Throwback Thursday: When a rum runner shot the deputy in southern Minnesota

At Rushford, the runner stopped at a filling station and ordered gas telling the station attendant to hurry “because hijackers are after me.” He paid for the gas and didn’t wait for change.

Inglebret and Morem started from Preston in the sheriff’s car about 4 p.m. with a description of the Ford car and its license numbers. They stopped near Lanesboro about halfway down the long hill near the fish hatchery and waited for the run runner.

Refused to stop

The deputy sat in the car and the sheriff got out on the highway. Two cars passed and then the rum runner’s car sped up the hill. The sheriff got out in the road and shouted for the driver to stop, waving his straw hat in a signal to halt. Reiners, according to the sheriff did not slacken speed and drove straight at the sheriff, who was forced to jump to save himself from being run over.

The sheriff shot once at the tire of Reiners’ car, barely missing and puncturing a rear fender. Morem wheeled the sheriff’s car around on the highway and the two county officers picked up the pursuit.

They overtook him at Preston but could not shoot or attempt to crowd the liquor car into the ditch because several other cars were on the road and there were some children along the highway.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}