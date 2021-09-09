Throwback Thursday: Traveling salesman held at gunpoint, 1921

Let Car PassAt a point about 500 feet below where Jamison says the hold-up took place. Voss said that he turned aside in the road to allow an approaching automobile to pass. The car, he said, was a Chevrolet. In the front seat, he saw two men and he also saw that someone occupied the rear seat, although darkness prevented him from distinguishing whether there was more than one person.

The machine was in low gear, he stated, and was barely moving along. The striking feature, however, he said, was the fact that the spotlight was turned into the woods at the side of the road as though the men in the car were looking for something there. Voss told Chief Riebau that his father suggested that they stop and inquire if assistance was needed but since the car was in motion and there appeared to be several men in it, Voss thought this not necessary. Voss told Chief Riebau that he had given the incident no thought until he read late yesterday afternoon of the robbery.

Thinks They Were the MenChief Riebau believes that the men in the car were looking for a place at the side of the road where the car could be driven and concealed. This theory is substantiated by the statement made by Jamison to the effect that he had met no automobiles for some distance before the hold-up occurred and that he saw no car stationed anywhere in the valley below the point at which he was held up.