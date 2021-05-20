Throwback Thursday: Successful commercial fishery was nothing to ‘carp’ about

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They acquired title to the island opposite Genoa, cleaned out a small landlocked slough in the middle of the tract of land, sank two artesian wells in the middle-of-the pond, filled the depression with clean, fresh water and the carp farm was ready for development.

Oatmeal Three Times a DayOne haul of the seine yielded Riley arid Gillett enough mature carp to stock their pond, and all they had to do after that was to feed the fish and sit on the shore and watch them grow and increase in number. Casting about for proper foodstuffs to give the carp, the owners of the farm finally discovered that oatmeal would literally make the fish “grow like weeds.”

They found that a few hundred dollars invested in oatmeal mixed with potato peelings and other vegetable matter would yield them thousands in return. So the carp in the Riley and Gillett pond have oatmeal for breakfast, dinner and supper.

Although the Genoa carp hatchery has been in operation only a short time, the owners have marketed one carload of fish, weighing about 30,000 pounds, which yielded them in the neighborhood of $3,000. Several other carloads will be taken from the pond within a year. As the fish propagate rapidly in season and grow to marketable size in short order when fed oatmeal, the output is bound to increase each year.