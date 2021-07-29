Throwback Thursday: Slow moving oxen broke the soil

This story originally appeared on Aug. 14, 1966, in the Winona Daily News.
Spring Grove, Minn. — “Strayed — a red spotted ox, horns wide apart, throws his legs sideways when he runs”
“Lost — a red fat ox with a white tall, tipped horns, large crump, turning Inwards.”
Such were advertisements in the lost-and-found column of the “Western Progress,” a newspaper published in Brownsville in the 1860s.
At the time these kind of ads were appearing in frontier newspapers, oxen were the farmers’ principal draft animal. Although in older communities horses were, by mid-1850s, beginning to replace oxen for farm work, it appears that in this area oxen were in common use until in the 1870s. Early Decorah newspapers mention that oxen still were common on the streets of that city in 1874.
According to U.S. Census records, oxen in the state of Minnesota outnumbered horses 10 to one in 1860, but a decade later there were 50,000 more horses than oxen in the state.
Slow, but powerful and steadyIn this modern age when high-speed tractors will plow a large field in a matter of hours, there are probably few who can even imagine what it was like a century ago when plodding oxen were used to break the virgin soil.
Oxen were used both in the field and for going to market. As oxen were slow and could not cover more than 10 to 15 miles a day, they were not so well suited for road work. The slow, swinging gait of oxen could neither be increased nor slowed down. In modern terms we would say that they had two speeds forward — their slow, natural gait, and the gallop, which they resorted to when they became frightened, obstinate or plain ornery.
As a rule, oxen were gentle and easy to train and were dependable for fieldwork. They possessed great strength. It was said they could out-pull a team of horses. They were long-limbed and slender, and often of large size. Oxen needed less care than horses, thriving on rough hay and a few ears of corn.
They were hitched together by means of a hollowed timber called a yoke. Unlike horses, they were driven without a bridle or reins. The driver would walk alongside with a long stick, giving them a prod on the shoulder, and calling “Gee” for a right turn and “Haw” for a left turn. For this reason, they were not as easily controlled as horses. Runaways were frequent. When they got thirsty they would stampede off to the nearest watering trough or water hole, the driver having no way of stopping them. If they got too hot they would wallow in a water puddle like a hog. When oxen became tired they would lie down with the yoke on. No amount of urging, prodding or profanity could move them.
Mrs. Paul Rosendahl, who was among the first arrivals in Spring Grove Township, recalled the time in the early 1860s when she had a ride from La Crosse to Spring Grove in a cart drawn by a pair of oxen.
In La Crosse, she met a hired man of Mons Fladager, an early merchant in Spring Grove who was taking a load of dishes and crockery back. He offered her a ride home. Everything went nicely until they neared the Root River below Hokah. The oxen, sensing that water was nearby, galloped off to the river and tipped the whole load into the water.
Heavy haulers in the early 1800sAlthough oxen were not so well suited for road work, we find that in some parts of the territory of Minnesota oxen played an important role in long-distance transportation.
Probably no chapter in the history of transportation in Minnesota is more interesting and colorful than the story of the Red River trade, where oxen were used to transport furs and supplies between the settlements along the Red River Valley and St. Paul.
This mode of transporting supplies had been started by traders stationed as far north as Pembina soon after the turn of the 19th century. By the late 1840s and early 1850s this trade had assumed such magnitude that the arrival of the hundreds of Red River oxcarts was awaited at St. Paul every summer. Dr. Folwell in his “History of Minnesota” said, “The arrival, sojourn and departure of the Red River ox-trains was for many years the most interesting event in St. Paul.”
The Red River carts were two-wheeled, carried about half a ton, and were drawn by one ox. As the wheels were never greased, the creaking of the carts could be heard for miles. The drivers were swarthy Indian half breeds known as bois brules, who were fantastically dressed in semi-barbaric costumes.
Long caravans of carts, several hundred in number, would leave the Red River settlements in the spring when the grass was high enough for feed. As they traveled only about 15 miles a day, they would, after over 40 days, reach St. Paul in the early part of July.
After disposing of their loads, which consisted mostly of furs and buffalo robes and resting up their oxen for a couple of weeks, they would reload their carts with supplies for the next winter and start their long trek home.
In the early 1850s the probable day of arrival of the oxcart trains in St. Paul was announced in the newspapers. They were eagerly availed by young and old. During the heyday of the Red River oxcart trade, several hundred to 1,000 carts were lined up on Third Street in St. Paul. While the trade declined after 1850, caravans of over 100 carts were observed entering the city as late as 1851.
Early immigrants arrive by ox cartSome of the first arrivals in the Spring Grove settlement made the journey from eastern Wisconsin by oxen. After being ferried across the Mississippi at Prairie du Chien, they continued in a northwesterly direction across Allamakee and Winneshiek counties, Iowa, taking advantage of ancient trails and finally reaching Spring Grove after a journey of more than 200 miles.
On May 17, 1870, a party of emigrants started on the 400-mile journey from the Houston regions for Clayton County in the Red River Valley. As the caravan was made up of both horse- and ox-drawn vehicles, they did not reach their destination until July 9. On this trek they averaged only 15 miles per day. On the second night after leaving Houston they encamped on the site of Rushford. This will give readers an idea of the snail’s pace at which oxcart caravans traveled.
In the 1850s and the early 1B60s oxen were used to haul wheat to the markets in the towns along the Mississippi. Farmers in the Owatonna area hauled their wheat as far as Hastings, a round trip of about 200 miles. While oxen were not as well suited to the highways, the shortage of horses made their use a necessity.
Can’t compete with the horseProbably the main reason for the disappearance of oxen as draft animals was the introduction of farm machinery. Their gait was too slow to give the right momentum to reapers, harvesters and mowers. Oxen wore also unsuitcd for use on horse-powered machines — threshers for instance — as walking in circles made them dizzy.
Although horses were scarce and oxen continued to be the chief draft animal until in the late 1850s, it is interesting to note that the first reference to draft animals in what is now Houston County is in the U.S. Census of 1850. The record says there was by that year one team of horses in the Brownsville settlement.
The 1850 Census does not list any oxen for the Houston County regions. This may be accounted for by the fact that the first arrivals were mostly adventurers, traders or river men, and not tillers of the soil. It is probable there were no oxen in this region before the influx of home seekers began in 1852, many of whom came by ox-drawn carts.
Horses appeared on the scene slowly because they were scarce, there were not enough of them to meet the demand, and they were more expensive than oxen. Also, few of the settlers were acquainted with their care and use. The first horses were nondescript. Here in the Spring Grove area not much attention was paid to better grades of horses until the mid 1860s, when many purebred Morgans were brought into the Hesper, Iowa, regions and spread northwesterly.
When and where oxen were last used in Houston County is not recorded. From what information the writer has been able to gather, oxen were last seen on the streets in Spring Grove in the late 1880s. Probably the last farmer in the vicinity to use oxen both for field and road work was O.S. Johnson, a resident of Wilmington Township. That was in 1888.
And so while oxen would not have found a place in this fast modern age, they were in pioneer days the farmer’s principal draft animal.