Throwback Thursday: When bandits held up the mail wagon

Bandit car seen

A man from Lewiston who was coming into the city to catch the train upon which the mail arrived said a large touring car speeding rapidly passed him going toward Winona shortly before 3 a.m. His car broke down end he was forced to return for another one. When he was again on his way sometime later, the same car passed him coming from Winona, he said, traveling at the same rapid rate.

The bandits arrived in Winona about 3 a.m., according to information furnished the police by Gilbert Johnson, an employee of the Gibson Ice Cream Co., who met them on West Fifth street on his way to work.

“My light in making the bend at Leeb’s drug store flashed upon their car, which was a big black touring car with nickel on the front,” he said. “There were five men In the car, two in the front seat and three in the back. The car was traveling fast. I would say they were going between 35 and 40 miles an hour.”

“When I got up this morning at 5 o’clock,” Gus Verdick, living in Stockton valley, told the police, “I looked out the window and a huge black car with curtains closed tightly about it raced by. This was about 5:05 a.m.”

Police believe this was the bandits’ car.