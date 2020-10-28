Throwback Thursday: The six wives of Jean C. Hoffman

A girl in Trinidad, Colo., whom he married “at the point of a knife” in 1914, now dead, and from whom he says he never was divorced. No children.

An actress whom he married in Wichita, Kas., in 1919, and separated from her the next day after an all-night party, learning later that she had divorced him and married an English major. No children.

Lorraine Noble Weinsheimer of Belle Fourche, S.D. Married her in Omaha,.Neb., Oct. 4, 1919, and divorced on Dec. 18, 1924. One child, aged four years.

Martha Crane Weinsheimer of Little Rock, Ark. Married her at Benton, Ark., in November 1921 and never divorced. Now living in La Crosse, Wis. Two children, aged six months and three years.

Thelma Holmberg Hoffman of St. Cloud. Married her on Oct. 26, 1924, at St. Cloud, and lived with her in Winona from Nov. 16, 1924, until September of this year. One child, two months old.