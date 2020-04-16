Throwback Thursday: Wabasha murder charge dismissed — 32 years later

This story, written by Al Olson and the Republican-Herald staff, was published June 6 and 7, 1950. The Winona Republican-Herald is a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
WABASHA, Minn. — For the first time in 32 years, Harry Jacoby is a free man. To the 45-year-old man and his tiny gray-haired mother the news brought joy and tears as they walked from the district courtroom here Tuesday.
Jacoby was formally absolved of the responsibility for the hammer-slaying of 7-year-old Leo Schultz of Minneiska in 1918.
Indicted last month by a Wabasha County grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder — and a first-degree assault charge involving the boy’s mother, Mrs. Ella Schultz — Jacoby went on trial here Monday afternoon. Within 24 hours, the case was dismissed.
Defense attorneys moved to throw the case out at 11 p.m. Monday on the grounds that the state had failed to prove criminal agency involving the defendant.
Judge Finkelnburg granted the motion.
Jacoby had been confined to the St. Peter mental hospital following a 1918 court order that he be confined there until the time when he was competent to understand the proceedings of a trial.
In March of this year, the hospital certified that he was competent at this time and he was taken to Wabasha to stand trial on the grand jury indictment.
Mother attends
Approximately 50 spectators were in the courtroom when the motion for dismissal was granted. Among them was Jacoby’s mother.
When the dismissal was announced, Mrs. Jacoby sobbed joyfully and remarked, “It’s been a long time to wait for this. Thirty-two years ls a long time and it’s hard to believe that this thing has been settled at last.”
The motion for dismissal was made by defense attorneys Robert Dunlap of Plainview and Harold Ruttenberg of St. Paul shortly after the state had been unsuccessful in its attempt to have a 1918 coroner’s jury verdict and a transcript of evidence taken by the jury 32 years ago admitted as evidence in the present trial.
“The state has failed to show beyond a reasonable doubt,” Dunlap argued, “that the death of Leo Schultz was caused by a criminal agency involving Harry Jacoby. It seems that the state has been relying wholly on the mere fact that Jacoby was a part of the Schultz household at the time.”
“The state has not shown the manner or cause of death,” Dunlap continued, “but merely has shown that the boy was found in a ravine and died later.”
Dunlap then said, “The state has particularly neglected to point out a criminal agency involved.”
County Attorney Arnold Hatfield, who directed the prosecution of Jacoby, remarked that “the state has been laboring under certain difficulties because the case is so old.”
Hatfield then told the court that “the state has no further evidence to produce.”
Indicted in 1918
In his opening statement to the jury, County Attorney Hatfield said that Harry Jacoby had been indicted in 1918 after he allegedly had taken the life of 7-year-old Leo Schultz.
Hatfield said that the state would prove that Harry Jacoby was 14 years old and was a cousin of Mrs. Ella Schultz — mother of the murdered boy.
He said that the state would show how Jacoby was living on the Schultz farm in Whitewater Valley for about two months or more prior to the death. Before May 23, 1918, he said, there had been no trouble on the Schultz farm between Jacoby, the Schultzes or Leo. May 23 when Frank Schultz got up to go to a road job, “there was no discord or trouble that morning,” Hatfield said the state would show.
Seen near ravine
“We expect to prove that later that afternoon Jacoby was seen by Hilmar Nelson, a neighboring farmer, coming from a ravine,” Hatfield said.
The county attorney said the state would show that 15 minutes later Nelson heard shots and went to the Schultz farm. Later a group of men searching for Leo Schultz found him in a ravine, not dead, but crying and semiconscious, his head bashed in.
“There was no evidence of a weapon,” Hatfield said. Frank Schultz was called home, and the boy was taken to Wabasha where he died, May 24, 1918, Hatfield continued.
“Jacoby did not return that night,” Hatfield said. “He was found walking on some railroad tracks the next day.”
Calls child’s father
Hatfield called Frank Schultz, father of the murdered child, as the state’s first witness.
Schultz, now 65 years old, his hair turned white and his face tanned from the spring sun on his farm, walked slowly to the stand.
During most of his testimony he stared directly at Hatfield and down the attorneys’ table to where Jacoby sat quietly throughout the opening hours of his trial.
