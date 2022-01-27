Throwback Thursday: They call it the Twist

This story originally appeared on Jan. 7 and 14, 1962, in the Winona Daily News.

Some call it stupid, some call it immoral, some call it fun, but its name is The Twist, a dance craze that has provoked more comment and controversy than any non-nuclear event of the past year. Asked how the steps are executed, one Winona student explained, “Well, sort of pretend you’re stamping out a lighted cigarette butt with your bare feet.”

The “Daily News Twist Panel has agreed unanimously it’s all right to do the controversial dance — with certain reservations.

The five-member panel — consisting of a chiropractor, mother, former dance instructor, clergyman and juvenile probation officer — assembled at Winona State College one sub-zero afternoon to view an exhibition of the twist by WSC students.

There are some basics involved in doing the twist but there’s a lot of improvisation. Like any other dance, it starts with the feet, of course, but in the twist body and facial contortions identify the expert from the novice. Frankly, it’s a little hard to explain just how to do the twist … you sway a little, wiggle a little and then you’re doing the twist.

Marvin A. Rouse, a senior and industrial, arts major, from Elmira, N.Y., put a rock ‘n’ roll record on a portable phonograph in the basement recreation room of Shepard Hall. Suddenly the room was filled with music having a roller, coaster undulation and the hoarse voice of the vocalist caterwauled “round ‘n’ round.”

As the panelists sat in a row, students moved to the dance floor and began swaying gently. The most pronounced movement seemed to be in the dancers’ knee joints and in the shuffling of their feet rather than in their hips.

Mrs. Everett L. Edstrom, 735 Johnson St., former dance instructor wearing a tailored black suit in contrast with her blonde hair, nodded in time to the music.

While the other panelists seemed concerned with the dancers’ footwork, Dr. C.H. Drier, 268 Lafayette-St., a chiropractor, studied the dancers’ backs to determine possible adverse effects of the twist on one’s spinal column. He said afterward it takes backbone — or rather, a good back — to do the twist.

“The twist step is a variation of the Charleston and Lindy,” Mrs. Edstrom said. “Why for a dance like that you could go stag. You don’t need a partner.”

She was referring to a curiously sedate feature of the twist — the fact that the partners remain apart and never even touch fingertips.

“Of all dances, the rhumba would be suggestive if it were done improperly,” Mrs. Edstrom said, raising her voice to be heard above the music. She has five children — a son, 16, and daughters 6, 8, 12 and 13.

Mrs. C. Robert Stephenson, 262 E. Wabasha St., president, of Central Elementary School PTA and mother of four children, wore a red and gray dress, a red scarf and said:

“It seems all right when done by teenagers, but it might look different when adults do it.”

Mrs. Edstrom led the panel in applause when the first dance ended.

One of the dancers — Phillip Michceau Minneapolis, a sophomore, wearing a hooded WSC sweatshirt, told the panel when asked about the twist’s effect on the morals of the dancers: “That’s for narrow-minded people. A waltz can be immoral depending on how you do it.”

Another record was added to the phonograph and more rock ‘n roll ricocheted from the walls of the recreation room.

None of the panel members seemed shocked at the dunce which has provoked alarm in some quarters of the nation.

In the version performed by the WSC students — and there are several versions — the effect seemed surprisingly sedate. There was more movement of the arms nnd legs than of the hips — and one does have to move one’s limbs to dance.

The dancers explained the considerable hand and arm movement, sometimes resembling the swoops of a nervous butterfly collector, as portraying such activities as picking cotton, digging with a spade, and playing such sports as baseball and basketball (the girl’s arms form the basket while the boy throws the ball). Rouse said the entire range of college field and track events had been portrayed at a recent twist dance.

The twist’s foot and leg movement has been likened to stamping out a cigarette with one’s bare foot.

Mrs. Edstrom suggested that the twist might even be useful for children’s physical therapy in hospitals since handicapped children could do the dance without lifting their feet. The former dance, teacher said she knew the twist but had found it hard to learn.

The students were asked if the twist was hard to learn and there were varied responses, Thus, ability to learn the dance is perhaps an individual matter.

