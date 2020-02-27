Throwback Thursday: When a rum runner shot the deputy in southern Minnesota

This story originally appeared June 5, 1933, in the Winona Republican-Herald, predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
PRESTON, Minn (Special to The Republican-Herald) — Federal and county officers joined today in pressing charges against a young South Dakota rum runner who shot and critically wounded Deputy Sheriff Alfred Morem Saturday after an exciting chase ending in the rum runner’s capture near Rochester, and before noon today the captured man faced three charges, one punishable by imprisonment for from five to 10 years.
Lawrence Scott Reiners, 25, the prisoner, waived reading of the complaint against him when he was arraigned before Justice of the Peace B. R. Fraser here today on a charge of assault with intent to kill and waived a preliminary hearing.
Bond of $25,000 in addition to the state bond, will be asked by Karl Neurenberg, Winona, chief of the squad of dry agents who had been on the lookout for Reiners Saturday, when Reiners is arraigned on two federal charges.
An emergency operation was performed on Morem at the Colonial Hospital in Rochester Saturday night and a bullet removed from his throat.
The bullet entered his throat at the right side of his head and lodged near the back of his head, missing the jugular vein by an eighth of an inch.
Doctors hold out hopes for Morem’s recovery, stating he will live, unless gangrene infection or lockjaw results from the wound. He passed a “bad night” after the operation and again Sunday night, but was better today.
Reiners, following his arraignment here today on the state charge of assault with intent to kill, was taken by federal agents to Rochester to be arraigned before U.S. Commissioner Oscar Ronken on charges of transporting liquor and resisting an officer.
Sighted at La Crescent
The chase which led to wounding of Deputy Morem and capture of Reiners began at La Crescent about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when Marvin Pedlar and another agent ran their car across Highway 9 and attempted to block off and halt Reiners, who was traveling at a high rate of speed from the direction of La Crosse toward Houston.
One of the agents flagged the new Ford V-8 coupe driven by Reiners and loaded with 160 gallons of alcohol, held a shield before the car identifying the agents and sounded the siren on the government car.
Reiners, however, cut around the government car by swinging out onto the shoulder, leveled a gun at the agents and sped away at a rate of about 70 or 75 miles an hour.
The government car set out in pursuit and overtook Reiners, smashing a rear fender in trying to shove him off the road. Again Reiners pulled a gun, said agents, and got away.
The clutch on the agents’ car began slipping at Houston, where they had again overtaken him, and seeing no hope of capturing the runner, agents stopped at Houston and telephoned ahead to enlist the aid of Sheriff Knut Inglebret and Deputy Sheriff Alfred Morem, who went to meet the runner.
At Rushford, the runner stopped at a filling station and ordered gas telling the station attendant to hurry “because hijackers are after me.” He paid for the gas and didn’t wait for change.
Inglebret and Morem started from Preston in the sheriff’s car about 4 p.m. with a description of the Ford car and its license numbers. They stopped near Lanesboro about halfway down the long hill near the fish hatchery and waited for the run runner.
Refused to stop
The deputy sat in the car and the sheriff got out on the highway. Two cars passed and then the rum runner’s car sped up the hill. The sheriff got out in the road and shouted for the driver to stop, waving his straw hat in a signal to halt. Reiners, according to the sheriff did not slacken speed and drove straight at the sheriff, who was forced to jump to save himself from being run over.
The sheriff shot once at the tire of Reiners’ car, barely missing and puncturing a rear fender. Morem wheeled the sheriff’s car around on the highway and the two county officers picked up the pursuit.
They overtook him at Preston but could not shoot or attempt to crowd the liquor car into the ditch because several other cars were on the road and there were some children along the highway.
You have free articles remaining.
About a mile past Preston, near the Olaf Larson farm, the sheriff’s car was again close behind the Ford, and both cars were traveling about 60 miles an hour when Reiners suddenly applied the brake on his car and skidded to the side of the road in a cloud of dust.
Morem had difficulty in stopping his car before the machines collided, and in the excitement of the chase and while his actions were partly obscured by dust, Reiners trained his gun on his pursuer and fired three or four shots.
He shot through the rear window of his car which he had rolled up.
His first shot hit the bottom of the radiator on the sheriff’s car, only narrowly missed the sheriff. Another shot was wild and the fourth shot crashed through the windshield of the sheriff’s car and struck Morem.
Reiners, almost before his pursuers had their car stopped, and before they had time to shoot, was roaring away again.
“Step on it, we’ll get him now,” Sheriff Inglebret ordered his deputy, not knowing Morem had been hit.
Wanted to continue chase
“He got me,” said Morem, and the sheriff then saw he had been hit.
Morem got from behind the driver’s wheel, shoving himself over Inglebret’s lap and apparently ready to go on with the chase in spite of his severe wound. But Sheriff Inglebret turned around and rushed the wounded man to Preston for medical attention.
He found a physician standing on a street corner as they entered the town, and the physician gave Morem first aid treatment and they rushed him to the Rochester hospital, where the bullet was extracted from Morem’s head.
Meanwhile, the sheriff and County Attorney David McVeety called police of towns and cities within a 75-mile radius, giving a description of the car and warning officers that the rum runner was armed and dangerous.
Louis Claude, chief of police at Rochester, had a group of officers waiting for Reiners at the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 7 near Rochester with the road barricaded.
Reiners surrendered when he approached the barricade and saw Rochester police covering him with guns.
Officers took a .38 caliber revolver from Reiners and seized his car and the load of 160 gallons of alcohol. Reiners was taken to the Rochester jail, and County Attorney McVeety, notified of the arrest, went to Rochester and questioned Reiners.
Reiners admitted the shooting, he said, but claimed he mistook the federal agents, sheriff and deputy for hijackers.
Reiners is said to have made frequent trips with alcohol through La Crosse and Houston, Lanesboro, Rushford and Preston. Agents had a description of his car, with the license number, and acting on a tip Saturday had trailed him near La Crosse.
The agents in the trailing car made no attempt to stop Reiners, telephoning ahead to Pedlar and another agent to wait for Reiners at La Crescent.
Agent Neurenberg, who has one of the biggest crews of agents in the state with headquarters in Winona, said he had expected to catch Reiners Saturday, and had several squads of men assigned to watch for his appearance and guard bridges on main highways in the region.
Reiners, it was expected, would be returned from Rochester to the Fillmore County Jail at Preston tonight. He was represented today at his arraignment by the Preston law firm of Gray and Fowler, both partners. A. D. Gray and B. F Fowler, being present in justice court here today. Mr. Gray waived reading of the complaint and waived a hearing.
Judge Norman E. Peterson of Albert Lea opened district court here today with a call of the jury and it was considered likely, according to the Fillmore County sheriff, that Judge Peterson would be asked to set bond for Reiners within a day or two.
Reiners told officers that his home was at Sioux Falls, S.D. where he lived at the Royal Hotel. He formerly lived in Lennox, S.D.
Federal agents planned to take the car and alcohol to St. Paul today. Pedlar and another agent spent the night in Winona. The federal agents didn’t fire at Reiners at La Crescent, they said, because it is contrary to the new policy of the department.
Editor’s note: On June 16, 1933, Lawrence S. Reiners, rum-runner extraordinaire, with a reputation so good in his hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that he furnished character depositions from the mayor, sheriff, circuit judge and chief of police, was found guilty of second-degree assault by a Fillmore County jury and sentenced to the state reformatory at St. Cloud for a term not to exceed five years.