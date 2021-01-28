Throwback Thursday: The Oaks in Minnesota City burns

Mr. Kelly was critical of the Winona fire department for not sending out more equipment, other than one small truck.

“Had we had sufficient equipment the place could have been saved” he said. “When I got there the fire was confined to a small corner of the kitchen. The firemen didn’t even have axes to break in the doors, which were locked from the inside. It was two hours before the fire spread to the dining room.”

Mr. Kelly said in view of the advertising value to Winona of The Oaks, its payroll, which last year amounted to $108,000; the fact that it employed 60 persons and because of the 100-mile radius from which it drew business, he felt that more fire equipment should have been sent. “The sheriff called for an additional truck,” he said, “and it was half an hour after that before Rollingstone came.”

Minnesota City does not have a fire department and no fire protection whatever was provided for The Oaks by the village or owner, H. G. Putnam, Winona fire chief, pointed out.