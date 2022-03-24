Throwback Thursday: Wabasha bridge toll lifted

WABASHA, Minn. — Wabasha has a free bridge across the Mississippi River today, and a lifelong dream of the businessmen of this community has come true.
All of Wabasha and the nearby communities in Wisconsin knows it today, because Wabasha celebrated the event informally last evening and spread the good tidings far and wide over the area. It was a “big night” in Wabasha history.
The news came to Wabasha late Monday afternoon when E.B. Wise, vice-president of the Wabasha-Nelson Bridge Company — the company which built and operated the toll bridge since 1930 — telephoned the bridgetender from St. Paul to close up shop and let traffic flow freely. The report that the contract selling the bridge jointly to the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin had been concluded and the check for $400,000 turned over to the officers of the bridge company, spread rapidly through Wabasha.
Celebration begins
The celebration was on. All business places In Wabasha closed, and a caravan of more than 25 cars started across the free bridge to spread the news in Nelson, Wis., just across the river. Nelson businessmen joined in the parade, and the celebrating crowd moved on to Alma. Alma businessmen joined in the celebration, informal in nature, and Pepin, Wis., joined hands. Then everybody went back to Wabasha where “open house” prevailed until the “wee hours” of today.
That was not the end of the celebration, Mayor H.D. Kenyon declared today. There is to be a formal celebration with fireworks and everything later, he said. A committee is to be formed immediately to complete details of this big event in Wabasha and Buffalo county history.
The deal selling the bridge was completed after several years of work by a committee of citizens, officers of the bridge company, and representatives of-the two highway departments.
The purchase price of the bridge was $400,000, each of the two states paying half. This price includes 2.4 miles of dike road built by the bridge company from the east end of the bridge to Nelson. The structure, completed in 1930, is of steel and concrete and is 2,400 feet long. Legislation making the purchase possible was passed at the 1945 sessions of the two state legislatures.
The legislation extends Minnesota Highway 60 from its junction with U.S. Highway 61 to the boundary of the state via the bridge, and a similar action on the part of Wisconsin connects the Wisconsin end of the bridge to Wisconsin Highway 35.
The Wabasha-Nelson Bridge Company is a stock company and has outstanding $257,000 in stock. There is a bonded indebtedness of $300,000 against the bridge, Mr. Wise stated today.
After the expenses of the sale and bonds are paid, he said, the remainder will be pro-rated between the stockholders.
In recent years, after years of struggle, the bridge has been a paying project. In 1946 the total toll collected was $42,000. The toll for a car was 50 cents.
Five employees of the bridge company will be retired at once, Mr. Wise stated. The tollhouse has been permanently closed.
The two state departments plan extensive improvements for the bridge, including the widening of the curves in the immediate future, E. J. Miller, bridge engineer, informed the St. Paul meeting Monday.
Opening of the Wabasha span as a free bridge eliminates the last toll bridge over the Mississippi river north of the Iowa line. This is the second interstate bridge on which tolls have been eliminated within the past year, the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin having purchased the Prescott bridge over the St. Croix River and opened it as a free bridge July l, 1946.
This reduces the number of toll bridges over Minnesota boundary waters to five. Remaining toll bridges are those over the St. Croix opposite Hudson and Grantsburg, two bridges over the St. Louis River between Duluth and Superior, and one over the Rainy River at International Falls.
There is no toll bridge within the state of Minnesota.
It fits the country. A nation that boasts the Grand Canyon, the Sears Tower and Dolly Parton needs a big river, and when it comes to rivers, the Mississippi is definitely in the big leagues. Oh, it's not quite as long as the Nile, and the Amazon dumps more water into the sea, but if the Richard J. Dorer Hardwood Forest isn't as exotic as Amazonia, we don't have to deal with spiders the size of dessert plates, either.
The Mississippi is our river, and we like it.
How big is it?
The Mighty Miss might not be the biggest in the world, but it's no meandering trout stream, either. The official government measure is 2,301 miles long from the first trickle to the Gulf. It used to be 200 miles longer, but Uncle Sam shortened it up to help get the corn and beans to market just that much quicker.