Schultz said that he was still living on the same farm a half mile south of Weaver. He told the jury that his wife had died in 1943 of natural causes and that his family at the time of the killing included Leo and two twin girls about a year and one-half years old.
Two months
Jacoby had been with them about two months, Schultz explained. “He didn’t go to school,” said Schultz.
Hatfield asked him whether Jacoby and Leo had any trouble getting along together. “Not that I knew of … not that I ever saw,” Schultz replied.
“Did the boy — Jacoby — get along with your wife?”- Hatfield asked.
“I never heard her say anything. I was out mostly,” he answered.
In response to further questioning, Schultz said that Jacoby spent the evenings at home with the rest of the family. He said that they all had breakfast together on the morning of the 23rd.
“Everything was harmonious then?” asked Hatfield.
“Yes,” was Schultz’s quick reply.
“Did you notice anything unusual between your son and Harry that day?” Hatfield queried.
“Not that I saw,” Schultz answered.
The farmer said he was about two miles from home on a grading job when he learned of trouble. A neighbor brought him home, he said.
“I got home before the doctor got there. They had just found the boy and picked him off the hill,” Schultz explained.
“They had just brought him into the house when I got there,” he added. “I don’t remember who brought him in. The doctor came then and gave him first aid. We loaded him into a car and off to the hospital,” Schultz continued.
In response to Hatfield’s question, “what did you see before first aid was administered?”, Schultz said the boy was unconscious, “Just lying there,” his “head smashed in.”
“Do you mean the skull was opened up?” asked Hatfield.
“Yes,” the witness answered. “It was smashed down.”
Schultz said the boy’s clothing was intact. He told of going along to the hospital and staying there. “We fetched him back home after he had died,” said Schultz.
Defense attorneys did not cross examine Schultz at the conclusion of his testimony.
Neighbor called
Second witness for the state called Monday was Hilmar C. Nelson, the neighboring farmer who lives two miles west of Minneiska.
Nelson told of working in his cornfield on the fatal day and seeing Jacoby coming down from a ravine between the Schultz and Nelson farms. Jacoby was alone and it was about 3 p.m., Nelson recalled. When the youth was about four or five rods away, Nelson said, he talked to him.
“He said he was trapping gophers,” Nelson explained. The boy was not excited, but was calm, Nelson pointed out in response to Hatfield’s questions.
Nelson told of hearing shots, but of not paying too much attention to them. The shots, he said, came from the Schultz place, and he decided to go over.
When he got there, he said, he found a group of men around, “all excited.” Nelson said they went out hunting for Leo and found him in “a ditch up there in the ravine.”
“Leo was lying down … with his head down the hill, kinda groanin,’” Nelson continued. The boy had a hole in his head with blood around it, the witness added.
Only circumstantial evidence
After ordering the charges against Jacoby dismissed, Judge Finkelnburg said that there was just purely circumstantial evidence in the case; that no one had ever seen the crime and that the state had only been able to present “just a collection of circumstances which cast suspicion on the defendant.”
He pointed out that there had been nothing presented in the case to show where the body was actually found; nothing to describe the boy’s body, his clothing or other bruises.
Details lacking
“There was nothing to make you believe the boy was injured in some other way ... yet you can’t be sure,” the judge said.
He added that the state had shown a hammer was found near the body, “but you don’t know how near. They didn’t say what kind of hammer either, didn’t show whether the hammer had blood stains or not. There was not a word about it,” Judge Finkelnburg explained.
There was nothing to show that Jacoby ever carried a weapon of that sort, nothing to prove that Jacoby and Leo Schultz were together that day, nothing to prove who fired the shots at Mrs. Schultz, or that Jacoby ever had the gun in his possession, said the judge,
In view of the lack of such evidence, the judge felt the jury was “not justified in hearing this murder trial.”
Free at last
Judge Finkelnburg then ordered Jacoby’s release. Harry Jacoby could walk out of the courthouse here yesterday afternoon free to go and do as he pleases for the first time since 1918.
He had freedom — of a hunted sort — from 1929 to 1940 when he escaped from the hospital. But that freedom was not “genuine,” as he himself says.
His mother — who has been fighting for her son’s release from St, Peter for all these years — was at his side when the judge announced his decision.
“You’ll never know what a feeling this is,” exclaimed Jacoby, “to have a clean slate after all these years.”
