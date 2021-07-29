Throwback Thursday: Slow moving oxen broke the soil

Oxen were used both in the field and for going to market. As oxen were slow and could not cover more than 10 to 15 miles a day, they were not so well suited for road work. The slow, swinging gait of oxen could neither be increased nor slowed down. In modern terms we would say that they had two speeds forward — their slow, natural gait, and the gallop, which they resorted to when they became frightened, obstinate or plain ornery.

As a rule, oxen were gentle and easy to train and were dependable for fieldwork. They possessed great strength. It was said they could out-pull a team of horses. They were long-limbed and slender, and often of large size. Oxen needed less care than horses, thriving on rough hay and a few ears of corn.