To keep a river going that far takes a lot of water. The Mississippi soaks up the output of every rain cloud, garden hose, hillside spring, trout stream, storm sewer and manure lagoon from the Rockies to the Appalachians, all the way from Canada to the far side of New Orleans. Stand on the Minnesota shore just before that shore becomes Iowa, and you're looking at 375,000 gallons of water passing with every heartbeat.
Fastenal, the company that made peddling nuts and bolts a billion-dollar business, is pretty much the stuff of local legend.
Folks love to tell how the blue-and-white logo spread from a little shop on Lafayette Street to Rome, Shanghai, and more than 2,700 places in between, headed up by a local boy who, even when he’d made more money than most folks could spend, wore second-hand suits and flew coach—the back of the plane doesn’t get there much ahead of the front, so why pay more?
Started by Bob Kierlin and a circle of high school friends in 1967, the big idea behind what would become a big company was a simple one—be the place than someone could get any size, shape, grade or length of any kind of nut, bolt, screw, washer, toggle, or what-have-you—get any kind of fastener with one stop, in one order, in one place. A store where you could fasten-all things … and a name that’s probably more catchy than Bob’s Bolts.
Time was when a bank’s building was expected to be as impressive as its balance sheet.
Merchants Bank had been taking care of depositors’ money in downtown Winona for 37 years when it opened its new bank building at the corner of Third and Center streets.
In 1974 the building was named to the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the anchor structures for Winona’s Downtown Historic District.
Designed by William Gray Purcell, George Feick, Jr., and George Grant Elmslie, the bank building is an outstanding example of the Prairie School of American architecture, its low lines and buff-colored brick facing reflecting the dominant landscape of the American heartland.
The design is deceptively simple, a lingering glance discovering the terra cotta eagle guarding the main entrance, and stepping inside revealing the terra cotta sheaves of grain accenting painted scenes of farm life, lit with the warm multi-hued sunlight filtering through stained glass windows and overhead skylights.
Merchants’ business proved successful as its building, and it is now a significant financial presence in the region, with branches in communities across the region.
It started out small, like the town. A man comes ashore, sees a guy eating a sandwich, and gets the idea his fortune might not lie in growing wheat, but grinding flour. The fellow next to him looks around at the treeless sandbar and remembers the tractless pine forests just across the river to the north and gets to thinking about sawing wood…
A century and a half later, Bay State is still milling wheat just east of the old levee. Go west a few blocks and barley is made into malt on its way to becoming beer … just across Third Street where Winona folks made parts for rocketships and turned out materials like no man had ever made before.
Over the years, we’ve just about made it all—wagons and buckboards at the wagon works, some of the first farm tractors to lumber over the prairies, our mills turned out shingles, sweaters, tire chains and gloves. We’ve made pickles, smoked hams, ground carloads of pepper and sweetened the air with the scent of vanilla and cloves.
Dedicated to the Virgin Mother of God by a chaste order of Franciscan nuns, it has become Winona’s most cherished ceremonial prelude to the wedding night.
For more than 60 years, the chapel was the heart and soul of the College of St. Teresa.
A Romanesque jewel box of prayer, glowing with gold leaf, marble and mosaic, the chapel nourished the spirit of generations of students and Franciscan sisters. Built in 1925, connected to the sister’s residence by an open-air cloister, the chapel was in regular use up to the college’s closing in 1989. Since then the chapel has been carefully preserved as a civic and spiritual treasure by the subsequent owners of the former college campus.
In addition to its noteworthy art and architecture, the chapel is known for its exceptional acoustics, especially well suited to choral performance. The chapel has been a favored venue for the Blue Heron Consort, a small choir specializing in medieval and Renaissance vocal music, and annual performances by the Dale Warland Singers as part of the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
It’s where Winona plays baseball. Real baseball. Serious baseball, played by men and watched by fans who take the game seriously and have no end of fun doing it.
A century ago it was the East End Park, home field of the Polish National Alliance – a hard-hitting “ski” team if there ever was one. Over the years the club laid down a formidable record and forged a reputation to match, with scouts in the stands eyeing the roster for pro and semi-pro talent, eager to snatch the next Julie Wera – a Winona boy who took batting practice with Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth as part of the World Champion 1927 New York Yankees.
