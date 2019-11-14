This story originally appeared in the Voice of the Outdoors column in the Winona Daily News on Aug. 4, 1961.
The first four deer were placed in the John A. Latsch Deer Park on Prairie Island Wednesday evening. A family of three additional ones are to be added over the weekend. The project sponsored by the Will Dilg Chapter of the Izaak Walton League with the cooperation of funds from rentals from the John A. Latsch Memorial Board, is expected to provide an added attraction to this popular recreational playground.
The four animals were secured from the County Hospital deer park at West Salem, Wis.
Fifteen members of the deer park committee of the Ikes, accompanied by George Meyer, superintendent of the Whitewater Refuge, Francis Teska, local game warden, and Phil Ham, La Crescent, made the trip to West Salem for the deer.
They were in a park about half as large as the Prairie Island one and had to be crowded together with snow fences, then driven into special deer crates loaned by the Minnesota game division. The three additional deer will come from a private herd at Rochester. It is a deer family — buck, doe and fawn.
Placed on the park area on the river side of the main road through the park, the deer park covers an area 650 feet long and 150 feet wide. It is fenced with seven-foot woven-wire on strong posts, topped with three strands of barbed wire, six inches apart, making an eight-and-a-half-foot high fence.
An attractive new gate is hung at the entrance of the enclosure. It is, as the picture shows, a substantial one, supported by heavy posts and appropriately marked with a small sign that reads “John A. Latsch Deer Park Sponsored by Will Dilg Chapter Izaak Walton League of America.”
Within the enclosure is built a concrete block shelter, as recommended by the Game and Fish Division. A well has been dug outside the fence with a pump, and a tank placed so the deer may drink at their leisure.
There is a good crop of natural grass within the pen at the present time, but arrangements have been made for hay to be delivered to the park. The Ikes were placing a salt rock for the deer today. Later, vending machines that will supply crushed corn, grain and potato chips are to be installed so visitors may purchase food to feed the deer.
“This is to be strictly a deer park,” Lloyd Deilke, president of the local chapter, said today. “We will add more deer in the future, probably an elk or two, and a few antelopes. It is not a zoo — no bears or coon or stinky animals.”
Work on the park has been strictly on a voluntary basis. Members of the chapter built the fence, shelter, and dug the well. Material used will cost between $1,200 and $1,5O0, Deilke said, and this is being provided by the chapter. The Latsch board provided the land.
This is another development of Prairie Island made possible through the gifts of the late John A. Latsch, in whose memory the park has been named. A proper marker will be erected later.
Next month, the chapter plans a dedication honoring Latsch who gave Prairie Island to the city. His wisdom in setting up an annual income for its development has made this present recreational area possible without cost to Winona taxpayers. Today, it is one of the more popular recreation areas along the river.
The celebration, honoring the conservationist who donated much park property to the city, may start Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23, and continue the next day. The site will be the Ikes cabin on Latsch Prairie Island Park. The Ikes recently opened a deer park near the cabin. Plans call for entertainment concessions, speeches and barbecued chicken. Further details will be announced.
The Latsch board, which is supported by income from the Latsch buildings, Second and Center street, working with the Park-Recreation Board, Izaak Walton League and other groups have through the years made Prairie Island park one of the most popular in the area.
It has large picnic, facilities, playground equipment, ball parks, good fishing spots, blacktopped roads and boat-launching ramps. During the past season, a large free camping area has been provided.
Editor’s note: Earlier this year, out of concern for the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among the captive deer, the Winona City Council voted to close the Prairie Island deer park. The deer were euthanized and tissue samples taken to determine if CWD had infected the animals. If evidence of CWD is found, the enclosure and surrounding area will be quarantined for five years as a precaution against further spread of the disease.
