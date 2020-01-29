This story originally appeared on Dec. 31, 1935, in the Winona Republican Herald, predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The new Washington-Kosciusko School, constructed and furnished at a cost of approximately $307,500, will open Tuesday, Jan 7, to continue in the most complete and modern school plant in the city the education of close to 450 children of the old Washington, Kosciusko and Sugar Loaf districts. The structure is built to accommodate 1,000 children if necessary.
Constructed as a Public Works Administration project by which the board of education received a grant from the federal government of $84,500 toward the building cost, the school was built the last year and a half on Mankato Avenue between Wabasha and Sanborn streets.
Construction of the new school started Aug. 11, 1934, and the building was formally accepted by the board of education on Dec. 6, 1935, at a regular meeting following an inspection by the present board’s building and grounds committee.
On all occasions possible Winona workmen were employed on the building job through the National Reemployment Service office and during the employment peak an average of 80 men were on the job daily. The job gave approximately 100,000 man-hours of employment. On the average this amounted to jobs for 50 men for about a year.
The school, in addition to its facilities for kindergarten and elementary school children, has a junior high school department which represents the first concrete evidence of the board of education’s plan to decentralize the secondary school organization in the city, not only to relieve congestion in the Junior High School but also to eliminate the need for young children to travel so far to school. A school bus will pick up children of the Sugar Loaf district and take them to the new Washington-Kosciusko school and continue to the Senior High School with older pupils.
A detailed accounting of the cost of the school is as follows: Site, $54,800.41; building, $293,624.85; grounds including sidewalks, grading and seeding, $1,803.18; furnishings, fixtures and equipment, including manual training and domestic science equipment, $16,815.44, and miscellaneous expense, including advertising for bids, telephone and telegraph and various kinds of insurance, $794.15.
Largest in city
The building is by far the largest and most fully equipped of the three elementary schools constructed during the last few years by the board of education.
It has 23 classrooms, compared with 18 in the new Madison school and 12 in the new Central school, in addition to various other rooms, including well-equipped manual training and domestic science departments and a large library.
Seven pairs of classrooms are connected with workrooms, designed in conformance with the most recent teaching procedure. The workrooms are furnished with blackboards, corkboards, tables and chairs for use in either study or recitation. The rooms may also be used for special assignments.
The auditorium and stage are considerably larger than those of the other two buildings, also. The auditorium is 80 feet long and 40 feet wide while the stage is almost 40 feet wide and 26 feet, six inches in depth, measuring from the rear wall to the front of the apron.
Washed air
The entire building is furnished with washed air, forced into each room by a fan which has a capacity of moving 64,000 cubic feet of air per minute. When the fan is in operation the air in each room is completely changed four times per hour.
All rooms were equipped with bookcases, electric clocks, radio outlets inter-building telephones and thermostatically controlled heat regulation. Built-in book and material cabinets have rounded corners and all radiators are hung six inches from the floor in order that the janitors may easily sweep beneath them.
On the first floor, given over to children of the kindergarten and primary grades, every classroom has cloakroom and toilet facilities at the rear, connected with the classroom.
The lavatories, mirrors and drinking fountains are mounted to suit the height of the children. The rooms have four-and-a-half-foot tile wainscoting in tints to match the cloakroom tile and the mirrors are chromium plated.
The cloakrooms are fitted with pegs for the children’s outer clothing and at one end is a separate closet for the teacher’s wraps. The cloakroom floors are of terrazzo while the classroom floors are of maple, sanded and sealed.
The main entrance to the building, facing on Mankato Avenue, consists of a vestibule and foyer. In the latter are glassed-in trophy cases with interior indirect lighting and in the vestibule, heat is furnished by means of concealed radiators.
The entrance leads into the main corridor and then into the auditorium, which with the balcony seats almost 100 persons, will accommodate 700. There are 600 folding chairs for use on the main floor during entertainments and meetings.
Dressing rooms connect
Connecting with the stage and the main corridor of the building on the ground floor are the boys and the girls’ dressing rooms and shower baths. The dressing rooms are done in tinted tile wainscoting.
A central control valve In the basement, automatic in operation, guards against the temperature of water in these shower baths, the one in the nurse’s quarters in the administration office suite or the shower for the janitors from being sufficiently hot to scald a bather.
As soon as the water passing through the valve becomes dangerously hot, the valve automatically shuts off on the hot water and allows a greater mixture of cold water to enter the hot water pipes.
Together with the stage and basement, the corridors throughout the building are equipped with break-the-glass fire alarms and signal horns, fire hose cabinets and chemical fire extinguishers of two-and-a-half-gallon capacity.
Kindergarten balconies
In addition to the balcony in the auditorium, each of the two kindergarten rooms has balconies, thus giving added space for children. The kindergarten balconies are comparatively new in school building construction and are the first to be built in Winona schools. The floors are of asphalt tile and the stairways leading to the balconies have short risers to accommodate small children.
The kindergarten rooms are located on the first floor of the northwest wing of the building. They are near a nursery room in which mothers may leave their children during the day. The children are cared for by workers employed through the Emergency Relief Administration.
Each kindergarten has a work room in connection and there is ample cupboard space for the storage of supplies and equipment. The kindergarten rooms are also equipped with playthings and educational toys for the children.
Editor’s note: Washington-Kosciusko School celebrates its 85th anniversary this year. On Feb. 4, students, teachers and guests will celebrate the 274th birthday of Thaddeus Kosciusko, Polish hero of the American Revolution, in conjunction with Winona’s Kashubian Capital Centennial 2020 celebration.