By 1941, the PNA’s star second baseman, Gene Gabrych, was showing that kind of promise when he was drafted – not by the Yanks, but by Uncle Sam. He went ashore at Normandy on D-Day +1, faced heavy fighting until, on July 5, was killed in action at Foret de Mont Castre, near St. Jores, France. On May 5, 1945, with victory in Europe still three days away, the East End Field was rededicated Gabrych Park at the PNA’s opening game against Rochester.
John Latsch gave Winonans a place to putter around.
Westfield Golf Course is a public golf course built on land donated by Winona grocer, philanthropist and all-around good guy John Latsch, Jr., nearly a century ago.
The nine-hole course lies on land that was at the very edge of town when it opened in 1923. The land already had a nearly 70-year history of public use before the first tee time. In 1858 it was site of the first Winona County Fair, and the annual county agricultural exhibition was held on the site until 1910 when, in the midst of squabbles, rivalries and in-fighting, the fair board loaded the exhibit buildings on a westbound Winona and St. Peter freight and moved lock, stock and merry-go-round to Fred Small’s farm, west of St. Charles, two leaps and a bound from the Olmsted County line.
With the fair gone and Latsch in possession of the property, it was dedicated to the public use in perpetuity. Now a rolling swath of green surrounded by residential and commercial neighborhoods, Westfield offers local duffers a 9-hole, par 36 course, with club house, pro shop and practice facilities. The club house features a fully staffed and licensed 19th hole and is a favorite venue for wedding receptions and other social occasions.
It didn’t look like anything anybody had thought of eating before.
In a part of the country rife with Norwegians but not enough Italians to put on a three-float parade with a one-man-band, it looked like somebody smeared ketchup on lefse and covered it with stringy cheese as a dare, a joke or a bachelor supper gone very, very wrong.
But that was more than 50 years ago, when Tom Barth and wife Betty dared Winona to sample the first Rocco’s Pizza. Winonans took them up on it and have been indulging ever since.
It wasn’t long after Tom sliced his first pepperoni that there was a new oven in town. Along with the Greyhound Bus and Rudy Perpich, the town of Hibbing has given Minnesota Sammy’s Pizza. In 1954, Sam Perrella opened a pizzeria to feed the Finns up on the Iron Range. A few years later, another Perrella, Nick, decided what was good for the Finns up north, ought be a hit with the Poles down south—and Sammy’s of Winona was set up on Main Street.
And so, the pie was out of the oven—Shakeys, Brothers, Happy Joes, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Green Mill, Dominos, Little Ceasars, Toppers, and on and on, come and go. It all goes to show: folks in Winona really love cheese.
For 120 years, when an apple a day didn’t do the trick, sick and injured people in this area have turned to Winona Health and the organizations and institutions that it is founded upon for care.
In 1894, Winona citizens and physicians pooled their resources, raised $4,500, and remodeled and equipped the Langley home, 261 W. Sanborn St., as an 18-bed hospital. Demand for hospital care soon proved the improvised facility inadequate, and in 1898 the cornerstone was laid for a new hospital building on West Wabasha Street at the site of the present Heritage Apartments.
That building, constructed with $35,000 in community donations, would be at the heart of health care in Winona until Community Memorial Hospital was opened near the east shore of Lake Winona on Mankato Avenue in 1962. Further expansion and merger with the Winona Clinic in 2006 lead to the formation of an umbrella health care organization offering comprehensive, state-of-the-art, womb-to-tomb care.
It’s a bridge that carries less traffic than memories.
For nearly a century the old concrete arch has spanned the north channel of the Mississippi from Latsch Island to Aghaming Park and Wisconsin beyond with steadfast grace, surviving storms, high water and benign neglect.
