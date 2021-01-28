Throwback Thursday: The Oaks in Minnesota City burns

This story originally appeared on March 26, 1946, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The Oaks, Minnesota City, $200,000 play place for the Winona area, was destroyed by fire early today.
Flames, discovered in the kitchen by an employee at 3:40 a.m., slowly ate their way through the large structure and only the bare walls remained standing at 6 a.m.
The two current occupants of the 12 rooms on the second floor of the building escaped without injury. Most of their personal belongings were saved.
Three fire departments, Winona, Lewiston and Rollingstone, responded to the fire call but because of lack of water were unable to fight the flames after the contents of their tank cars was utilized. No attempt was made to pump water from adjoining Garvin Creek.
Spreading from the kitchen, the fire moved into the adjoining garage and bar room, then through a firewall into the main lobby and into the dining room of the structure. Despite the fact little water was put on the fire, it burned slowly. It was almost two hours after the fire was discovered before the fire had spread to the entire structure, and the roof on the main dining roof had collapsed.
Awakened by smokeUpon being awakened by the smell of smoke, Nicholas Mueller, the employee who discovered the fire, checked adjoining rooms, thinking a cigarette had set fire.
“I then went downstairs,” he said, “and opened the bar-room door. Smoke rolled out through the open door. I went to the kitchen. It was in flames.”
Mueller called the Winona fire department at 3:45 a.m. and the tank truck was dispatched. The flames had engulfed the kitchen when the department arrived.
Garvin creek, which flows at an angle past the night club, is too far below the grade on which The Oaks is located for fire pumps to get water up to the level needed. For this reason, none of the fire departments attempted to pump water from the creek, and when water from the Winona truck’s storage tank was exhausted efforts to check the flames halted.
Road to creek abandonedEleven years ago when the structure burned; fire trucks were able to back down to the creek and pump water. The bank to the creek since that time has become too steep and a road that once led from The Oaks to the creek has been abandoned for many years.
Efforts of spectators and firemen were almost entirely confined to saving contents of the second-floor rooms. A supply of liquor stored on that floor was taken out of windows and down ladders, as were the personal belongings of occupants of rooms on that floor.
However, the main liquor supply, stored in the basement, was destroyed, Walter C. Kelly, manager of The Oaks, stated.
Some canned goods were carried from the rear of the building.
Music library savedMembers of Ozzie Clark’s orchestra, who arrived during the blaze, broke down a side door and were able to make their way to the orchestra stage, where they succeeded in recovering an orchestra library valued at $10,000. Most of the orchestra instruments were lost, however.
The Oaks building is owned by Nicholas Meyers, Winona real estate dealer, and the loss to the building, partially covered by insurance, will exceed $100,000, it was estimated.
The equipment and furnishings of The Oaks were owned by Mr. Kelly and Paul Prendergast. Together with supplies stored there, they represent a loss of more than $50,000, Mr. Kelly, who is two-thirds owner, stated. The loss, Kelly said, is only partially covered by insurance. He recently had purchased a lot of. new equipment and had no insurance on any of it. This included a new mixer costing more than $800 installed two weeks ago.
One thousand dollars worth of meat was delivered to The Oaks Monday.
Among the liquor loss was all the expensive bonded liquors, said Mr. Kelly. This was kept in the basement and could not be reached. All the Scotch whisky, the bonded bourbons and 25 cases of champagne went up in flames. Liquor loss was In excess of $10,000, he said.
Mr. Kelly was critical of the Winona fire department for not sending out more equipment, other than one small truck.
“Had we had sufficient equipment the place could have been saved” he said. “When I got there the fire was confined to a small corner of the kitchen. The firemen didn’t even have axes to break in the doors, which were locked from the inside. It was two hours before the fire spread to the dining room.”
Mr. Kelly said in view of the advertising value to Winona of The Oaks, its payroll, which last year amounted to $108,000; the fact that it employed 60 persons and because of the 100-mile radius from which it drew business, he felt that more fire equipment should have been sent. “The sheriff called for an additional truck,” he said, “and it was half an hour after that before Rollingstone came.”
Minnesota City does not have a fire department and no fire protection whatever was provided for The Oaks by the village or owner, H. G. Putnam, Winona fire chief, pointed out.
“There is no water pumper made,” he said in speaking of pumping water from Garvin creek, “that will suck water up more than 20 feet and it is a good 50 feet from the roadway to the creek below. There was no way to get a pumper down to the creek, except put it over the top of a 50-foot embankment.” Chemicals, he added, cannot be successfully used on wood fires.
Normally not open Monday evenings The Oaks last night was the scene of a dinner given by the Leon J. Wetzel post of the American Legion on behalf of all-conference basketball teams of Southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, selected by The Republican-Herald. More than 300 persons attended the dinner.
Manager’s birthdayAlso held last evening was a birthday party given by Mr. Kelly. It was his 40th birthday, and he and Mrs. Kelly entertained a small group of friends following the Legion dinner.
“We closed the club about 1:30 a.m. and went home,” Mr. Kelly said.
The main building of The Oaks was 120 by 80 feet with a wing GO by 80 feet. It was a two-story building with a basement which formed part of the entertainment facilities. The regular seating capacity of the dining room, which included a dance floor, was 480 persons. As many as 800 have been served at special dinners.
The present Oaks was opened October 2, 1935, after it was rebuilt following a fire February 15, 1935.
History of the building
The new Oaks, as it was called at the time, was proclaimed as the finest night club between Chicago and the Twin Cities. It was opened by the late J.B. and Nicholas Meyers, brothers, until two years ago when Mr. Kelly, who had been a chef for the preceding three years, and Mr. Prendergast, a building contractor, leased the club and purchased the equipment. Since that time portions of the structure have been remodeled.
The original Oaks was the former Vill Brewery, founded in 1864 by Otto Vill and later operated, by his son, Oswald Vill. The Vills operated the place until 1918 when they rented it.
The fire of February 15, 1935, occurred in the afternoon and despite a six-hour battle in stormy weather, the structure was completely destroyed. The new Oaks was built by the Meyerses the following summer.
Many Community Affairs
The Oaks in recent years has been the center of many community activities and many large banquets were served.
Popular as an eating place and recreational center, residents for a wide area visited The Oaks regularly. Popular orchestras were heard the year-round.