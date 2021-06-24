Throwback Thursday: Three injured, $900,000 loss in largest fire in 40 years

This story originally appeared on August 1, 1958, in the Winona Daily News.
Winona’s biggest fire in more than 40 years roared through giant straw tow stacks at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant here Thursday night, causing an estimated $800,000-$900,000 damage, and for a time threatened to engulf houses nearby.
One fireman was treated at Winona General Hospital for exposure to smoke and heat but returned to duty. Two other firemen received minor burns but continued to fight the fire blaze which was brought under control but is still smoldering today.
Ray Ward, 561 W. Sanborn St., a millwright for ADM, is undergoing treatment at Winona General Hospital for exposure to heat and smoke. His wife said this afternoon that Ward was on duty when the fire broke out and had helped fight the blaze. One fireman also was taken to the hospital by the Winona Ambulance Service. (Richard T. Merchlewitz was on duty most of the night at the fire scene with this ambulance.) Mrs. Ward said today is her husband’s 51st birthday.
Fire Chief Frank P. Witt, who gave the damage estimate, said that the alarm was turned in at 6:56 p.m. Firemen were on the scene within minutes and the blaze was brought under control by 10 p.m.
Spontaneous combustion has been ruled out as the cause of the fire, the chief said.
Two boys were seen running from the scene shortly after the blaze started, a witness said, and police are looking for them. No arrests have been made.
Observers commented that it was a near miracle that part of Winona didn’t go up with the stacks.
Sparks and burning embers showered down on a wide area. The fire chief said that when he and his men arrived an east wind was whipping the blaze through the stacks. But then about an hour later the wind died down. This prevented the fire from spreading to the residential section which is just across the street.
Fireman Joseph Kowalsky was treated at the hospital and returned to duty. Minor burns were suffered by Capts. Martin Peplinski and Edward Lelwica but they stayed at their posts.
All available police and firemen were called to the scene. Sheriff George Fort and his deputy, Lamar Fort, assisted in controlling traffic when curiosity seekers jammed the area.
Operations at the plant are continuing and should be back to normal Monday, Carrol Syverson, Minneapolis, manager of the firm’s flax fiber division, said this morning. He said that -the fire chief’s estimate of the damage seemed high, but declined to give an estimate of his own. The loss is covered by insurance. Syverson formerly was manager of the Winona plant.
Harvey C. Hogan, plant superintendent, said there was plenty of straw stored in reserve in the country. Syverson said that a new supply of straw was moving to the company by rail. Witt said it will take several days for the smoldering straw to burn out. Syverson arrived in Winona at midnight.
For Winonans with not much to do on a pleasant summer evening, the fire was a big show.
Traffic was bumper to bumper from downtown to the West End fire scene. It made the job of police and firemen much more difficult. Police blocked off an area bounded by Sioux Street, W. Broadway, Jackson and W. 3rd streets. But thousands of persons flocked to the scene from miles around.
Witt said about 20 streams of water were turned on the blaze at one time. About three or four acres were burned over. Water pressure held up satisfactorily all night, he said.
Police Chief A.J. Bingold and 28 of his men were on duty at the fire.
The fire was seen out in the county, as far as 50 miles away. Sheriff Fort saw the blaze from St. Charles.
Thirteen straw stacks were destroyed in the blaze, according to Syverson. He had no estimate of the tonnage involved.
Five railroad boxcars were still at the scene this morning, their straw contents smoldering. ADM crews were wetting down this straw.
Chief Witt ordered other boxcars switched out of the area Thursday night but kept these to shield nearby high tension wires from the blaze.
If Witt had not done this, the wires probably would have been burned and electric service disrupted.
N. J. Fischer, vice president in charge of operations, Mississippi Valley Public Service Co., was at the fire scene this morning supervising the replacement of a pole that had been burned. But the wires were intact,
The top arm of the pole carries 12,500 volts. The two lower arms each carry 4,000 volts. If these cables had been damaged, Fischer said that service would have been cut off to the West End, including Winona General Hospital.
