Throwback Thursday: Wabasha murder charge dismissed — 32 years later

“Leo was lying down … with his head down the hill, kinda groanin,’” Nelson continued. The boy had a hole in his head with blood around it, the witness added.

Only circumstantial evidence

After ordering the charges against Jacoby dismissed, Judge Finkelnburg said that there was just purely circumstantial evidence in the case; that no one had ever seen the crime and that the state had only been able to present “just a collection of circumstances which cast suspicion on the defendant.”

He pointed out that there had been nothing presented in the case to show where the body was actually found; nothing to describe the boy’s body, his clothing or other bruises.

Details lacking

“There was nothing to make you believe the boy was injured in some other way ... yet you can’t be sure,” the judge said.

He added that the state had shown a hammer was found near the body, “but you don’t know how near. They didn’t say what kind of hammer either, didn’t show whether the hammer had blood stains or not. There was not a word about it,” Judge Finkelnburg explained.