Throwback Thursday: The 1960 debate about broadening Broadway in Winona

2020 editor’s note

The proponents of widening Broadway prevailed and Sixth Street was expanded to four lanes from Mankato Avenue to Sioux Street.

On Monday, June 1, members of the Winona City Council will discuss a plan to modify the action taken by their 1960s predecessors.

At this time, the city is proposing to reconstruct Broadway Street as a three-lane road between Sioux Street and Mankato Avenue. This project is primarily intended to improve pedestrian safety, as well as create a safer roadway for drivers and cyclists.

The project would convert the current two lanes in either direction into a single lane in either direction, with a middle lane constructed as a two-way left-turn lane.

The project would create dedicated bike lanes in either direction.

Federal grants have been secured to cover the majority of costs, nearly $2 million. The remainder of the cost, about $1.3 million, would come from state aid funds; the city doesn’t plan to use local tax dollars for this project.