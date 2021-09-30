Throwback Thursday: Two injured as monoplane drops from the air, spins and crashes

This story originally appeared on Sept. 3, 1938, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

The condition of Cletus Hoffman, 23-year-old airplane pilot who was injured in an airplane crash here at 6:30 p.m. Friday showed considerable improvement today and he is not believed to be seriously hurt.

Hoffman’s passenger, Arland Mann, 19, Caledonia farm youth, escaped injury with the exception of the knocking out of two teeth.

The young pilot, flying a new Sports Cub monoplane owned by the Conrad Flying Service of Winona, was taking up passengers in connection with the Houston County Fair here and the ship crashed in a field just east of the fairgrounds.

The field, a part of the farm of Anton Peters, was used by Hoffman for taking off and landing in making his flights and was a cut-over grain field.

The monoplane crashed ns Hoffman was approaching the field to make a landing. At a height of about 200 feet the ship went into a spin which Hoffman apparently had righted just before the Cub hit the ground.

“Had the ship 10 more feet of flying space the accident probably would have been averted,” declared Transport Pilot Max Conrad of Winona, manager of the Conrad Flying service who made an investigation of the accident last night and made arrangements to have the ship brought back to Winona today.

Came In Too Slow.

“From what I can learn from the observation of people attending the fair who viewed the accident,” said Conrad, “It appears that Hoffman came in too slow to make his landing and stalled the ship, a common fault of young pilots.

“People who saw the accident say that it went into the spin while about 200 feet in the air and that It had partly straightened out before hitting the ground.

“It was apparent that Hoffman was bringing the ship out of the spin and had opened the throttle in order to obtain more flying speed. This happened too late however and the nose of the ship hit a small knoll in the field and it crashed to the ground.”

Hoffman, son of Mrs. Margaret Hoffman who lives on a farm three miles north of Caledonia, took his flying training from Conrad at the Winona airport last winter and two months ago was granted a limited commercial pilot’s license which permits him to carry passengers over a limited base, his base being Caledonia.

“Hoffman had 120 hours of training and I consider him a good pilot,” said Conrad.

Ship Two Months Old.

Hoffman, went to Winona Friday on his motorcycle to get the monoplane, previously used at the Conrad flying school at Rochester. The ship was two months old.

Hoffman spent all Friday morning cleaning the ship and then flew it to Caledonia to take up passengers.

The front portion of the plane was shoved back by the impact of the crash, said Conrad, and the propeller was broken. The wings were not hurt by the accident, he said, but they were damaged later when it was moved from the field. He has not decided whether to repair the ship or not, said Conrad.

Following the accident, witnessed by a large crowd of fair goers, Hoffman and Mann were taken to the Caledonia hospital in an ambulance.

After an examination, the latter was discharged. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Rhinnie Mann who live on a farm seven miles east of Caledonia.

Hoffman’s condition was at first believed to be critical but a later examination revealed that an eye, thought to be badly injured, was not seriously hurt. His face was bruised but no bones were broken. It is believed that the force of the impact drove his face against the instrument panel.

Hoffman’s most serious injury appeals to be in his back and a specialist from out of town was expected to make an examination of his back today.

Hoffman was knocked unconscious for a few minutes after the crash but quickly recovered consciousness and was able to discuss the accident. He is reported to have rested well last night.

Hoffman said his controls jammed as he attempted to land.

Conrad said that he planned to make a report of the accident to the’ air commerce division of the Department of Commerce.

Fair board officials today stated that Hoffman had no official connection with the fair and had not been hired by the board to fly as an added attraction of the exposition. He was taking up passengers independent of the fair, they pointed out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0