James Heinlen, Winona County probation officer, did not think the twist would lead Winona teenagers into juvenile delinquency.

“Each generation develops their own dances,” he said. “It’s quite natural and healthy. When we were kids there was the: jitterbug.”

Would the twist undermine faith and morals?

The Rev. Richard D. Lewis, associate pastor, Central Methodist Church, said, speaking for himself:

“I would be interested in the status of the mind of the person who is dancing.”

“Most of the kids do it for enjoyment,” Rouse said.

“I don’t see any danger if the twist is danced by a person who is engrossed in Christian principles,” the Rev. Mr. Lewis said.

Nine students formed a line and did the Continental. Rouse said this was a new version, apparently related to the twist, of the Continental popularized by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers before the WSC dancers were born.

“it’s like a chorus line,” Mrs. Edstrom said as she watched the Continental, a slow-motion affair and rather sedate.

“Want to twist this one?” Rouse asked the dancers.

Moderate hip-wiggling followed.

“The twist symbolizes the alone-ness of modern society,” Heinlen said. “The dancers don’t even touch each other. It’s the least sensual of dances I can imagine.”

Mrs. Stephenson said:

“Mr., Stephenson and I try to stay modern in thought. We would be willing to learn the twist if our children wanted to teach it to us after they got older. We would permit them to bring their friends homo to dance the twist while we were present.”

The Stephensons have three sons, 4, 9 and 11, and a daughter, 6.

“It’s good exercise for the gluteus maximus,” Dr. Drier said.

“What’s the gluteus maximus?” said an elderly observer who had not been invited to join the panel.

“That’s what you sit on,” Dr. Drier said.

Blonde Kathy Berg, a junior from Rushford, Minn., who’s majoring in physical education and speech, said:

“I was sore around the waist the first time I did the twist.”

“You used muscles you normally don’t use,” Dr. Drier said.

The chiropractor saw no harm in healthy youths doing the twist hut warned:

“There could be serious effects if an adult tried it after 50. A person with a had back wouldn’t dance the twist anyway. He couldn’t.”

“My mother taught me how to do it,” said Elaine Rotty. Hastings, Minn., a freshman majoring in physical education.

“I taught the twist to my father,” said Suzanne Ebersold, Dayton, Ohio, a freshman majoring in speech.

“I wonder if the twist is a fad,” Mrs., Stephenson said.

“Dances like that come and go,” Rouse said

“Doing the twist in single time is all right but doing it double time wouldn’t be good,” the Rev. Mr. Lewis said.

“The twist is uninteresting and won’t last long,” Mrs., Stephenson said. “I wouldn’t want to prevent young Americans from finding out about it.”

Johnny Sales, a freshman and business administration major from Geneva, N.Y., said one should use discretion in dancing the twist.

“You wouldn’t want to do anything in public to offend people,” he said. “You might dance it differently at a private party’’

Miss Berg gave those reactions in publication of a photo in the Sunday News, Jan. 7. showing her dancing the twist at WSC:

“My mother thought it was just darling. But my boyfriend didn’t talk to me for an hour.”

Micheau said the WSC students were actually behind the times in taking up the twist now.

“Just 120 miles north in Minneapolis people are tired of doing the twist,” Micheau said.

Rouse said to learn the twist one should relax and have rhythm. Some sore muscles are to be expected.

“After you get past the soreness you’ve got it made,” Rouse said.

All of this furor over the twist isn’t anything to be especially surprised about. Every couple of years or so a new dance catches on and as its popularity grows, so, too, do the head waggings and tongue cluckings over its depravity and dire predictions that here is another example of decadence and moral disintegration.

Even the waltz, which has attained a slate of almost unchallenged respectability today, had its rough times in the past. When it was introduced in England in the early 1800’s, it provoked a storm of ridicule and opposition that finally subsided a few years later when it was danced by Emperor Alexander in one of England’s better places

Perhaps the one comment that did most to convince the Daily News Twist Panel of the propriety of the dance came from Miss Karen Anderson, Minneapolis, a freshman and elementary education major, who said:

“I taught my grandmother in northern Wisconsin to do it. She did it all through vacation.”

