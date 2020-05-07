Throwback Thursday: When a meat shortage hit Winona

This story, written by reporter David C. Mackay, appeared in the Winona Daily News July 30, 1973.
Some Winona meat dealers don’t know where their next cow is coming from.
Phase IV of the federal government’s price controls has brought less beef production and increased demand by consumers faced with n growing shortage and the prospects of higher prices after the current beef price freeze goes off Sept. 12.
The shortage has left some local soldiers “playing it day by day,” according to Tushner’s Super Market, 501 E. 3rd St., meat manager Bob Frank
“The problem is,” said Brownie Simpson, manager of Sirloin Stockade, “that the big guy gets the meat, and the little guy can’t.”
Sirloin Stockade is one of an Oklahoma City, Okla., franchise chain — one of the “big guys” Simpson said took care of the shortage two or three weeks ago. “We’ll meet the demand,” he said of arrangements made at headquarters. “We’ve got 109 stores and you can’t just let all them go to pot.”
But in the Winona area, even the big guys fear more serious shortages before the price ceiling is lifted. Mrs. Arthur Meier, owner of McDonald’s Hamburgers, 1620 Service Drive, said her Midwest beef supplier expects to make deliveries, but J.C. Penney Food Market meat manager Roy Grosz is less confident.
“So far this situation is not good,” Grosz said this morning, after he received half the amount of meat he had ordered. “There just aren’t any animals,”
He said the meat case at Penney’s is “about average” and below full supply, though the display shows a complete meat line. People have been buying more heavily than normal, he said.
With meat producers and packers cutting production, less is available through wholesalers supplying area retailers. Several stores here told the Dally News each order might mean the end of supply and that even when orders do arrive seldom are the deliveries complete.
Leo Miller, manager at Randall’s Super Valu, Westgate Center, said he received a full order this morning and hopes for another truck Thursday — a truck that might not come.
Ho said prices have climbed the last week about 31 cents a pound for pork, 11 for chicken, 20 to 35 for ham and 30 lo 40 and as high as 50 for bacon. Whole chickens he sells at cost — 67 cents a pound. Federal regulation keeps him from passing on a 3-cent increase on beef to consumers at least until Sept. 12.
At National Food Stores, Inc., 128 W. Fifth St., manager Robert W. (Bud) Meyers said, “So far we’re not suffering too much. It isn’t in a great plentiful supply, hut, as I say, we have just about any cut available in supply yet. What happens next week is another story.”
He said his store has been shorted on some meat orders, but there have been no instructions from headquarters to ration sales, as Piggly Wiggly. 120 W. Fifth St., manager Jerry Beier has on some advertised items. Beier expected to know later today whether his orders would be filled.
“If it doesn’t come in today, then we’ll be in trouble.” His corporate headquarters, Beier said, “told me not to look for anything,”
At Red Owl, 4450 Service D., the manager said, “So far we have no problems,” despite heavier than normal sales late last week. “I think there’ll be a shortage on some items but nothing drastic.”
Tushner’s is limiting some sales to keep ahead of supply, Frank said, adding, “Some of our source of supply may dry up completely by the beginning of next week.” He’s been lucky to get a third of what he orders and rarely half.
Al Schloegel, manager at the Steak Shop, 125 Main St., specializing in beefsteak, said, “We can’t get beef. None of the salesmen would take any orders for beef last Friday.” He said he has enough beef on hand for another week but no hope past the end of his freezer supply.
Community Memorial Hospital, 855 Mankato Ave., has been able to meet its 200-tray-a-day need for meat items, but dietitian Mrs. Levi Sterner said, “We’re watching our meat to make sure we utilize everything we get.”
She said, “We’re more rigidly bound by our patients’ needs than you would be at home,” in substituting other protein but, “To be honest with you, I have not had trouble getting meat yet.”
Meanwhile, statewide sales are up and less meat is processed by packing companies either cutting production or closing until farmers are willing to bring animals to market and the price freeze is dropped to allow higher return on carcasses and processed meat.
A run in Minnesota on home freezers has been blamed on consumer hoarding, which shortens supply, which increases prices. Frank said overbuying can make prices worse.
