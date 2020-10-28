Throwback Thursday: The six wives of Jean C. Hoffman

This story originally appeared on Oct. 9, 1925 in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Jean C. Hoffman, theater organist and self-admitted “super-sheik,” today stands committed to the state prison at Stillwater for an indeterminate term of not more than five years as the result of his plea of guilty to a charge of bigamy entered in district court late Thursday afternoon after his attorneys had declined to assist him to stand trial.
Hoffman’s arraignment and plea made one of the strangest scenes ever seen in a courtroom here. He withheld from his attorneys, John B. Caney of Milwaukee, and Probate Judge Robert E. Looby, until the last minute information which he declared would constitute a defense and asked for further delay to prepare for trial. It was not until Judge Karl Finkelnburg informed him that he must either stand trial or enter a plea at once that he consented to plead guilty with the provision that he might later change his plea and be granted a new trial.
Admits Having Six WivesWhen asked by the court if he had anything to say before sentence was passed, Hoffman launched into an explanation nearly an hour-long of his various marital affairs, in which he admitted having had six wives and described in detail the events which he claimed forced him into each of four admittedly bigamous marriages. Only these first and sixth marriages were legal, according to his statement.
At the conclusion of Hoffman’s statement his fifth wife, Mrs. Martha Crane Hoffman of La Crosse, was called to the judge’s bench and speaking in a low tone gave the court a widely different account of their meeting in Little Rock, Ark., and marriage and of their relations unto the present time.
From the statements made by Hoffman, or Adolph Weinsheimer, which he claims to be his true name, and from information gathered by authorities hero, his list of wives and children reads as follows:
- Lottie Weinsheimer of Milwaukee. Divorced from her on May 22, 1916. Two children.
A girl in Trinidad, Colo., whom he married “at the point of a knife” in 1914, now dead, and from whom he says he never was divorced. No children.
An actress whom he married in Wichita, Kas., in 1919, and separated from her the next day after an all-night party, learning later that she had divorced him and married an English major. No children.
Lorraine Noble Weinsheimer of Belle Fourche, S.D. Married her in Omaha,.Neb., Oct. 4, 1919, and divorced on Dec. 18, 1924. One child, aged four years.
Martha Crane Weinsheimer of Little Rock, Ark. Married her at Benton, Ark., in November 1921 and never divorced. Now living in La Crosse, Wis. Two children, aged six months and three years.
Thelma Holmberg Hoffman of St. Cloud. Married her on Oct. 26, 1924, at St. Cloud, and lived with her in Winona from Nov. 16, 1924, until September of this year. One child, two months old.
Nemesis, the goddess of retributive justice, was personified in the Arkansas wife, it was apparent from the information given both by her and by Hoffman himself. Had it not been for her constant efforts to keep him within reach, which culminated in her discovery of his sixth wife living in Winona, it was clear that he probably would have avoided the revelation of his marital entanglements for at least some time to come. His first wife has been divorced from him for years and has no interest in him; his second he declares is dead; his third, whom he knew for only a night in a wild liquor party, he claims has re-married; hie fourth had divorced him but bears him no ill will; and his sixth and present wife has loyally supported him ever since hi« arrest.
Discloses Two More Wives
Hoffman’s statement to the court disclosed the purported existence of two more wives of whom authorities here had no previous knowledge. It is upon his claim of marriage to a girl in Trinidad, Colo., in 1914, from whom he declares he was never divorced and who died In 1924 that he bases his contention that his South Dakota marriage was illegal and that he, therefore, was not married to anyone when he wedded his last wife at St. Cloud in October 1924, shortly after coming to Winona.
Hoffman, sleek and suave, was the actor to the last as he entered the courtroom where his appearance had been awaited for nearly half an hour after having been postponed twice previously earlier in the day. Judge, court officers, the county attorney, members of the jury panel and spectators sat silently minute after minute in the courtroom while Hoffman argued with his attorneys in the judge’s chambers.
Finally, he appeared and took a seat facing the judge’s bench next to his Winona wife, Mrs. Thelma Hoffman and their infant child, giving her a reassuring pat as he sat down.
Looby then informed the court that the defendant insisted that he was not ready to plead guilty and Judge Finkelnburg directed that a jury be drawn for trial.
Juror E.A. Gross’ name was called by J.C. Page, clerk of court, and he took his place in the jury box. Hoffman’s attorneys spoke to him again, informing him that he had no defense prepared and it would be useless for him to stand trial. He was still reluctant to act, asking whether the case could not be delayed.
Support Local Journalism
Judge Finkelnburg then spoke to the defendant, saying that the court’s patience had been exhausted by two previous delays and declaring: “You must either take that seat over there and stand trial or enter a plea here at once.”
Hopes to Prove Innocence
Hoffman thereupon said he would enter a plea of guilty but that he expected to establish his innocence from new information which he had just given his attorneys and the court replied that he would be permitted to change his plea and stand trial whenever he showed facts sufficient to warrant such action.
After, entering his plea of guilty Hoffman was asked concerning his birth and parentage by the court and answered that he did not know who parents were, but that he was the adopted son of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Weinsheimer of Milwaukee, now residing there at 658 Fourth Street, and that his birthday was Dec. 8, as nearly as they could find out. He said he would be 37 years old on his next birthday, and was born in Milwaukee. In reply to other questions, he declared that he had six children and that he had never been convicted of a crime before.
When Hoffman had completed his story of his romances with six wives during the past twelve years, explaining that he was forced into each bigamous marriage by the press of circumstances, County Attorney Owen informed the court that his fifth wife, Mrs. Martha Crane Weinsheimer was present in the courtroom and she came forward at his request to the judge’s bench.
Denies She Pursued Him
Her story was told in a low tone inaudible to the spectators, except at times when she waxed indignant in contradicting some of his statements but was taken down by the court reporter as part of the record.
She denied that she had threatened Hoffman into marrying her or that she knew that he had a wife in South Dakota when she married him, as he that asserted, declaring her father had objected strongly to him and that at his insistence she had eloped with him to be married at the small town of Benton. She said he had told her only of his wife in Milwaukee and that she had made him obtain confirmation by wire that a divorce had been granted there before she consented to marry him.
The first inkling she had that he had another wife, she said, was sometime later when she found a letter in his pocket from Lorraine Noble addressed to “dear daddy.” He told her then, she declared, that he had thought his South Dakota wife had secured a divorce from him but had not as yet, and that he would remarry her and “make everything all right” as soon as she did secure a divorce.
Later on, after they had separated, she said she went to see him in Duluth where he was employed, but due to the fact that Lorraine had been visiting him there as his wife, she called herself his sister. They lived together in Duluth, however, she asserted, contradicting. Hoffman’s statement that he had lived alone in a “studio apartment” two blocks away.
“Would Marry Her In June”
While she was visiting relatives in Port Arthur, Canada, she said, Hoffman wrote her that Lorraine had secured her divorce but that the decree would not become effective until June of next year, and they, therefore, could not live together, but that he would marry her then. He then established her in a home at La Crosse, where she could be near him, she declared and she had been living there since awaiting the time when he could marry her.
He had never given her much money, she asserted, but in September conditions got much worse and after he had gone to Chicago without giving her any money she wrote him that if he did not provide for her she would cause trouble. Not getting any satisfactory answer, she said, her landlord came to Winona to see him about the rent and then heard of his wife in Winona. She was absolutely amazed at this news, she asserted, “and you can ask the people I was staying with how I acted when did it.”
She then came to Winona and informed authorities here of the situation, with the result that a warrant was issued for Hoffman’s arrest on a charge of bigamy, he was taken in custody in Chicago and brought back to this city to face trial.
