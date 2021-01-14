Throwback Thursday: Two die in Glen View sewer

Meanwhile, the fire department rescue squad, members of the Winona police department and the Winona county sheriff’s office arrived at the scene of the accident.

Junghans and Modjeski, before leaving the manhole, had managed to put a rope around Thurley and he was pulled out of the shaft.

A fire department resuscitator was immediately put into use in an unsuccessful effort to revive Thurley.

Ian Armstrong, a member of the fire department rescue squad, donned a gas mask and went into the manhole to secure a rope around Kramer’s body.

With police and other volunteer rescuers assisting, Kramer was pulled to the surface and a second resuscitator was used with no avail to revive him.

The resuscitator was used for 42 minutes on Thurley and 30 minutes on Kramer before Acting County Coroner John Tweedy pronounced each dead.

An investigation to determine the exact cause of death was begun this afternoon. Most of those at the scene of the accident expressed belief that a gas or lack of oxygen had been responsible for the collapse of the two men.