an alarm came in from an alarm box on Broadway.
“When this driver said, ‘Did we know that smoke was coming out of Central Methodist Church?’” Peplinski said, “I said, ‘Well, here we go.’ When we made the turn on Broadway to go west (the fire station is at 3rd and Laird streets) you could see smoke rolling up and we knew it was a bad one.”
Firemen said that when they arrived at Broadway and Main street they’d just begun to lay hose when flames broke through the roof of the church.
The initial breakthrough was noted at a point near where the Guildhall and church proper are connected.
Only a few minutes before the cab driver saw the smoke, the church janitor, Melvin Gueltzow, made an 8:30 tour of the building. He said there was no indication of the blaze at that time. He returned 15 minutes later to find a stairway between the first and second floors blazing,
While the wood-paneled interior of the church burned like tinder, the heavy walls of the 6S-year-old structure withstood the searing heat. The walls are made of brick, 10 inches thick, faced with six- to eight-inch stone quarried in Bear Creek Valley near Rollingstone.
Lost in the blaze was the church organ, which was valued at $63,000. The organ was being renovated and was to have been ready for Easter Sunday. Dr. Max DeBolt, chairman of the official board, said a few parts had been removed for repair but most of the organ was in the church and was destroyed.
A large crowd quickly gathered to watch the flames. Some came and went, going home to get warm and returning to watch the firemen fight their long battle. Many were members of the congregation.
Tears ran down the faces of some of the women and one woman covered her face with her hands and burst out crying as she rounded the corner of the Guildhall and saw the flames shooting through the roof at the rear of the church. Cinders and frozen water spray showered the spectators on Main Street and many heads were crusted with a thin, snow-like coating of white ice.
Burning papers swirled into the air from the church office on Broadway. The heat carried them high into the air and a gentle wind from the west carried them away. East side residents reported bits of charred paper on the ground as far away as Liberty Street.
Many firemen soon became coated with ice. The temperature was 7 below zero when the blaze began. The walls of the building and the branches of nearby trees became encrusted from the relentless streams of water.
Water rushing out of the church cascaded down the front steps like a waterfall. Sidewalks and streets became coated with heavy layers of ice and street crews with shovels and bags of calcium chloride, were called to keep the water running into storm sewers.
Twenty-six members of the Winona police force were on duty at the peak of the action. They rerouted traffic, controlled the spectators and roped off the area. Police captains and patrolmen worked side by side stringing ropes to keep the crowd at a safe distance.
A Northern States Power Co. crew arrived about 10:15 a.rn, to shut off the gas main into the church. They had to use air hammers to tear up a section of Broadway to get at the main.
Several groups brought hot coffee to warm the firemen.
Curious onlookers, many carrying cameras, continued to arrive until dusk, long after the fire was out. The ice on the sides of the church and the roof of the steeple glistened in the late-afternoon sun. Steam rose from the center of the church for hours after the flames died out.
Lester Stevens, chairman of the board of trustees, said the Guildhall suffered some smoke damage but very little water damage. A fire broke out in the attic there shortly before noon. He said up to two or three inches of water collected in the basement but church members cleaned it out Sunday afternoon. Some plaster fell on the main floor.
Oil burners were set up to heat the Guildhall until a more permanent system can be installed. The structure had been heated by the same boiler which heated the church proper.
The Guildhall is connected to the church by a 40-foot-long passageway. Fire doors on the church end of the passageway held back the flames and two sandbag dikes constructed behind the doors held out much of the water.
The parsonage escaped with almost no damage and the Rev. and Mrs. K. Clayton Burgess were able to spend the night there. The house got its water supply from the church so water had to be carried in Sunday night. Today the house was connected to the Main Street supply system.
Gueltzow’s house, behind the northwest comer of the church, was not damaged except for a few cracked windows.
