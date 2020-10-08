Throwback Thursday: Saving Sugar Loaf

This story originally appeared on Oct. 15, 1948, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News, written by Bob Sieverson.

Sugar Loaf, famed Winona landmark, will remain as an historic site for the city.

The sentinel of Hiawatha Valley above old Trunk Highway 43 will become the object of a campaign to be conducted by the Daughters of the American Revolution who will raise a quota of $2,000 necessary to preserve the bluff top.

The D.A.R. at no time will seek to possess the land, but will collect the funds so that the city of Winona may be given a deed to Sugar Loaf.

Campaign plans and the organization of a steering committee which will head up the drive to save Sugar Loaf were started today.

Meanwhile, members of the city council expressed their pleasure at the action taken by the D.A.R. William P. Theurer, president or the council, said, “I think the city will be very pleased and glad to accept the funds that will keep Sugar Loaf as a city site.”

A similar statement was voiced by Councilman Loyde E. Pfeiffer, “I am for it and for the D.A.R. 100 percent.” Other members of the council voiced similar expressions of gratitude.