The paint on the remaining boxcars near the plant was blistered from the flames. The straw inside was yellow and charred.
The curious still milled about the fire this morning.
What they saw were charred mounds of straw with clouds of white smoke rising as hoses played on the smoldering fire. The white smoke rose high and seemed to extend to the clouds in a bright blue sky.
Syverson commended the firemen and law enforcement officers for their help. He also cited the public who assisted the firemen.
The alarm was received at 6:56 p.m. by Capt. Peplinski who was on duty at the fire station desk. The Winona fire department went into action quickly.
Chief Witt was home mowing his lawn.
“I was trying to get exercise” he said.
He got more exercise than he expected last evening. The fire gong in his house sounded.
Cleo Keiper, the chief’s driver, arrived in the chief’s car and rushed Witt to the fire. With sirens and gongs sounding, five fire trucks raced to the scene. Three trucks are equipped with pumps that can pump l,000 gallons of water a minute. The ether two trucks can pump 750 and 600 each.
The heat at the south side of the fire was so intense, Witt said, that he and his men had to stand 80-90 feet away. They used hydrants that are part of the private system of ADM. There was plenty of water available. Three hydrants melted under the heat.
Witt said that if the alarm had been turned in late, or if the fire had broken out in the middle of the night when it wouldn’t be readily noticed, the fire could have spread to nearby houses and the Northwood Products Co.
Almost every man in the fire department, 42 in all, except for five who remained at the fire station in case of another fire, were summoned to fight the blaze.
Men off duty or on vacation were called in. The only man the department couldn’t reach was Assistant Chief Herman Ehlers, on vacation out of town.
Fire departments at Goodview and Minnesota City were alerted but were not called.
Chief Witt said that if the fire had gotten out of control, the Goodview fire truck would have taken over west of Orrin Street and the Minnesota City truck would have gone to Goodview to protect the village.
But the help of these departments was not needed,
Nevertheless. Witt said it was a tough fire to fight. The straw was dry and the flames leaped as high as 50 feet. The blaze spread from stack to stack.
Each stack contains about 50 carloads of straw to be processed at the plant into tow. The tow is used by firms that make cigarette paper and other high-grade paper for use, for example, in Bibles. Thirteen stocks went up, making the loss 650 carloads. Four stacks remain.
At the fire station this morning, driver Theodore A. Jereczek said he was at home taking a bath Thursday evening.
He had gone off duty At 8 o’clock that morning. It was his day off. His wife was preparing supper. The phone rang. It was the fire station. Jereczek dressed hastily and went on duty without eating.
As he left, his wife said,
“Oh, no.”
“She couldn’t sleep all night worrying,” Jereczek said.
His son, Michael, 18, a student at Winona State College, went along to help.
The fireman drives a 1,000-gallon pumper truck. After fighting the fire all night, on his time off, he returned to the station to start his regular shift from 8 a.m. today, to 8 a.m. Saturday. And he hasn’t had any sleep.
Civilians got in the way of the authorities, but there was a small band that gave valuable help.
A.J. Cunningham, president of the Royal Cab Co., arrived in one of his cabs and asked the firemen if he could help. The firemen needed extra clothing from home. Cunningham fetched it.
One woman returned to her home nearby after work, The sides of the house were so hot she feared it would catch fire. She had parked in her driveway but another young couple drove into her driveway blocking her car. She reprimanded them and they left.
Glen O. Brems was on duty with his loudspeaker-equipped station wagon. He helped the authorities by conveying instructions to the public to keep out of the way.
Brems said a traveling salesman from out of town told him that he and his 10-year-old son had walked all the way from downtown to see the fire and had become separated. The boy was later found.
A reporter at the fire scene this morning noticed a man in civilian clothes eyeing the smoldering blaze with a professional eye. He identified himself as R.C. Bradley, La Crosse, a salesman for a fire equipment company. Bradley had heard about the fire this morning and hurried over to try to sell some equipment to the fire department and perhaps to ADM. The fire department lost some 900 feet of hose in the fire and Bradley thought this was a good time to sell hose.