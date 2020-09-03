Throwback Thursday: The legend of John A. Latsch

Mr. Latsch never married.

Friends said his ability to work hard, and to save what he earned without any thought of spending his wealth on himself or of piling up a fortune, was the ruling oddity of his unusual nature.

Had little time for play

When the death of his father placed him in charge of the wholesale business, they say, the new owner worked with an industry no employee could match, was at his desk at dawn, and was working still at dusk.

His life story is that of a man who in his boyhood had little time for play, but who decided that he would do all in his power to give other boys, and grown-ups, too, opportunity for full enjoyment in healthful recreation.

He found almost his only relaxation from work on the river and along it, or in the quiet of the woods and hills, and developed here the love of untamed and natural beauty which, by his gifts, he sought to keep unspoiled for future generations.

Mr. Latsch, son of John and Anna Latsch, was born in Trempealeau County near Dodge on Aug. 15, 1860, but he has been a resident of Winona since early boyhood.