Built in 1917 to replace the deteriorated wooden approach to the steel high wagon bridge that rose above the river’s main channel, at a height to give clearance to the tall-stacked steamboats that plied the Mississippi at its opening in 1892, the reinforced concrete bridge stretches 1,229 feet shore-to-shore. Its deck stands 32 feet above the water, the foot-thick concrete railing another four feet above that – high enough to challenge and thrill generations of young Winonans for whom a plunge off the Old Wagon Bridge is a well-remembered, and oft repeated, rite of passage.
Handed over to the city of Winona in 1942 when the new interstate bridge was opened and the old High Wagon Bridge torn down for war scrap, tearing down the old concrete span was judged more trouble and expense than it was worth. Fifty years later it had deteriorated to the point where it had to be closed, but tearing it down was too expensive and the memories it carried too precious to allow demolition. A citizen-led effort resulted in its refurbishing and reopening in 2004.
He was probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of Winona.
Twice Big Ten Most Valuable Player, twice named All-American, runner-up for the 1953 Heisman Trophy, the single wing tailback for the Minnesota Golden Gophers laid down career totals of 2,188 yards rushing and 1,922 yards passing earning him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1975.
After four years at the university, he graduated to the major leagues and a career pitching for the New York and San Francisco Giants, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City A’s.
He retired from baseball in 1962 to become a broadcast commentator for the Minnesota Vikings and in 1971 returned to the University of Minnesota as athletic director, a post he held until his retirement in 1989.
Since he was a graduate of Winona Senior High, the school’s football stadium on West Fifth Street was named in his honor and now preserves his memory.
If you build it, they will come – if what you are building is a highway, that is.
Until the middle of the 1950s, the four-lane thoroughfare we know as Hwy. 14/61 was so much weeds and old railroad right-of-way at the foot of the bluffs, bordered by a swampy lake shore and farmland. Add two ribbons of concrete and several thousand cars every day and that bucolic scene becomes tempting commercial real estate for investors and speculators with an eye to such things.
Westgate Plaza, now home to Hy-Vee, Culvers and the Salvation Army, was the first retail center to spring up from the fertile fields along the new freeway. Opened in 1963, it would be followed three years later by Winona’s Miracle Mall – an all enclosed shopping center anchored by Montgomery Ward on the east, a Tempo store on the west, with Albrecht’s Fairway selling groceries in-between.
Downtown Winona would never be the same.
Nearly 50 years later the mall is still there – no longer considered a miracle, perhaps, but still home for more than 25 merchants and businesses, surrounded by auto dealers and a soon-to-be-vacated Kmart.
It’s not that they’re up so high, it’s that we’re down so low. The rugged bluffs that cradle the city of Winona and mark the valley of much of the Upper Mississippi River only appear to tower above the town nestled at their base.
Seventy-five thousand years ago there was no concern for global warming. Snows that fell in autumn persisted through ever cooler summers, forming great sheets of ice that over the centuries that crept relentlessly southward, swathing much of the continent in mile-thick ice until, about 12,000 years ago, the global thermostat was reset.
As the continent slowly warmed, melting ice pooled in the center of the continent, creating an immense inland sea covering much of what is now Manitoba down into Minnesota’s Red River Valley. When the ice dam at the southern extreme weakened and broke, unimaginable torrents flowed south carving the deep, broad valley of the Minnesota River, turning south where it was joined by the Mississippi River. The torrent followed the channel already carved through the sandstone and dolomite bedrock by the primordial Mississippi, broadening and deepening it until the river now flows nearly 500 feet below the blufftops.
The howling saws of Winona’s lumber mills drew droves of Polish immigrant families to Winona during the later years of the 19th century, so it is entirely appropriate that the former headquarters of the Laird-Norton Lumber Company should preserve the history of the men and women who contributed much to the culture and prosperity of their adopted home.
From the 1870s onward, families originating in the Kashubian region of northwest Poland came to dominate life on Winona’s east end. Coming in large part from the area around the regional center of Bytów, the immigrants brought their foods, traditions and, above all, religion with them to the new world and establishing Winona as the Kashubian capital of America.
Time and relentless Americanization threatened the memory of those traditions, when, in 1977, Fr. Paul Breza, on a banknote and a prayer, acquired the building at Liberty and East Second Street to house a museum and archive dedicated to the preservation of Kashubian Polish life and culture. The museum opened two years later, and is open year-round.
