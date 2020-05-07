Throwback Thursday: When a meat shortage hit Winona

He said his store has been shorted on some meat orders, but there have been no instructions from headquarters to ration sales, as Piggly Wiggly. 120 W. Fifth St., manager Jerry Beier has on some advertised items. Beier expected to know later today whether his orders would be filled.

“If it doesn’t come in today, then we’ll be in trouble.” His corporate headquarters, Beier said, “told me not to look for anything,”

At Red Owl, 4450 Service D., the manager said, “So far we have no problems,” despite heavier than normal sales late last week. “I think there’ll be a shortage on some items but nothing drastic.”

Tushner’s is limiting some sales to keep ahead of supply, Frank said, adding, “Some of our source of supply may dry up completely by the beginning of next week.” He’s been lucky to get a third of what he orders and rarely half.

Al Schloegel, manager at the Steak Shop, 125 Main St., specializing in beefsteak, said, “We can’t get beef. None of the salesmen would take any orders for beef last Friday.” He said he has enough beef on hand for another week but no hope past the end of his freezer supply.