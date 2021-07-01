Throwback Thursday: Sun smiles down as farmers enjoy a picnic

This story originally appeared on June 15, 1926, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

The sun smiled as the farmers and merchants of Winona County gathered at the Farmers’ Community Park in Stockton valley this morning. And the smile of the sun was reflected in the face of the picnickers as they thought of the boost the change in weather would give the corn in the fields at home.

The corn was about the only thing left at home, judging by the uncounted automobiles and the thousands of Winona County residents swarming about the Arches picnic grounds.

The sudden change of heart of the weatherman who yesterday grouchily promised rain at noon gave promise of swelling the crowd to a full 10,000 merry-makers, as forecast by J.T. McNulty, county agent of Winona County, who headed the committees that arranged for the affair, the annual picnic of the Winona County Farm Bureau.

Not only was the representation of farmers close to 100 percent, but with business at a standstill in Lewiston, Stockton and Utica and stores in other towns and in Winona running short-handed, hundreds of townspeople helped swell the throng until it threatened to push out over the bluffs towering around the picnic grounds.