They say “you can’t fight city hall,” but that’s never stopped anyone from grumbling about potholes.
The PWA Moderne building at the corner of Lafayette and Fourth streets is where Winona folks have come to grumble about water bills, city tax assessments, dog license fees, the height of a neighbor’s fence and any of the other ills, real or imagined, that a resident may have a notion that the city government ought resolve – preferably in his or her favor.
The three-floor, brick-and-Winona-stone structure was built as a Depression-era Works Progress Administration project in 1939, and replaced the old city building dating from the mid-1800s, located directly across Fourth Street. That building still stands and is home to Beno’s Deli, another Winona icon.
From the beginning, City Hall was been home to the city council chambers and all primary municipal departments. The police department, originally housed on the south end of the building, moved to the newly-constructed Law Enforcement Center in 1976, leaving the old holding cells behind to give a unique touch to city conference rooms and an unusual tool for the chair to keep order.
The building was renovated and expanded in 2004. It was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.
As the ground begins to thaw and the icy-cold winds of winter begin to ever so slightly give way to spring, get ready for a penguin to arrive in town.
The Penguin Zesto, that is.
Since 1949, Penguin Zesto has been serving up burgers, fries and ice cream concoctions to satisfy the cravings of loyal customers from its original kitchen on the corner of Third and Carimona streets.
There’s no inside seating, so on a nice summer day as you drive by you’ll see families, students and even their four-legged companions together crowding the benches around the barn-shaped structure, trying not to drip chocolate drops on their shorts.
These days, Zesto is no longer just a Winona icon – current owner Richard Drazkowski expanded the business into Goodview with a second shop on West Sixth Street in the early 2000s. It opens earlier in the year and services workers from near the industrial park and other businesses in the area.
The primary location first opened as a drive-up restaurant under a different name. For a while, it was known as Zesto, but then an owner who fancied penguins added the animal to the name in 1986.
In 1857 Winona was a struggling village of mud streets and rough-sawn lumber on a treeless prairie with a three-story brick-and-stone mansion taking shape on a high spot on the west side.
To the pioneer settlers and the Dakota camped nearby, Henry Huff’s elaborate homestead had to look as out of place as a steamboat climbing the bluffs. Lacking even a street to give it an address – though Huff would remedy that small omission by platting the new-born city, naming the street running past his front porch for himself and the streets immediately to the west for his wife, Harriet, and son, Wilson, his Italianate mansion was an instant and lasting landmark.
But the Huffs weren’t to be long for the city. With his money made, Henry and family packed up for brighter lights and bigger things in Chicago, selling the house on Huff Street to Henry Lamberton, whose family would call it home until 1956, when the last of the Lambertons died and the many-roomed house, outbuildings and grounds was converted to an orphanage.
It was placed on the National Register of Historic places in 1976 and in 1982 Sauer Memorial Home purchased the property for use as an assisted-living facility. The Huff-Lamberton House went back on the market in 2006 and sold in 2011 for $600,000, somewhat more than half of its 2006 assessed value of $1.1 million.
If you are the Miller brothers from Winona, you take your leftover textile scraps, blend them with plastic resins, and help create the local composites industry.
Today, PlastiComp, RTP and CPI Binani, among others, sell their composites technologies and products all over the globe. Everything from the front bumper for an SUV to high-quality products for the space program are made by composites companies in Winona, and Winona State University hosts a cutting-edge composite materials engineering department on campus.
It all started with textile waste. In 1947, Ben and Rudy Miller founded Fiberite, mixing high-quality cotton fibers with plastics to create a new material that was light, strong and durable. In the early days that composite material was turned into electrical connectors, gun stocks, military field telephone housings and other products. Three times a day, millions of American servicemen and women around the world sat down to khaki-colored mess hall trays molded from composite manufactured in Winona.
Over the years, the composites technologies have become more advanced. Instead of basic dinnerware, the descendents of Fiberite made a name for themselves creating products for use on the Apollo missions, world-class violin bows and even NASA’s former space shuttle program. Others like RTP, PlastiComp and Celanese have made international names for themselves selling the composite manufacturing technology.
