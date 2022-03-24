Throwback Thursday: Wabasha bridge toll lifted

WABASHA, Minn. — Wabasha has a free bridge across the Mississippi River today, and a lifelong dream of the businessmen of this community has come true.

All of Wabasha and the nearby communities in Wisconsin knows it today, because Wabasha celebrated the event informally last evening and spread the good tidings far and wide over the area. It was a “big night” in Wabasha history.

The news came to Wabasha late Monday afternoon when E.B. Wise, vice-president of the Wabasha-Nelson Bridge Company — the company which built and operated the toll bridge since 1930 — telephoned the bridgetender from St. Paul to close up shop and let traffic flow freely. The report that the contract selling the bridge jointly to the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin had been concluded and the check for $400,000 turned over to the officers of the bridge company, spread rapidly through Wabasha.

Celebration begins

The celebration was on. All business places In Wabasha closed, and a caravan of more than 25 cars started across the free bridge to spread the news in Nelson, Wis., just across the river. Nelson businessmen joined in the parade, and the celebrating crowd moved on to Alma. Alma businessmen joined in the celebration, informal in nature, and Pepin, Wis., joined hands. Then everybody went back to Wabasha where “open house” prevailed until the “wee hours” of today.

That was not the end of the celebration, Mayor H.D. Kenyon declared today. There is to be a formal celebration with fireworks and everything later, he said. A committee is to be formed immediately to complete details of this big event in Wabasha and Buffalo county history.

The deal selling the bridge was completed after several years of work by a committee of citizens, officers of the bridge company, and representatives of-the two highway departments.

The purchase price of the bridge was $400,000, each of the two states paying half. This price includes 2.4 miles of dike road built by the bridge company from the east end of the bridge to Nelson. The structure, completed in 1930, is of steel and concrete and is 2,400 feet long. Legislation making the purchase possible was passed at the 1945 sessions of the two state legislatures.

The legislation extends Minnesota Highway 60 from its junction with U.S. Highway 61 to the boundary of the state via the bridge, and a similar action on the part of Wisconsin connects the Wisconsin end of the bridge to Wisconsin Highway 35.

The Wabasha-Nelson Bridge Company is a stock company and has outstanding $257,000 in stock. There is a bonded indebtedness of $300,000 against the bridge, Mr. Wise stated today.

After the expenses of the sale and bonds are paid, he said, the remainder will be pro-rated between the stockholders.

In recent years, after years of struggle, the bridge has been a paying project. In 1946 the total toll collected was $42,000. The toll for a car was 50 cents.

Five employees of the bridge company will be retired at once, Mr. Wise stated. The tollhouse has been permanently closed.

The two state departments plan extensive improvements for the bridge, including the widening of the curves in the immediate future, E. J. Miller, bridge engineer, informed the St. Paul meeting Monday.

Opening of the Wabasha span as a free bridge eliminates the last toll bridge over the Mississippi river north of the Iowa line. This is the second interstate bridge on which tolls have been eliminated within the past year, the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin having purchased the Prescott bridge over the St. Croix River and opened it as a free bridge July l, 1946.

This reduces the number of toll bridges over Minnesota boundary waters to five. Remaining toll bridges are those over the St. Croix opposite Hudson and Grantsburg, two bridges over the St. Louis River between Duluth and Superior, and one over the Rainy River at International Falls.

There is no toll bridge within the state of Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0