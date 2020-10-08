Throwback Thursday: Saving Sugar Loaf

This story originally appeared on Oct. 15, 1948, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News, written by Bob Sieverson.
Sugar Loaf, famed Winona landmark, will remain as an historic site for the city.
The sentinel of Hiawatha Valley above old Trunk Highway 43 will become the object of a campaign to be conducted by the Daughters of the American Revolution who will raise a quota of $2,000 necessary to preserve the bluff top.
The D.A.R. at no time will seek to possess the land, but will collect the funds so that the city of Winona may be given a deed to Sugar Loaf.
Campaign plans and the organization of a steering committee which will head up the drive to save Sugar Loaf were started today.
Meanwhile, members of the city council expressed their pleasure at the action taken by the D.A.R. William P. Theurer, president or the council, said, “I think the city will be very pleased and glad to accept the funds that will keep Sugar Loaf as a city site.”
A similar statement was voiced by Councilman Loyde E. Pfeiffer, “I am for it and for the D.A.R. 100 percent.” Other members of the council voiced similar expressions of gratitude.
Plan ExplainedThe plan provides that the D.A.R raise the funds to keep Sugar Loaf property — less certain real estate lots on the Lake Boulevard side and less some other lots on the south side the extent of which will be determined by a survey in the immediate future, and less also ingress and exit*s to Sugar Loaf from the old West Burns Valley Road.
Adolph Engel, local real estate man, represented the Bohn estate which owns the 22 acres comprising Sugar Loaf bluff in the transaction which resulted in the patriotic recommendation by the D.A.R. The Winona Real Estate Agency of which Phil Baumann and Jack Sibbet are members transacted the arrangements.
Arrangements are underway to sell the lots surrounding the bluff to Robert Leicht, Winona businessman.
Speaking of the effort to preserve Sugar Loaf for the city by the D.A.R., Mr. Leicht said, “It is a grand gesture and one that is worthy of the D.A.R.”
Mr. Leicht explained that, according to the plan, the D.A.R. would sponsor the 15 acres which included the land on the top part of the bluff and the rock itself.
Seven Acres for Sale
Seven acres, he said, will be for sale in lots including five acres on the West Burns Valley road and two acres on the Lake Boulevard. This will leave the major portion of the bluff to the D.A.R. to preserve for an historic monument. A scientific study of the bluff will be established by Arnold Molstad.
Mr. Leicht described a prospective “Skyline Road,” which will be planned in the future and was now underway. Paths leading up to Sugar Loaf will be established in order that the public may visit the famed site, he said.
In September. Mrs. Adelia (Bohn) Hogan, 127 East King Street, daughter of Henry Bohn and administrator of the Sugar Loaf estate registered as Henry Bohn and others, announced that she contemplated selling the historic bluff for $8,000.
“We hate to sell Sugar Loaf,” said Mrs. Hogan, “it has been in our family for many years and seems like letting go of an old friend,” Mrs, Hogan sighed regretfully as she spoke but gave ill health in the family as a reason for turning over of the well-known property to a commercial market. “We tried to get the city interested in it at one time but that didn’t come out, and once some fellow wanted to build a building up there but my Dad didn’t want to sell it.”
Reports that several advertising companies might be interested in the purchase and also that the operators of summer tourist camps have considered the land were circulated.
The city council considered the. rumors and S.D.J. Bruski, city attorney, opined that the city could not set aside any funds for the purchase of Sugar Loaf.
The action of the D.A.R. followed a Republican-Herald news story that Sugar Loaf was for sale.
To thousands of persons the name Sugar Loaf is a reminder of a beautiful bit of scenery in this part of the state and they do not think much about how the rock received such a name.
Sugar Loaf translated back into its original Indian, terminology means Wah-pa-ha-sha. The name has an interesting history and was known to the Sioux as Wah-pa-ha-sha or Wah-pa-ha-sha’s cap on account of the round cedar-crowned summit’s resemblance at that time to a red Scotch cap given to the elder Wah-pa-ha-sha at Mackinaw while an ally of the British and because it dominated old Burns Creek and farm, the homestead of Wah-pa-ha-sha. The Sioux Indians lived at that time on the western portion of Winona in a village which they had named Ke-ox-ah, meaning “place of first gathering.”
The present shape of Sugar Loaf dates back to the time that a stone quarry was operated on the bluff. The quarry was later operated by the late John O’Dea. O’Dea discontinued quarrying rock on the bluff and left the center part standing as a distinctive monument oh the bluff.
The bluff is located 400 feet off old Trunk Highway 43 and the rock itself is 80 feet high with the top 1,180 feet above sea level.
Postscript:
May 16, 1950
At last night’s regular session, the council accepted, with thanks, the deed to Sugar Loaf rock and several acres of land surrounding it as a gift of the Wenonah chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The presentation of the deed was made to Council President William Theurer by Mrs. George C. Kissling of Lamoille, retiring regent of the Wenonah chapter of the D.A.R.
Mrs. Kissling explained that “in keeping with the custom of preserving historically valued places for the citizens of tomorrow as well as today, when the commercialization of the landmark known as Sugar Loaf was made public, the Wenonah chapter assumed the task of receiving voluntary contributions from the public and arranging through our attorney for the purchase transfer and other tedious legal formalities necessary to the completion of the transactions.”