Or so it is derided by those who complain with bitter persistence of a lack of lunch counters to their liking—Michelin-starred establishments featuring Irish linen, escargot and bottles of wine going for a price that could keep an entire fraternity in beer well past mid-terms rather than reubens, patty melts and the occasional PB&J on Wonder.
But while folks of rarified taste and income bemoan the lack of truffles and triple-digit dinner tabs, most folks delightedly pull up a stool, a chair or slide into a vinyl upholstered booth eager to tuck into a sandwich and big pile o’ fries. The mainstay of the menu in most Winona places from the east end to the west, rivaled only by the multitudinous permutations on a theme of broiled ground beef on a bun, are the sandwiches we delight in having served up on Kaiser rolls, hoagie rolls, focaccia, baguettes, rye, snowflake buns, and thick-sliced bread, stuffed with all manner of beast flesh, fish and fowl roasted, fried, simmered and slow-cooked, dressed up with pickles, greens, tomato, onion, kraut and whatever cheese Wisconsin cares to ship across the river.
Sure, Winona’s bluffs are pretty to look at, but they take on a whole new level of beauty when you hike, bike, or snowshoe the trails at Bluffside Park. Maintained by the Winona Area Mountain Bikers club, the trails offer year-round excitement in the form of switchbacks, hairpin curves, steep climbs, and plenty of rocks to keep it interesting. As a reward for the climb, the trails connect their users to scenic views of the river valley, Woodlawn Cemetery, and Lake Winona. There are also other, similar trails in the area within the Winona State University-owned Krueger Woods.
At the base of the trails stands Holzinger Lodge, named after Winona Normal School professor John Holzinger, who led his students outdoors for their botany lessons in the early 1900s.
But the trails are a destination all their own. In the summer, they resemble green tunnels, in autumn they become mosaics of fall color, and in the winter, ice and snow turn them into a palace of tiny crystals. They’re an escape within the city, a change to submerge oneself in the hush of the forest, listen to the sounds of nature, smell the wholesome aroma of leaves, and feel the trail undulate beneath one’s feet.
OK, O’Hare it ain’t … But it’s been around just about as long, and if you’re up in the air in a single-engine Cessna, it’s probably a lot easier to get in and out of.
Located on the far west end of the city, hard by the river and close to the west-end industries that ferry on private jets the VIPs whose time is money, the Winona municipal airport serves the needs of private and corporate aviation with fuel, ground services and—most critically—a flat place to land and take off again.
Ever since rickety bi-planes barnstormed in and out on grass landing strips, aircraft have been touching down and taking off from Winona’s west end. In the 1920s and ‘30s, pioneer aviator Max Conrad—Winona’s Flying Grandfather, born in 1903—launched commercial air service to Rochester, the Twin Cities and from thence to the world beyond, taught hundreds to fly, and went on to set nine world records for light plane flight. The municipal airport is known as Max Conrad Field in his memory.
For more than 70 years, Winona’s interstate bridge has been a cornerstone of the city’s visual identity. It’s been the centerpiece of countless photos taken during all seasons, at all times of day and night, from every possible angle.
The steel cantilever bridge was completed and dedicated in November 1942, three years after surveying and site preparation began. It was built in response to fears that the city’s existing High Wagon Bridge would suffer the same fate as a similar bridge in La Crosse that collapsed—and nearly killed a Winona resident.
Over the years the bridge has shown its age, making its image more historic but its strength more a thing of the past. The bridge, which carries 11,000 to 12,000 vehicles daily, was closed for an agonizing 11 days in June 2008, sparking a number of conversations from Winona to Washington D.C. about its future.
Today, the image of the singular interstate bridge in the river is itself almost a thing of the past. Construction began this summer on a second bridge that will run adjacent to the existing one, with rehabilitation of the old bridge set to begin after the new one is completed.
ICONS OF WINONA, PART 3: A look at everything that defines Winona
On Throwback Thursday we are bringing back collections of Winona history. Look for all three parts of the icon series today.
