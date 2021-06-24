Throwback Thursday: Three injured, $900,000 loss in largest fire in 40 years

He got more exercise than he expected last evening. The fire gong in his house sounded.

Cleo Keiper, the chief’s driver, arrived in the chief’s car and rushed Witt to the fire. With sirens and gongs sounding, five fire trucks raced to the scene. Three trucks are equipped with pumps that can pump l,000 gallons of water a minute. The ether two trucks can pump 750 and 600 each.

The heat at the south side of the fire was so intense, Witt said, that he and his men had to stand 80-90 feet away. They used hydrants that are part of the private system of ADM. There was plenty of water available. Three hydrants melted under the heat.

Witt said that if the alarm had been turned in late, or if the fire had broken out in the middle of the night when it wouldn’t be readily noticed, the fire could have spread to nearby houses and the Northwood Products Co.

Almost every man in the fire department, 42 in all, except for five who remained at the fire station in case of another fire, were summoned to fight the blaze.

Men off duty or on vacation were called in. The only man the department couldn’t reach was Assistant Chief Herman Ehlers, on vacation out of town.

Fire departments at Goodview and Minnesota City were alerted but were not called.