Throwback Thursday: Successful commercial fishery was nothing to ‘carp’ about

This story originally appeared on Feb. 6, 1907, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Attention was called at the beginning of the winter to the extensive wholesale hauls of carp being taken from the Mississippi River and shipped to eastern markets amounting to thousands of pounds in a week. Some of this big net fishing has been done near Winona this winter, but not so much as was expected earlier in the season. Further downstream this fishing has been carried on more extensively. It is considered a good thing to get rid of these big fish in this manner, as they are destructive of the smaller game fish in the river.
It was during Governor Hoard’s term as chief executive of Wisconsin that the carp first came into prominence. The governor came from Ft. Atkinson where many of his neighbors were Germans and many of them had ponds in which large quantities of carp were kept. These fish had been imported from Germany and had increased rapidly.
The idea impressed the people so generally that specimens were introduced into almost all of the small lakes throughout the state about this time. For several years they remained unnoticed and then their presence became felt in an objectionable manner. The problem of destroying them has since been one of considerable note, but it was not until the carp fishermen arrived with their big seines and dip nets and deep-sea methods of making large hauls that the problem appeared to be near a solution.
Carp fishing has become an industry of considerable importance. All the fish caught find a ready market in the east and twice or three times a week large shipments of carp are made to Chicago, Milwaukee and New York. During the summer months huge nets, towed by small launches, bring up some 1,000 to 5,000 pounds of live carp every haul. In the winter, the work is more complicated. Holes are cut in the ice, on both lake and river, dip nets let down and embedded into the mud. The carp is a burrowing fish and the disturbed bottom attracts him and he proceeds to investigate. Every 36 hours these dip nets are taken out, usually with 40 to 50 pounds of carp caught in the meshes.
Feb. 3, 1913 — Fortunes in store for carp farmersOn a little island in the middle of the Mississippi River, opposite the village of Genoa, fifty miles south of Winona, an enterprising arm of commercial fishermen has established an industry which is declared to be “better than a gold mine.”
Frank Gillett and L. Riley of Genoa have been commercial fishermen for years. They are regarded as past masters at the art of seining rough fish from the sloughs and bayous where carp and buffalo abound. Seining yielded them handsome returns but the hauls constantly diminished in size. There were just as many cagey and anxious, fish buyers hanging around the village hotel; the demand seemed to be greater and the prices better, but the seines could not begin to produce the record hauls of former years. It was apparent that the natural supply of rough fish in the waters about Genoa was becoming exhausted. Messrs. Riley and Gillett then decided to start a carp farm.
They acquired title to the island opposite Genoa, cleaned out a small landlocked slough in the middle of the tract of land, sank two artesian wells in the middle-of-the pond, filled the depression with clean, fresh water and the carp farm was ready for development.
Oatmeal Three Times a DayOne haul of the seine yielded Riley arid Gillett enough mature carp to stock their pond, and all they had to do after that was to feed the fish and sit on the shore and watch them grow and increase in number. Casting about for proper foodstuffs to give the carp, the owners of the farm finally discovered that oatmeal would literally make the fish “grow like weeds.”
They found that a few hundred dollars invested in oatmeal mixed with potato peelings and other vegetable matter would yield them thousands in return. So the carp in the Riley and Gillett pond have oatmeal for breakfast, dinner and supper.
Although the Genoa carp hatchery has been in operation only a short time, the owners have marketed one carload of fish, weighing about 30,000 pounds, which yielded them in the neighborhood of $3,000. Several other carloads will be taken from the pond within a year. As the fish propagate rapidly in season and grow to marketable size in short order when fed oatmeal, the output is bound to increase each year.
Other Farms AssuredCommercial fishermen all along the Upper Mississippi are watching the experiment with great interest and with the success of the venture already surpassing the most sanguine. expectations of the promoters, plans for the establishment of other carp farms are being projected at various points. Another has already been started near New Albin, Iowa, and bids fair to be fully as profitable as the pond at Genoa.
The demand for carp to supply the eastern markets is constantly increasing. In the city of New York alone according to a buyer here for one of the big eastern companies, there are 1,500.000 people who eat fish as a steady diet. Mississippi River carp is the favorite among the lower classes and the supply has never equaled the demand since the New Yorkers first tasted this species of the finny tribe. Hundreds of carp farms could be started along the river without glutting the market, and there will be many fortunes made in this industry in the next few years.
July 29, 1919 — Carp fishermen get rich yieldsHundreds of pounds of carp, German carp, “Liberty” carp and other carp are being yanked out of the waters of the Mississippi river with hook and line. In fact, the sessions of a great school of these clumsy, ugly-looking water denizens are being much disturbed by dozens of Winona fishermen who are perched daily, afternoon and evening — yeah even mornings, just below the plant of the Bay State Milling company.
Carp, it is claimed, make excellent eating when smoked. Some canneries use them in preparing “salmon,” it is alleged. At any rate, many are being disposed of to local meat market proprietors at four cents per pound.
The fish annually come in a school to the vicinity of the Bay State mill where there is an outlet into the river of grain refuse which makes a splendid menu for a finny eat-fest.
In an hour fishermen are pulling out as many as 20 carp, each weighing about a pound and a half and measuring a foot and more in length.