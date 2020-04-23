Throwback Thursday: The Spanish flu pandemic hits Winona in October 1918

Dr. Pritchard further stated today that there are many cases of influenza in Winona, but the epidemic was not a serious one. He declared that only a few cases had assumed a serious aspect and that local physicians were attending them.

The local epidemic is mostly in the East End. In some homes, the entire family is affected by the disease in a mild form. There is hardly an office or business house in Winona that does not house one or more cases of Spanish influenza in a light form. In many cases, employees have gone home sick with the disease and the activities of several business establishments has been crippled as a result.

Oct. 11, 1918

Spanish ‘flu’ reaches serious stage and Red Cross sends out appeal for many nurses

Indications that the epidemic of Spanish influenza has reached a serious stage in the northwest is evident from an “S.O.S.” call for nurses which was received in Winona today from the Northern Division of the American Red Cross at Minneapolis. Whether or not Winona will be able to furnish any nurses for the call as they may be needed here to cope with the local situation